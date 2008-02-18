Lake Charles Churches - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana
Lake Charles Churches
Lake Charles Churches
More>>
Reflections of Christ
Reflections of Christ
4730 Common Street Lake Charles, LA 70601 337-478-1464
More >>
University United Methodist Church
University United Methodist Church
3501 Patrick Street Lake Charles, LA 70605 337-477-2003 www.unitedmethodist.com
More >>
St. Paul Lutheran Church
St. Paul Lutheran Church
1620 E. Prien Lake Road Lake Charles, LA 70601 477-2023 Paster Tim Norris
More >>
Friendship Baptist Church
Friendship Baptist Church
Friendship Baptist Church Dale Nazworth, pastor 8085 Gulf Highway Lake Charles, La. 70607 (337)477-3031 Website:
www.FriendshipBaptistLC.org
More >>
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints
4700 Sale Lane Lake Charles, LA 70605 Missionaries can be reached at 474-2127 Bishop Jorgensen can be reached at 475-0196
More >>
Our Lady Queen of Heaven Catholic Church
Our Lady Queen of Heaven Catholic Church
Church Address: 3939 Lake Street, Lake Charles LA 70605 Office address: 617 West Claude, Lake Charles LA 70605 Street Mailing Address: PO Box 5940, Lake Charles LA 70605 Tel: 337 477 1236 Fax: 337
More >>
320 Division Street
Lake Charles, LA 70601/70602
(337) 439-9071
