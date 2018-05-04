A LaGrange High School teacher is accused of having a sexual relationship with a 15-year-old student. James Gaharan Jr., 54, of Lake Charles, was indicted in Calcasieu court Thursday on two counts of felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile, two counts of indecent behavior with a juvenile, computer-aided solicitation of a minor and obstruction of justice. Authorities began investigating on May 15, according to a news release from Cmdr. James McGee, with the Calcasieu Sheriff's Office. ...More >>
A large police presence was on Third Street, near La. 14, Thursday morning after receiving a call of a possible kidnapping, said Lt. Richard Harrell, with the Lake Charles Police Department. The person who was the target of the alleged kidnapping is an adult an is in police care, Harrell said. Harrell said Lake Charles police and members of the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office searched for the suspect, but were unable to locate the person.
JRTC and Fort Polk held it's annual Memorial Day Ceremony at Warrior Memorial Park Thursday. Veterans, Gold Star families, local officials, and those currently stationed at Fort Polk were in attendance. During the ceremony the invocation was done by Lieutenant Colonel David L. Oberdieck and surviving family members were recognized. An installation wreath was placed in front of Global War on Terrorism Monument, two towers etched with the names of the 96 soldiers stationed at For...More >>
Johnnie Hardman has been found guilty of first-degree murder, armed robbery with a firearm, and two counts of conspiracy to commit armed robbery for the July 2017 murder of Joshua Touchet. The verdict was reached by the jury after 43 minutes of deliberation. Theresa Schmidt was in the courtroom. To see all of her coverage of the trial, view her Twitter feed below. Tweets by KplcTschmidtMore >>
