  Add your summer camp or program to our list

    Wednesday, May 23 2018 5:32 PM EDT2018-05-23 21:32:36 GMT

    Send us a little information about your summer program and we'll add it to our list! Submit your details by clicking here!

  Vacation Bible School

    Wednesday, May 23 2018 3:57 PM EDT
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)

    This summer, several churches are hosting Vacation Bible Schools for kids and, for some, even adults. These camps are designed to keep children's heads in the Bible while they are enjoying summer break.

  The Children's Museum

    Tuesday, May 22 2018 7:22 PM EDT
    (Source: The Children's Museum)(Source: The Children's Museum)

    Explore science or learn Spanish this summer at the Children's Museum!

  McNeese Kids College

    Thursday, May 24 2018 1:39 PM EDT

    McNeese State University Leisure Learning is offering "A STEAM Adventure" summer program as part of its Kids College from May 28-Aug. 10 for children entering grades 1­-8. The 11-week program will offer activities, projects and field trips for students interested in engineering, nature, forensics, airplanes and rockets, physical science, chemistry and so much more.

  Lake Charles Recreation and Parks

    Tuesday, May 22 2018 7:20 PM EDT

    Movies, bowling, skating, fun days, SPAR, Millennium Park, swimming and lots more! 

  Imperial Calcasieu Museum Branch Out Arts Camp

    Wednesday, May 23 2018 4:20 PM EDT

    Daily Curriculum includes Drawing, Painting, Printmaking, Sculpture and more. Classes are open to students who have completed grades K through 8. Class sizes are limited to 50 children per session.

  Junior Achievement

    Wednesday, May 23 2018 4:46 PM EDT

    Junior Achievement of SWLA and Sasol will hold two free JA in a Day Events for middle school students this summer. The event, for students entering grades 6 – 8, will help students learn about exploring potential careers, discovering ways to plan for and keep a job, and preparing their personal-brand maps to the future. 

