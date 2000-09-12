It's thought that one-quarter of U.S. adults will develop a swallowing problem at some point. But researchers hope insight from a new study may help lead to improved treatment.More >>
Less than 40 percent of American adults with extremely high cholesterol levels get the medications they should, a new study finds.More >>
Quicker action to cut fossil fuel emissions and slow climate change could prevent as many as 153 million premature deaths worldwide this century, new research contends.More >>
Though doctors recommend an early introduction to peanuts, many new moms prefer to delay giving them to their babies, researchers report.More >>
Less than 40 percent of American adults with extremely high cholesterol levels get the medications they should, a new study finds.More >>
Though doctors recommend an early introduction to peanuts, many new moms prefer to delay giving them to their babies, researchers report.More >>
Obesity rates have continued to climb significantly among American adults, but the same hasn't held true for children, a new government report finds.More >>
Low back pain affects 540 million people worldwide and is the leading cause of disability, but it's often treated improperly, researchers report.More >>
Dig into your closet and pull out your purple on Monday, March 26 for World Purple Day, a designated day to raise awareness about epilepsy.More >>
Hyperbaric Chambers fill up with nothing but 100% oxygen and they're helping to heal patients here in the lake area. "We have patients who come in with chronic non-healing wounds and after 4 weeks if we still aren't making progress we put them in the chamber," said Registered Nurse, Denise Peshoff from Lake Charles Memorial Hospital. "And we put them under pressure at two atmospheres and what happens is that 100% oxygen is pushed into the body so it goes into the plasm...More >>
Dr. Sapreet Basra, a Gastroenterologist from Lake Charles Memorial Hospital says with colon cancer being the second leading cause of cancer death, the issue isn't a fast moving cancer, it's the lack of detection.More >>
The Barnes family knew baby Phoenix would be born a fighter. "Once he was born, we had to have a scheduled birth in New Orleans," said Brandi Cox, Phoenix's Great Aunt. "So we moved her to New Orleans six weeks before he was born and once he was born we realized he had 7 different congenital heart defects and they're extremely rare."More >>
For moms-to-be, pregnancy is a time for preparing for the new addition. But, for Sulphur native, Jillian Person, she was living the life of a normal college student with no idea she was expecting. “I went into the hospital, I thought my appendix ruptured and the er doctor said I had kidney stones and then my water broke and I had a baby," Peterson said. If being thrust into motherhood wasn't enough, baby Oliver was born at 32 weeks gestation. Weighing three pounds, the ...More >>
Bonnie Faulk Works at WalMart, but her quality of life began going down hill as she got older. "I couldn't breath," Faulk said. Diagnosed with Aortic Stenosis, Faulk needed to have a valve in her heart replaced.More >>
It's a huge step forward for trauma patients to receive trauma care in their own community, rather than being rushed out of town to designated trauma centers.More >>
Technology at Barbe High School is changing the way students learn. From a science book, to a computer screen, the ZSpace program is giving students a hands on experience.More >>
It's a story her family will never forget. Five day old Octavia Mullen entered into the world in an unforgettable fashion. Victoria Mullen woke up on February first at three in the morning with her normal pregnancy pain. She had no idea her day would turn out the way it did. "I felt a pop and I thought it might have been my water, but every time she moved, I thought I had to go to the bathroom anyway," said Mullen. She put off calling her husband home from work un...More >>
According to the CDC, 20 people die every day waiting for an organ donation. In an interesting twist of the opioid epidemic, overdoses across the country are actually adding to the number of organ donations.More >>
The effects of diabethes differ patient to patient, requiring specialized treatment for everyone. Trina Health in Lake Charles is offering one of the newest treatment options that creators hope will be the unique diabetes management that patients have been looking for. "I was diagnosed at age 3," said Kristen Orndoff who's lived with Type 1 diabetes for more than 30 years. She's had to face some of the many complications the disease brings on. "I've had 6 eye surgeri...More >>
Pregnancy can come with a lot of aches and pains, but Doctor of Chiropractic Laurie Baynard with Lake Charles Chiropractic says, it's not normal.More >>
New moms have the right to choose whether they breastfeed their babies. Lake Area doctors are urging moms to consider the benefits that breastfeeding has on their children and how it could impact their future. Dr. Anatole Karpovs of the Children's Clinic says he urges all new moms to at least try to breastfeed for two months after birth.More >>
You've watched our beloved Agnes Derouen for years on KPLC. But what you don't see is what goes on behind the scenes.More >>
Dentists can find out a lot about a person by looking in their mouth including their diet, medications, smoking habits and more.More >>
It takes a lot of time and energy to get the perfect costume before heading out for trick or treating and although kids are told time and time again about the dangers of Halloween, a Lake Area pediatrician says, kids need to be aware of more than just stranger danger.More >>
This time of year, Foret sees an increase in hand injuries that can be devastating, resulting in surgery and months of rehabilitation.More >>
According to the Sleep Center of Louisiana, seven to 10 percent of people in the country suffer from restless leg syndrome.More >>
A million things run through a patients head when they hear the word 'cancer'.More >>
If you have a breast pump that you no longer need, there's a big demand for them with the Community Pregnancy Center in DeRidder.More >>
If you have ever had imaging done at a medical office or hospital, then had to go to another office for follow-up, chances are, you have had to go with a CD of your file or paper copy. That is changing thanks to a medical image sharing network.More >>
Patient safety is paramount in hospital settings and traditionally, it has taken one-to-one care 24/7 for some of the most at-risk patients. KPLC's Britney Glaser shows how a new video monitoring system is keeping patients safe and freeing up nursing staff for other duties.More >>
A common strain of the herpes virus is causing What's Going Around this week. KPLC's Britney Glaser reports almost every child will contract roseola at some point, and there is no treatment for the infection.More >>
If you have a child with special medical needs, no doubt you have spent hours traveling to specialist appointments out of town. KPLC's Britney Glaser reports a new pediatric specialty clinic is now open in Lake Charles, relieving the burden of traveling a long distance.More >>
A contagious fungal infection that affects the feet is What's Going Around this week. KPLC's Britney Glaser reports athlete's foot is typically not serious, but it can be challenging to treat.More >>
Nearly every beach in Southwest Louisiana is under a health advisory for high bacteria levels this week, but does that mean you should avoid them altogether? KPLC's Britney Glaser takes that question to a public health officer to see the magnitude of the threat.More >>
Do your eyes turn red after swimming in a pool or water park? When the head of the CDC's healthy swimming program shared some insight into swimming pools, he opened a lot of eyes about the culprit behind the red eyes.More >>
Before you take a dip in the pool or head to the beach, listen up about What's Going Around this week.There is an uptick in water-related bugs, swimmer's ear infections and summer rashes.More >>
Summertime is the season of shorts and swimsuits, and for many women, their dreaded spider veins on bigger display. KPLC's Britney Glaser reports sclerotherapy can make them disappear.More >>
The strong winds associated with Tropical Storm Cindy likely have leaves or tree branches blown into your yard. Before you start the clean-up process, you need to be vigilant against What's Going Around this week.More >>
Pediatric cancer care closer to home: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital is an eight-hour drive or plane ride away for families in Southwest Louisiana, but an affiliate clinic in Baton Rouge is offering a seamless transition in care.More >>
Ground is being tilled on a big piece of property in North Lake Charles to bring the first of its kind community garden to the entire city. KPLC's Britney Glaser reports for it to be successful, lots of volunteers are needed to get involved!More >>
One of the most common germs found on people's skin and in their noses is creeping into the body and causing infections. Staph infections are what's going around this week.More >>
A clinical trial for a C. diff vaccine has been fast-tracked by the Food and Drug Administration to get protection to people most at risk as quickly, and safely, as possible.More >>
Nearly 400 people have been sickened in salmonella outbreaks linked to backyard chickens. KPLC's Britney Glaser reports the CDC is investigating eight different outbreaks in 47 states, including Louisiana.More >>
HealthWORx is a new initiative aimed at connecting qualified people with hundreds of local healthcare-related jobs in Southwest Louisiana.More >>
A contagious infectious disease that might make you think you have an extreme stomach bug is what's going around this week. KPLC's Britney Glaser talks to Dr. Anatole Karpovs, who has been treating young patients with shigella.More >>
Blood supply is at a critically low level in Southwest Louisiana and as we head into a holiday weekend, there is growing concern it could further deplete.More >>
If you wear contact lenses or suffer from seasonal allergies, you will want to pay special attention to this Healthcast. KPLC's Britney Glaser explains the irritating eye condition called giant papillary conjunctivitis.More >>
If your throat is feeling sore or you are feeling pain swallowing, you might have what's going around this week. Viral sore throats and strep throat are the main culprits, according to Dr. Robert Anderson at Calcasieu Urgent Care.More >>
From wheelchairs to walkers, hospital beds and crutches, medical equipment is something most of us will need one day or have already used. KPLC's Britney Glaser reports that's why the SLIC Loaner Closet exists.
A warning about animal bites and your children after a local toddler was recently bitten by a raccoon. KPLC's Britney Glaser talks to a pediatrician about how best to treat animal bites.More >>
After big rain events like we saw last week, agricultural run-off can lead to high bacteria levels at recreational beaches. KPLC's Britney Glaser reports three area beaches are under advisories this week.More >>
Seasonal allergies can certainly make people feel miserable this time of year, but did you know your pet could also be feeling under the weather? KPLC's Britney Glaser reports the symptoms are different in animals and there are specific treatments to give relief.More >>
You might think of pneumonia as a cold weather bug, but it's what's going around this week, in the heart of spring. KPLC's Britney Glaser takes you inside an ER, where numbers are up for pneumonia.More >>
10 hours a day: that's how long most of us spend in front of a computer or phone screen each day. KPLC's Britney Glaser reports that time can do numbers on your eyes, particularly for eyeglasses wearers.More >>
New weapons in the arsenal to fight cancer: three clinical trials are now open in Lake Charles for some patients with lung, colon, or breast cancer. KPLC's Britney Glaser explains how each trial works.More >>
Nothing takes the spring out of your enjoyment of springtime weather faster than seasonal allergies. KPLC's Britney Glaser finds out some of the best over-the-counter treatments to minimize symptoms.More >>
No doubt you are familiar with paid time off, or PTO, but have you ever heard of VTO? KPLC's Britney Glaser reports on the trend of volunteer time off to connect with communities and attract the best employees.More >>
If you have recently taken antibiotics, you are at a much greater risk of catching What's Going Around this week. KPLC's Britney Glaser reports C. diff, which causes inflammation of the colon, is making more people sick.More >>
There are 800 deaf or hard of hearing people in Southwest Louisiana and only three sign language interpreters to bridge the communication gap. KPLC's Britney Glaser reports on the struggles of scheduling an interpreter for critical medical appointments and legal settings.More >>
Doctors from across the United States are traveling to Lake Charles to watch interventional cardiologist, Dr. Carl Fastabend, in action. KPLC's Britney Glaser reports he's become a leading expert in a specialized vein procedure.More >>
A warning in this week's What's Going Around: snakes are on the move in Southwest Louisiana. KPLC's Britney Glaser reports a snake bite brought a patient to an area emergency room over the weekend.More >>
