Tuesday, April 3 2018 3:44 AM EDT2018-04-03 07:44:15 GMT
Wednesday, April 4 2018 6:20 PM EDT2018-04-04 22:20:22 GMT
(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File). FILE- This March 20, 2018, file photo shows the Spotify app on an iPad in Baltimore. On Tuesday, April 3. music-streaming pioneer Spotify plans an initial public offering of stock.
Spotify is about to find out whether investors view its music streaming service as a budding superstar or a flash in the pan.More >>
Spotify is about to find out whether investors view its music streaming service as a budding superstar or a flash in the pan.More >>
Wednesday, April 4 2018 3:45 AM EDT2018-04-04 07:45:11 GMT
Wednesday, April 4 2018 6:20 PM EDT2018-04-04 22:20:18 GMT
(Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...
(Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...
A woman who believed she was being suppressed by YouTube and "hated" the company opened fire at their headquarters, wounding three people before taking her own life.
Tuesday, April 3 2018 5:44 PM EDT2018-04-03 21:44:23 GMT
Wednesday, April 4 2018 6:19 PM EDT2018-04-04 22:19:52 GMT
(AP Photo/Susan Haigh). CORRECTS TO MODEL 3-U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., climbs into a Tesla Model 3 at the Consumer Reports Test Track, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, in Colchester, Conn. The senator said he thinks more safeguards should be added t...
U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal says more safeguards should be added to federal legislation allowing the gradual introduction of self-driving cars across the country.More >>
U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal says more safeguards should be added to federal legislation allowing the gradual introduction of self-driving cars across the country.More >>
Wednesday, April 4 2018 4:35 PM EDT2018-04-04 20:35:58 GMT
Wednesday, April 4 2018 6:19 PM EDT2018-04-04 22:19:48 GMT
(AP Photo/Andy Wong). Chinese Deputy Finance Minister Zhu Guangyao speaks during a press conference on Sino-U.S. trade issues at the State Council Information Office in Beijing, Wednesday, April 4, 2018. China on Wednesday issued a $50 billion list of ...
World's 2 biggest economies at the edge of most perilous trade conflict since WWII.More >>
World's 2 biggest economies at the edge of most perilous trade conflict since WWII.More >>
Wednesday, April 4 2018 12:24 PM EDT2018-04-04 16:24:49 GMT
Wednesday, April 4 2018 6:19 PM EDT2018-04-04 22:19:43 GMT
(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File). FILE- This March 28, 2018, file photo shows the Facebook logo at the company's headquarters in Menlo Park, Calif. Facebook is asking users whether they think it's "good for the world" in a poll sent to an unspecifi...
Facebook's new privacy policy aims to explain the data it gathers on users more clearly _ but doesn't actually change what it collects and shares.More >>
Facebook's new privacy policy aims to explain the data it gathers on users more clearly _ but doesn't actually change what it collects and shares.More >>
Wednesday, April 4 2018 8:44 AM EDT2018-04-04 12:44:43 GMT
Wednesday, April 4 2018 6:18 PM EDT2018-04-04 22:18:25 GMT
(AP Photo/Noah Berger, file). In this April 18, 2017 file photo, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg speaks at his company's annual F8 developer conference in San Jose, Calif. The leaders of a key House oversight committee say Zuckerberg will testify before t...
The leaders of a key House oversight committee say Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg will testify before their panel on April 11.More >>
The leaders of a key House oversight committee say Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg will testify before their panel on April 11.More >>
Wednesday, April 4 2018 4:56 PM EDT2018-04-04 20:56:24 GMT
Wednesday, April 4 2018 6:18 PM EDT2018-04-04 22:18:30 GMT
(AP foto/Andrew Harnik). ARCHIVO - Esta foto del 3 de abril del 2018 muestra al admnistrador de la Agencia de Protección Ambiental de Estados Unidos, Scott Pruitt, mientras hace declaraciones en Washington.
The White House says President Trump is not OK with recent ethics allegations involving embattled Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt.More >>
The White House says President Trump is not OK with recent ethics allegations involving embattled Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt.More >>
Wednesday, April 4 2018 5:55 AM EDT2018-04-04 09:55:33 GMT
Wednesday, April 4 2018 6:08 PM EDT2018-04-04 22:08:13 GMT
(AP Photo/Andy Wong). Chinese Finance Vice Minister Zhu Guangyao speaks during a press conference on Sino-US trade issues at the State Council Information Office in Beijing, Wednesday, April 4, 2018. China on Wednesday, April 4, 2018, vowed to take mea...
European stock markets have fallen sharply after China announced a series of tariffs on U.S. goods.More >>
European stock markets have fallen sharply after China announced a series of tariffs on U.S. goods.More >>
Wednesday, April 4 2018 3:45 AM EDT2018-04-04 07:45:11 GMT
Wednesday, April 4 2018 6:20 PM EDT2018-04-04 22:20:18 GMT
(Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...
(Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...
A woman who believed she was being suppressed by YouTube and "hated" the company opened fire at their headquarters, wounding three people before taking her own life.
Tuesday, April 3 2018 5:44 PM EDT2018-04-03 21:44:23 GMT
Wednesday, April 4 2018 6:19 PM EDT2018-04-04 22:19:52 GMT
(AP Photo/Susan Haigh). CORRECTS TO MODEL 3-U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., climbs into a Tesla Model 3 at the Consumer Reports Test Track, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, in Colchester, Conn. The senator said he thinks more safeguards should be added t...
U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal says more safeguards should be added to federal legislation allowing the gradual introduction of self-driving cars across the country.More >>
U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal says more safeguards should be added to federal legislation allowing the gradual introduction of self-driving cars across the country.More >>
Wednesday, April 4 2018 4:35 PM EDT2018-04-04 20:35:58 GMT
Wednesday, April 4 2018 6:19 PM EDT2018-04-04 22:19:48 GMT
(AP Photo/Andy Wong). Chinese Deputy Finance Minister Zhu Guangyao speaks during a press conference on Sino-U.S. trade issues at the State Council Information Office in Beijing, Wednesday, April 4, 2018. China on Wednesday issued a $50 billion list of ...
World's 2 biggest economies at the edge of most perilous trade conflict since WWII.More >>
World's 2 biggest economies at the edge of most perilous trade conflict since WWII.More >>
Wednesday, April 4 2018 12:24 PM EDT2018-04-04 16:24:49 GMT
Wednesday, April 4 2018 6:19 PM EDT2018-04-04 22:19:43 GMT
(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File). FILE- This March 28, 2018, file photo shows the Facebook logo at the company's headquarters in Menlo Park, Calif. Facebook is asking users whether they think it's "good for the world" in a poll sent to an unspecifi...
Facebook's new privacy policy aims to explain the data it gathers on users more clearly _ but doesn't actually change what it collects and shares.More >>
Facebook's new privacy policy aims to explain the data it gathers on users more clearly _ but doesn't actually change what it collects and shares.More >>
Wednesday, April 4 2018 12:48 PM EDT2018-04-04 16:48:05 GMT
Wednesday, April 4 2018 6:03 PM EDT2018-04-04 22:03:42 GMT
(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu). A YouTube sign is shown across the street from the company's offices in San Bruno, Calif., Tuesday, April 3, 2018. A woman opened fire at YouTube headquarters Tuesday, setting off a panic among employees and wounding several peopl...
Two women wounded by a shooter at YouTube headquarters near San Francisco have been released from a hospital.More >>
Two women wounded by a shooter at YouTube headquarters near San Francisco have been released from a hospital.More >>
Wednesday, April 4 2018 8:44 AM EDT2018-04-04 12:44:43 GMT
Wednesday, April 4 2018 6:18 PM EDT2018-04-04 22:18:25 GMT
(AP Photo/Noah Berger, file). In this April 18, 2017 file photo, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg speaks at his company's annual F8 developer conference in San Jose, Calif. The leaders of a key House oversight committee say Zuckerberg will testify before t...
The leaders of a key House oversight committee say Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg will testify before their panel on April 11.More >>
The leaders of a key House oversight committee say Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg will testify before their panel on April 11.More >>
Tuesday, April 3 2018 2:05 PM EDT2018-04-03 18:05:23 GMT
Wednesday, April 4 2018 6:01 PM EDT2018-04-04 22:01:32 GMT
(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File). FILE- In this April 30, 2015, file photo, a Capitol Hill staffer looks down at papers while on a cell phone while walking inside the Russell Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill in Washington. The Department of Home...
For the first time, the U.S. government is publicly acknowledging the existence in Washington of what appear to be rogue eavesdropping devices that foreign spies and criminals could be using to track individual...More >>
For the first time, the U.S. government is publicly acknowledging the existence in Washington of what appear to be rogue eavesdropping devices that foreign spies and criminals could be using to track individual cellphones and intercept calls and messages.More >>
Tuesday, April 3 2018 3:44 AM EDT2018-04-03 07:44:15 GMT
Wednesday, April 4 2018 6:01 PM EDT2018-04-04 22:01:29 GMT
(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File). FILE- This March 20, 2018, file photo shows the Spotify app on an iPad in Baltimore. On Tuesday, April 3. music-streaming pioneer Spotify plans an initial public offering of stock.
Spotify is about to find out whether investors view its music streaming service as a budding superstar or a flash in the pan.More >>
Spotify is about to find out whether investors view its music streaming service as a budding superstar or a flash in the pan.More >>
Apple has long been hailed as a little more consumer friendly than the likes of Android, but as sales of the iPad tumble, it looks like demand for the tablet may be coming from a slightly unexpected source — businesses.
Apple has long been hailed as a little more consumer friendly than the likes of Android, but as sales of the iPad tumble, it looks like demand for the tablet may be coming from a slightly unexpected source — businesses.
Apple may be all about diversity on the surface, but the numbers show that the company hasn’t made strides in becoming more diverse over the last year — its leadership is still overwhelmingly comprised of white men.
Apple may be all about diversity on the surface, but the numbers show that the company hasn’t made strides in becoming more diverse over the last year — its leadership is still overwhelmingly comprised of white men.
Tech industry execs from companies including Apple, Facebook, and Amazon descended upon Trump Tower on Wednesday to meet with President-elect Donald Trump. But there was one notable web giant that surprisingly didn’t receive an RSVP.
Tech industry execs from companies including Apple, Facebook, and Amazon descended upon Trump Tower on Wednesday to meet with President-elect Donald Trump. But there was one notable web giant that surprisingly didn’t receive an RSVP.