  • World Purple Day for epilepsy awareness on March 26

    Friday, March 23 2018 11:03 AM EDT2018-03-23 15:03:09 GMT
    Dig into your closet and pull out your purple on Monday, March 26 for World Purple Day, a designated day to raise awareness about epilepsy.

  • Hyperbaric Chambers helping to heal SWLA

    Thursday, March 22 2018 2:40 PM EDT2018-03-22 18:40:22 GMT

    Hyperbaric Chambers fill up with nothing but 100% oxygen and they're helping to heal patients here in the lake area. "We have patients who come in with chronic non-healing wounds and after 4 weeks if we still aren't making progress we put them in the chamber," said Registered Nurse, Denise Peshoff from Lake Charles Memorial Hospital. "And we put them under pressure at two atmospheres and what happens is that 100% oxygen is pushed into the body so it goes into the plasm...

  • Free colon cancer screening kits

    Wednesday, March 14 2018 11:28 AM EDT2018-03-14 15:28:19 GMT

    Dr. Sapreet Basra, a Gastroenterologist from Lake Charles Memorial Hospital says with colon cancer being the second leading cause of cancer death, the issue isn't a fast moving cancer, it's the lack of detection. 

  • Baby born with 7 heart defects helps encourage new non-profit

    Tuesday, February 27 2018 1:39 PM EST2018-02-27 18:39:44 GMT

    The Barnes family knew baby Phoenix would be born a fighter. "Once he was born, we had to have a scheduled birth in New Orleans," said Brandi Cox, Phoenix's Great Aunt. "So we moved her to New Orleans six weeks before he was born and once he was born we realized he had 7 different congenital heart defects and they're extremely rare." 

  • New mom says isolette helped save her premature baby's life

    Friday, February 23 2018 6:37 PM EST2018-02-23 23:37:20 GMT

    For moms-to-be, pregnancy is a time for preparing for the new addition. But, for Sulphur native, Jillian Person, she was living the life of a normal college student with no idea she was expecting. “I went into the hospital, I thought my appendix ruptured and the er doctor said I had kidney stones and then my water broke and I had a baby," Peterson said. If being thrust into motherhood wasn't enough, baby Oliver was born at 32 weeks gestation. Weighing three pounds, the ...

  • Transaortic Valve Replacement giving patients a second chance at life

    Monday, February 19 2018 12:05 PM EST2018-02-19 17:05:46 GMT

    Bonnie Faulk Works at WalMart, but her quality of life began going down hill as she got older. "I couldn't breath," Faulk said. Diagnosed with Aortic Stenosis, Faulk needed to have a valve in her heart replaced.

  • Lake Charles Memorial earning trauma program designation

    Tuesday, February 13 2018 12:07 PM EST2018-02-13 17:07:06 GMT

    It's a huge step forward for trauma patients to receive trauma care in their own community, rather than being rushed out of town to designated trauma centers. 

  • ZSpace program at Barbe giving students a new way to learn

    Friday, February 9 2018 6:13 PM EST2018-02-09 23:13:08 GMT

    Technology at Barbe High School is changing the way students learn. From a science book, to a computer screen, the ZSpace program is giving students a hands on experience. 

  • Woman births baby in front seat of car

    Wednesday, February 7 2018 9:17 AM EST2018-02-07 14:17:46 GMT

    It's a story her family will never forget. Five day old Octavia Mullen entered into the world in an unforgettable fashion. Victoria Mullen woke up on February first at three in the morning with her normal pregnancy pain.  She had no idea her day would turn out the way it did. "I felt a pop and I thought it might have been my water, but every time she moved, I thought I had to go to the bathroom anyway," said Mullen. She put off calling her husband home from work un...

  • Opioid overdoses lead to spike in organ donations

    Tuesday, January 30 2018 6:56 PM EST2018-01-30 23:56:23 GMT
    According to the CDC, 20 people die every day waiting for an organ donation. In an interesting twist of the opioid epidemic, overdoses across the country are actually adding to the number of organ donations. 

  • Two-year-old to undergo third surgery after coding during last one

    Tuesday, January 16 2018 11:57 AM EST2018-01-16 16:57:05 GMT
    Two  year old Colton Bruce has been through more in his life than most could ever imagine experiencing. "His left lung is enlarged so much it's pushing everything to the right," said Rebecca Robison, Colton's mother. His first surgery took place when he was just 10 days old. During his surgery in October, doctors nearly lost him. "They gave him anesthesia, and he coded," Robison said. "They spend 18 minutes doing CPR to get his heart to beat again on ...More >>
  • Innovative diabetes treatment introduced at Trina Health

    Wednesday, November 16 2016 7:44 AM EST2016-11-16 12:44:01 GMT
    (Source: RNN)(Source: RNN)

    The effects of diabethes differ patient to patient, requiring specialized treatment for everyone. Trina Health in Lake Charles is offering one of the newest treatment options that creators hope will be the unique diabetes management that patients have been looking for. "I was diagnosed at age 3," said Kristen Orndoff who's lived with Type 1 diabetes for more than 30 years. She's had to face some of the many complications the disease brings on. "I've had 6 eye surgeri...

  • Chiropractors adjusting women who are expecting

    Saturday, December 2 2017 12:24 AM EST2017-12-02 05:24:18 GMT
    Pregnancy can come with a lot of aches and pains, but Doctor of Chiropractic Laurie Baynard with Lake Charles Chiropractic says, it's not normal. 

  • Breastfeeding vs. formula for newborns

    Saturday, November 25 2017 10:34 AM EST2017-11-25 15:34:56 GMT
    New moms have the right to choose whether they breastfeed their babies. Lake Area doctors are urging moms to consider the benefits that breastfeeding has on their children and how it could impact their future. Dr. Anatole Karpovs of the Children's Clinic says he urges all new moms to at least try to breastfeed for two months after birth.

  • KPLC anchor undergoes state of the art knee replacement surgery

    Tuesday, November 14 2017 11:59 AM EST2017-11-14 16:59:21 GMT
    You've watched our beloved Agnes Derouen for years on KPLC. But what you don't see is what goes on behind the scenes. 

  • Poor dental hygiene leads to more than bad breath

    Tuesday, November 7 2017 9:28 AM EST2017-11-07 14:28:00 GMT

    Dentists can find out a lot about a person by looking in their mouth including their diet, medications, smoking habits and more.

  • Pediatrician warns of Halloween hazards

    Tuesday, October 31 2017 12:50 PM EDT2017-10-31 16:50:16 GMT
    It takes a lot of time and energy to get the perfect costume before heading out for trick or treating and although kids are told time and time again about the dangers of Halloween, a Lake Area pediatrician says, kids need to be aware of more than just stranger danger. 

  • Doctors warn of pumpkin carving injuries this time of year

    Tuesday, October 24 2017 12:38 PM EDT2017-10-24 16:38:59 GMT
    This time of year, Foret sees an increase in hand injuries that can be devastating, resulting in surgery and months of rehabilitation.

  • Restless leg syndrome, easily diagnosed and treated

    Friday, September 29 2017 11:38 AM EDT2017-09-29 15:38:25 GMT
    According to the Sleep Center of Louisiana, seven to 10 percent of people in the country suffer from restless leg syndrome. 

  • American Cancer Society assisting patients in getting rides to treatment

    Wednesday, September 20 2017 6:19 AM EDT2017-09-20 10:19:14 GMT
    A million things run through a patients head when they hear the word 'cancer'. 

  • Community Pregnancy Center in need of donated breast pumps

    Friday, August 4 2017 6:04 AM EDT2017-08-04 10:04:45 GMT

    If you have a breast pump that you no longer need, there's a big demand for them with the Community Pregnancy Center in DeRidder.     

  • Secure medical image sharing for faster, better care

    Thursday, July 27 2017 2:01 PM EDT2017-07-27 18:01:27 GMT
    If you have ever had imaging done at a medical office or hospital, then had to go to another office for follow-up, chances are, you have had to go with a CD of your file or paper copy. That is changing thanks to a medical image sharing network.

  • Telesitter system keeping patients safe

    Monday, July 24 2017 6:26 AM EDT2017-07-24 10:26:02 GMT
    Patient safety is paramount in hospital settings and traditionally, it has taken one-to-one care 24/7 for some of the most at-risk patients. KPLC's Britney Glaser shows how a new video monitoring system is keeping patients safe and freeing up nursing staff for other duties.

  • What's Going Around: roseola

    Thursday, July 20 2017 6:56 AM EDT2017-07-20 10:56:57 GMT
    A common strain of the herpes virus is causing What's Going Around this week. KPLC's Britney Glaser reports almost every child will contract roseola at some point, and there is no treatment for the infection. 

  • Pediatric specialty clinic opens in Lake Charles

    Friday, July 14 2017 7:52 AM EDT2017-07-14 11:52:00 GMT
    If you have a child with special medical needs, no doubt you have spent hours traveling to specialist appointments out of town.  KPLC's Britney Glaser reports a new pediatric specialty clinic is now open in Lake Charles, relieving the burden of traveling a long distance.

  • What's Going Around: athlete's foot

    Thursday, July 13 2017 7:07 AM EDT2017-07-13 11:07:04 GMT
    A contagious fungal infection that affects the feet is What's Going Around this week. KPLC's Britney Glaser reports athlete's foot is typically not serious, but it can be challenging to treat.

  • Swimming advisories at 11 SWLA beaches

    Friday, July 7 2017 8:20 AM EDT2017-07-07 12:20:35 GMT
    Nearly every beach in Southwest Louisiana is under a health advisory for high bacteria levels this week, but does that mean you should avoid them altogether? KPLC's Britney Glaser takes that question to a public health officer to see the magnitude of the threat.

  • Swimmer's red eyes: chlorine or something else?

    Friday, June 30 2017 7:30 AM EDT2017-06-30 11:30:41 GMT
    Do your eyes turn red after swimming in a pool or water park? When the head of the CDC's healthy swimming program shared some insight into swimming pools, he opened a lot of eyes about the culprit behind the red eyes.

  • What's Going Around: water-borne sickness, swimmer's ear

    Thursday, June 29 2017 7:58 AM EDT2017-06-29 11:58:34 GMT
    Before you take a dip in the pool or head to the beach, listen up about What's Going Around this week.There is an uptick in water-related bugs, swimmer's ear infections and summer rashes. 

  • Erasing spider veins

    Wednesday, June 28 2017 6:49 AM EDT2017-06-28 10:49:07 GMT
    Summertime is the season of shorts and swimsuits, and for many women, their dreaded spider veins on bigger display. KPLC's Britney Glaser reports sclerotherapy can make them disappear.

  • What's Going Around: dermatitis

    Thursday, June 22 2017 7:55 AM EDT2017-06-22 11:55:41 GMT
    The strong winds associated with Tropical Storm Cindy likely have leaves or tree branches blown into your yard.  Before you start the clean-up process, you need to be vigilant against What's Going Around this week.

  • St. Jude Affiliate Clinic gives cancer care closer to home

    Wednesday, June 21 2017 8:34 AM EDT2017-06-21 12:34:16 GMT
    Pediatric cancer care closer to home: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital is an eight-hour drive or plane ride away for families in Southwest Louisiana, but an affiliate clinic in Baton Rouge is offering a seamless transition in care.

  • Community garden in the works in North Lake Charles

    Friday, June 16 2017 7:29 AM EDT2017-06-16 11:29:45 GMT
    Ground is being tilled on a big piece of property in North Lake Charles to bring the first of its kind community garden to the entire city. KPLC's Britney Glaser reports for it to be successful, lots of volunteers are needed to get involved!

  • What's Going Around: staph infections

    Thursday, June 15 2017 7:37 AM EDT2017-06-15 11:37:45 GMT
    One of the most common germs found on people's skin and in their noses is creeping into the body and causing infections. Staph infections are what's going around this week.

  • C. diff vaccine trial fast-tracked by FDA

    Tuesday, June 13 2017 2:28 PM EDT2017-06-13 18:28:40 GMT
    A clinical trial for a C. diff vaccine has been fast-tracked by the Food and Drug Administration to get protection to people most at risk as quickly, and safely, as possible.

  • What's Going Around: Salmonella

    Wednesday, June 7 2017 8:55 AM EDT2017-06-07 12:55:23 GMT
    Nearly 400 people have been sickened in salmonella outbreaks linked to backyard chickens. KPLC's Britney Glaser reports the CDC is investigating eight different outbreaks in 47 states, including Louisiana. 

  • High demand for healthcare jobs

    Friday, May 26 2017 7:56 AM EDT2017-05-26 11:56:00 GMT
    HealthWORx is a new initiative aimed at connecting qualified people with hundreds of local healthcare-related jobs in Southwest Louisiana. 

  • What's Going Around: shigella

    Thursday, May 25 2017 8:03 AM EDT2017-05-25 12:03:15 GMT
    A contagious infectious disease that might make you think you have an extreme stomach bug is what's going around this week. KPLC's Britney Glaser talks to Dr. Anatole Karpovs, who has been treating young patients with shigella.

  • Blood supply at critical level

    Tuesday, May 23 2017 1:09 PM EDT2017-05-23 17:09:39 GMT
    Blood supply is at a critically low level in Southwest Louisiana and as we head into a holiday weekend, there is growing concern it could further deplete.

  • Giant papillary conjunctivitis common in contact lens wearers

    Friday, May 19 2017 8:09 AM EDT2017-05-19 12:09:37 GMT
    If you wear contact lenses or suffer from seasonal allergies, you will want to pay special attention to this Healthcast. KPLC's Britney Glaser explains the irritating eye condition called giant papillary conjunctivitis. 

  • What's Going Around: sore throats

    Thursday, May 18 2017 8:11 AM EDT2017-05-18 12:11:10 GMT
    If your throat is feeling sore or you are feeling pain swallowing, you might have what's going around this week. Viral sore throats and strep throat are the main culprits, according to Dr. Robert Anderson at Calcasieu Urgent Care.

  • Loaner Closet ready to lend medical equipment

    Wednesday, May 17 2017 8:19 AM EDT2017-05-17 12:19:07 GMT
    From wheelchairs to walkers, hospital beds and crutches, medical equipment is something most of us will need one day or have already used. KPLC's Britney Glaser reports that's why the SLIC Loaner Closet exists. 
     

  • Warning about animal bites after raccoon bites toddler

    Thursday, May 11 2017 8:09 AM EDT2017-05-11 12:09:34 GMT
    A warning about animal bites and your children after a local toddler was recently bitten by a raccoon. KPLC's Britney Glaser talks to a pediatrician about how best to treat animal bites.

  • High bacteria levels at three SWLA beaches

    Tuesday, May 9 2017 10:04 PM EDT2017-05-10 02:04:18 GMT
    After big rain events like we saw last week, agricultural run-off can lead to high bacteria levels at recreational beaches. KPLC's Britney Glaser reports three area beaches are under advisories this week.

  • Seasonal allergies in pets

    Friday, May 5 2017 10:08 AM EDT2017-05-05 14:08:51 GMT
    Seasonal allergies can certainly make people feel miserable this time of year, but did you know your pet could also be feeling under the weather? KPLC's Britney Glaser reports the symptoms are different in animals and there are specific treatments to give relief.

  • What's Going Around: pneumonia and strep throat

    Thursday, April 27 2017 11:56 AM EDT2017-04-27 15:56:17 GMT
    You might think of pneumonia as a cold weather bug, but it's what's going around this week, in the heart of spring. KPLC's Britney Glaser takes you inside an ER, where numbers are up for pneumonia.

  • Anti-glare lens coating helps minimize eye strain

    Wednesday, April 26 2017 2:41 PM EDT2017-04-26 18:41:23 GMT
    10 hours a day: that's how long most of us spend in front of a computer or phone screen each day. KPLC's Britney Glaser reports that time can do numbers on your eyes, particularly for eyeglasses wearers.

  • Clinical trials underway for lung, colon, and breast cancer patients

    Friday, April 21 2017 8:36 AM EDT2017-04-21 12:36:42 GMT
    New weapons in the arsenal to fight cancer: three clinical trials are now open in Lake Charles for some patients with lung, colon, or breast cancer. KPLC's Britney Glaser explains how each trial works.

  • What's Going Around: spring allergies

    Thursday, April 20 2017 8:01 AM EDT2017-04-20 12:01:15 GMT
    Nothing takes the spring out of your enjoyment of springtime weather faster than seasonal allergies. KPLC's Britney Glaser finds out some of the best over-the-counter treatments to minimize symptoms.

  • Paid time off to volunteer

    Friday, April 14 2017 6:30 AM EDT2017-04-14 10:30:36 GMT
    No doubt you are familiar with paid time off, or PTO, but have you ever heard of VTO? KPLC's Britney Glaser reports on the trend of volunteer time off to connect with communities and attract the best employees.

  • What's Going Around: C. diff

    Thursday, April 13 2017 7:37 AM EDT2017-04-13 11:37:12 GMT
    If you have recently taken antibiotics, you are at a much greater risk of catching What's Going Around this week. KPLC's Britney Glaser reports C. diff, which causes inflammation of the colon, is making more people sick.

  • Extreme shortage of sign language interpreters

    Wednesday, April 12 2017 8:13 AM EDT2017-04-12 12:13:42 GMT
    There are 800 deaf or hard of hearing people in Southwest Louisiana and only three sign language interpreters to bridge the communication gap. KPLC's Britney Glaser reports on the struggles of scheduling an interpreter for critical medical appointments and legal settings.

  • Docs across U.S. shadow Lake Charles cardiologist for vein training

    Friday, March 31 2017 8:01 AM EDT2017-03-31 12:01:06 GMT
    Doctors from across the United States are traveling to Lake Charles to watch interventional cardiologist, Dr. Carl Fastabend, in action. KPLC's Britney Glaser reports he's become a leading expert in a specialized vein procedure.

  • Warning about snake bites

    Thursday, March 30 2017 3:39 PM EDT2017-03-30 19:39:51 GMT
    A warning in this week's What's Going Around: snakes are on the move in Southwest Louisiana. KPLC's Britney Glaser reports a snake bite brought a patient to an area emergency room over the weekend.

  • Healthline: SCID screening in Louisiana

    Thursday, June 25 2015 6:37 PM EDT2015-06-25 22:37:41 GMT
    For children with SCID, Severe Combined Immunodeficiency, the common cold can be a death sentence. A screening test can catch the disorder at birth, but it's not offered in Louisiana. A Baton Rouge family is trying to change that.More >>
