  • Spotify's stock market debut strikes a chord with investors

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 3:44 AM EDT2018-04-03 07:44:15 GMT
    (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File). FILE- This March 20, 2018, file photo shows the Spotify app on an iPad in Baltimore. On Tuesday, April 3. music-streaming pioneer Spotify plans an initial public offering of stock.(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File). FILE- This March 20, 2018, file photo shows the Spotify app on an iPad in Baltimore. On Tuesday, April 3. music-streaming pioneer Spotify plans an initial public offering of stock.
    Spotify is about to find out whether investors view its music streaming service as a budding superstar or a flash in the pan.More >>
  • YouTube shooter was questioned before attack, found calm

    Wednesday, April 4 2018 3:45 AM EDT2018-04-04 07:45:11 GMT
    (Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...(Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...
    A woman who believed she was being suppressed by YouTube and "hated" the company opened fire at their headquarters, wounding three people before taking her own life.

    A woman who believed she was being suppressed by YouTube and "hated" the company opened fire at their headquarters, wounding three people before taking her own life.

  • US proposes tariffs on $50 billion in Chinese imports

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 6:04 PM EDT2018-04-03 22:04:42 GMT
    US proposes tariffs on $50 billion in Chinese products as trade tensions rise.More >>
  • US proposes tariffs on $50 billion in Chinese imports

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 6:04 PM EDT2018-04-03 22:04:42 GMT
    US proposes tariffs on $50 billion in Chinese products as trade tensions rise.More >>
  • US senator says more safeguards needed for self-driving cars

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 5:44 PM EDT2018-04-03 21:44:23 GMT
    (AP Photo/Susan Haigh). CORRECTS TO MODEL 3-U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., climbs into a Tesla Model 3 at the Consumer Reports Test Track, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, in Colchester, Conn. The senator said he thinks more safeguards should be added t...(AP Photo/Susan Haigh). CORRECTS TO MODEL 3-U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., climbs into a Tesla Model 3 at the Consumer Reports Test Track, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, in Colchester, Conn. The senator said he thinks more safeguards should be added t...
    U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal says more safeguards should be added to federal legislation allowing the gradual introduction of self-driving cars across the country.More >>
