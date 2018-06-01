With hurricane season around the corner, Louisiana homeowners, renters, and business owners are urged to purchase a flood policy to protect against disaster damage. The National Flood Insurance Program aims to reduce the impact of flooding on public and private structures. It provides flood insurance to property owners, renters, and businesses. The NFIP also encourages communities to adopt and enforce floodplain management regulations. Properties located in high-risk areas hav...More >>
McNeese State University engineering junior Anthony Miller, of Sulphur, is one of 13 undergraduates from Louisiana institutions to receive a NASA-funded summer internship.More >>
3 of the 4 inmates that escaped from St. Landry Parish have been apprehended, says Detective Whytley Jones with the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office. Yesterday, Jones said in a press release that 4 inmates escaped from St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center.More >>
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office arrested a man in Lake Charles for first-degree rape. On Jun. 1, 2018, CPSO investigated a man accused of inappropriately touching an 11-year-old girl, says CPSO spokesperson Kim Myers.More >>
Beauregard Parish is suffering a power outage this morning, according to the Beauregard Electric outage map. Particularly DeRidder and other areas such as DeQuincy, Dry Creek are facing anywhere from 10-200 people without power.More >>
