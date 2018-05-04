Video Extra - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

  • LaGrange teacher accused of having sexual relationship with student

    Thursday, May 24 2018 10:39 PM EDT2018-05-25 02:39:48 GMT
    A LaGrange High School teacher is accused of having a sexual relationship with a 15-year-old student. James Gaharan Jr., 54, of Lake Charles, was indicted in Calcasieu court Thursday on two counts of felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile, two counts of indecent behavior with a juvenile, computer-aided solicitation of a minor and obstruction of justice. Authorities began investigating on May 15, according to a news release from Cmdr. James McGee, with the Calcasieu Sheriff's Office. ...

  • Sulphur assault suspect captured

    Thursday, May 24 2018 9:11 PM EDT2018-05-25 01:11:16 GMT
    Sulphur Police report assault suspect William Micheal Tibbits, Jr., was captured Thursday evening. Mel Estess, Sulphur police spokesperson, says tips led officers to a home where Tibbits barricaded himself inside. He says Sulphur officers and Lake Charles SWAT were on the scene for a couple of hours Thursday, May 24, before Tibbits was eventually taken into custody. Tibbits was considered armed and dangerous following an assault on Lori Lane Tuesday. He's ac...More >>
    LCPD: Kidnapping suspect apprehended after woman found bound on La. 14

    Thursday, May 24 2018 8:20 PM EDT2018-05-25 00:20:07 GMT
    A large police presence was on Third Street, near La. 14, Thursday morning after receiving a call of a possible kidnapping, said Lt. Richard Harrell, with the Lake Charles Police Department. The person who was the target of the alleged kidnapping is an adult an is in police care, Harrell said. Harrell said Lake Charles police and members of the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office searched for the suspect, but were unable to locate the person. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

