  Foundation poured for St. Jude Dream Home

    Foundation poured for St. Jude Dream Home

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 8:26 PM EDT2018-03-21 00:26:08 GMT

    Pretty soon a lucky family in Southwest Louisiana will have the chance to win a dream home thanks to a giveaway sponsored by St. Jude's Hospital and KPLC. Tuesday morning, the homes completion was one step closer to reality as the foundation for the home was poured. The concrete was donated by Louisiana Concrete LLC., a company based out of Lake Charles. Jody Lee, owner of Louisiana Concrete, said when he got the call about donating to the cause it was a no-brainer. "It means...

  KPLC, St. Jude officially break ground on St. Jude Dream Home

    KPLC, St. Jude officially break ground on St. Jude Dream Home

    Friday, February 23 2018 6:03 PM EST2018-02-23 23:03:18 GMT

    KPLC and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital officially broke ground on the St. Jude Dream Home in Lake Charles today. A groundbreaking ceremony took place this afternoon at the site of the home in the Graywood Community. Once the home is built, one lucky viewer in Southwest Louisiana will get the honor of calling it their own. KPLC’s Vice President and General Manager John Ware and KPLC Midday host Mari Wilson took part in the ceremony. Salvador Custom Homes will be...

  CONSIDER THIS: St. Jude's

    CONSIDER THIS: St. Jude's

    Friday, February 16 2018 3:13 PM EST2018-02-16 20:13:54 GMT
    KPLC has a new partnership! Over the next few months, you’ll be hearing about the St. Jude’s Dream Home project. This will be its first year in Southwest Louisiana, and it’ll be a chance for some lucky person to win a brand-new home. Joining in with St. Jude’s was an easy decision, they are leading the way the world understands and treats childhood cancer. St. Jude’s has treated children from all 50 states and around the world, including some from right...More >>
  KPLC and St. Jude team up to give one lucky viewer a dream home

    KPLC and St. Jude team up to give one lucky viewer a dream home

    Friday, February 9 2018 1:57 PM EST2018-02-09 18:57:01 GMT

    KPLC is teaming up with St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital to provide one viewer in Southwest Louisiana with their dream home.   St. Jude is leading children’s hospital pioneering research and treatments for kids with cancer and other life-threatening diseases.  Salvador Custom Homes has agreed to donate time and materials to build the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway house in the Graywood development in Lake Charles. Groundbreaking on that home will take place ...

  St. Jude Affiliate Clinic gives cancer care closer to home

    St. Jude Affiliate Clinic gives cancer care closer to home

    Wednesday, June 21 2017 8:34 AM EDT2017-06-21 12:34:16 GMT
    Six-year-old Hadlee Henry and her mom, Corren, await Hadlee's weekly chemo treatment at the St. Jude Affiliate Clinic in Baton Rouge. (Source: KPLC)Six-year-old Hadlee Henry and her mom, Corren, await Hadlee's weekly chemo treatment at the St. Jude Affiliate Clinic in Baton Rouge. (Source: KPLC)

    Pediatric cancer care closer to home: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital is an eight-hour drive or plane ride away for families in Southwest Louisiana, but an affiliate clinic in Baton Rouge is offering a seamless transition in care.

