  • 2018 names for the Atlantic Season

    Friday, June 1 2018 12:10 PM EDT2018-06-01 16:10:57 GMT
    Today is the first day of the Atlantic hurricane season. It runs from June 1, 2018, to November 30, 2018. Atlantic tropical storms have been named by the National Hurricane Center since 1953. Lists of names are used in rotation and re-cycled every six years. The names of deadly and devastating storms may be retired. The 2018 names from the  National Hurricane Center are as follows: Alberto Beryl Chris Debby Ernesto Florence Gordon Helene Isaac Joyce Kirk...More >>
  • NFIP urges Louisianians to buy flood insurance ahead of hurricane season

    Wednesday, May 30 2018 4:59 PM EDT2018-05-30 20:59:55 GMT
     With hurricane season around the corner, Louisiana homeowners, renters, and business owners are urged to purchase a flood policy to protect against disaster damage. The National Flood Insurance Program aims to reduce the impact of flooding on public and private structures. It provides flood insurance to property owners, renters, and businesses. The NFIP also encourages communities to adopt and enforce floodplain management regulations. Properties located in high-risk areas hav...

  • Oberlin man charged with first-degree rape of 4-year-old

    Monday, June 4 2018 4:36 PM EDT2018-06-04 20:36:04 GMT
    A grand jury in Allen Parish indicted an Oberlin man on Wednesday, May 30, on a charge of first-degree rape of a victim under 13 years old. The victim was 4 years old at the time of the incident. Wilton Joshua Trahan, 37, was arrested June 1, by the Allen Parish Sheriff's Office and booked into the Allen Parish Jail, according to Sheriff Doug Hebert.  This indictment comes from an April 2, 2017, report by the mother of the victim, who claimed Trahan for...More >>
  • McNeese student receives NASA funded internship

    Monday, June 4 2018 12:39 PM EDT2018-06-04 16:39:02 GMT

    McNeese State University engineering junior Anthony Miller, of Sulphur, is one of 13 undergraduates from Louisiana institutions to receive a NASA-funded summer internship. 

  • 3 Escaped inmates in St. Landry Parish found, 1 still on the loose

    Monday, June 4 2018 12:29 PM EDT2018-06-04 16:29:37 GMT
    3 of the 4 inmates that escaped from St. Landry Parish have been apprehended, says Detective Whytley Jones with the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office.   Yesterday, Jones said in a press release that 4 inmates escaped from St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center.

