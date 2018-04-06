Pretty soon a lucky family in Southwest Louisiana will have the chance to win a dream home thanks to a giveaway sponsored by St. Jude's Hospital and KPLC. Tuesday morning, the homes completion was one step closer to reality as the foundation for the home was poured. The concrete was donated by Louisiana Concrete LLC., a company based out of Lake Charles. Jody Lee, owner of Louisiana Concrete, said when he got the call about donating to the cause it was a no-brainer. "It means...More >>
KPLC and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital officially broke ground on the St. Jude Dream Home in Lake Charles today. A groundbreaking ceremony took place this afternoon at the site of the home in the Graywood Community. Once the home is built, one lucky viewer in Southwest Louisiana will get the honor of calling it their own. KPLC’s Vice President and General Manager John Ware and KPLC Midday host Mari Wilson took part in the ceremony. Salvador Custom Homes will be...More >>
KPLC is teaming up with St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital to provide one viewer in Southwest Louisiana with their dream home. St. Jude is leading children’s hospital pioneering research and treatments for kids with cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Salvador Custom Homes has agreed to donate time and materials to build the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway house in the Graywood development in Lake Charles. Groundbreaking on that home will take place ...More >>
Pediatric cancer care closer to home: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital is an eight-hour drive or plane ride away for families in Southwest Louisiana, but an affiliate clinic in Baton Rouge is offering a seamless transition in care.More >>
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is now in effect for all of Southwest Louisiana through 5 a.m. Saturday.
A strong cold front is moving closer to Southwest Louisiana with the threat of severe weather through early Saturday.More >>
If you pass down 6th Avenue, you may have noticed large mounds of dirt and concrete blocking much of the roadway. Efforts to improve drainage issues on 6th avenue near Broad and 3rd street has taken a little over a year and the project has yet to be completed.More >>
The trial of Woodrow Karey is moving full speed ahead. The state has rested its case and the defense is moving ahead with its side: that Karey killed Ronald Harris in self defense and that it was justifiable homicide.More >>
McNeese State University has announced its 2018 Spring School Recruitment Fair.More >>
