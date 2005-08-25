KPLC Contests - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

  • Class Act Award

    Do you know a teacher, tutor, principal or counselor who goes above and beyond for their students? Nominate an outstanding educator for a Class Act Award sponsored by Lake Charles Toyota! Winners will be chosen once a month and we'll share their story on KPLC!

  • Lake Area Marine Trophy Link Contest

    Lake Area Marine wants you to send in photos of your big catch or hunting trophy!  Prove it wasn't just another "fish story" and you could win a Lew's Baitcaster Reel and Shimano Convergence Rod!

  • Diamond Durrell's Diamond Team Giveaway

    Click here to enter to win a Ronaldo Guardian Angel Bracelet from Diamond Durrell's!

  • McNeese Scholar of the Month

    Teachers, counselors, and tutors, if you know a student who deserves recognition for their academic achievements, let us know! KPLC is honoring students who excel in their studies by choosing a McNeese Scholar of the Month! 

  • Weather With Ben

    Ben Terry is looking for an assistant! If you’d like to be a Junior Weather Reporter and do the weather with Ben on 7News Sunrise … here’s what you need to do. 

  • Facebook Fan of the Day

    Wednesday, October 25 2017 6:28 PM EDT2017-10-25 22:28:17 GMT

    Who doesn't love free pizza! Enter our Facebook Fan of the Day contest for your chance to win a free Gatti's Pizza buffet!

  • Facebook Giveaway

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 11:51 AM EDT2018-03-21 15:51:42 GMT

    KPLC loves to give away prizes, check out our Facebook page to find out more!

  • The Midday Giveaway

    Wednesday, March 22 2017 2:04 PM EDT2017-03-22 18:04:44 GMT

    The Midday Show loves to give away prizes!  Join us weekdays at 11:30am for your chance to win!  

  • McDonald's Coffee Mug Trivia

    7News Sunrise Trivia

    Wednesday, March 22 2017 2:07 PM EDT2017-03-22 18:07:42 GMT
    KPLC Sunrise (Source: Antoine Aaron/KPLC)KPLC Sunrise (Source: Antoine Aaron/KPLC)

    Test your knowledge every weekday on 7News Sunrise! The 7th caller to 337-437-7620 with the correct answer will win a 7News Sunrise coffee mug from McDonald's, along with a few special surprise gifts! 

