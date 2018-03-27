SWLA Crime Report - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

    CPSO: Inmate steals police car, leads authorities on chase into Beauregard Parish

    Tuesday, March 27 2018 1:25 PM EDT2018-03-27 17:25:11 GMT
    The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office arrested an inmate escaping while waiting for a court appearance.  This morning, around 7:30 a.m., prison inmate Ashely J. Grundmann, 36, was being escorted to the Calcasieu Correctional Center for 72-hour court. says CPSO spokeswoman Kim Myers.  A deputy was standing outside of the door waiting to go into the building when Grundmann escaped from the shackles by releasing one of her hands.  Myers said Grundmann ran from the d...

  • How emergency responders respond in traffic

    Tuesday, March 27 2018 12:02 AM EDT2018-03-27 04:02:46 GMT
    (Source: Acadian Ambulance)(Source: Acadian Ambulance)

    If there's an emergency on one of the bridges and there's no other way to get there, the answer may lie in the sky. Billy Vincent, Quality Improvement Coordinator for Acadian Ambulance, said if a medical emergency happens, they could have assets up in the air in minutes.  "The aircraft is stationed at the Lake Charles airport," Vincent said. "So flight to the I-10 or I-210 bridge is very short." Vincent said response time also depends on the condition the p...

  • Third circuit throws out confession in homicide case

    Monday, March 26 2018 9:53 PM EDT2018-03-27 01:53:55 GMT
    Today the Third Circuit Court of Appeals found  David Bartie's confession cannot be used against him at trial.

  • Daniel Kight sentenced to life in prison for second-degree murder

    Monday, March 26 2018 6:42 PM EDT2018-03-26 22:42:47 GMT
    Daniel Kight was formally sentenced today to life in prison without the possibility of parole.  He was accused of killing David Scasino back in 2014. Kight had pleaded not guilty and not guilty by reason of insanity, but Judge Robert Wyatt  found him guilty of second degree murder – which means Kight did not suffer from any mental disease or defect that prevented him from knowing right from wrong when he killed Scasino. Second degree murder carries a mandatory life ...

  • Jennings man arrested on attempted first-degree murder charge

    Monday, March 26 2018 11:28 AM EDT2018-03-26 15:28:10 GMT

    On March 24, 2018, Jeff Davis Parish deputies responded to a disturbance in the 2100 block of Duhon Road in Jennings.

    FIRE MARSHAL: 5 suspicious fires being investigated in Leesville

    Monday, March 26 2018 11:23 AM EDT2018-03-26 15:23:45 GMT
    Five fires reported within a 30-minute span in Leesville early Monday morning are being investigated, authorities with the Office of the State Fire Marshal said. The Leesville Fire Department received reports of fires of two vehicles, an occupied home, a small commercial building and a storage shed within a half-hour, beginning just before 2 a.m. Monday, said Ashley Rodrigue, public affairs director for the State Fire Marshal's office. She said the fires were centered in one neighbo...

  • Southwest Louisiana Booking Report: Mar. 25

    Monday, March 26 2018 9:06 AM EDT2018-03-26 13:06:28 GMT
    (Source: Raycom)(Source: Raycom)
    Kevin Wayne Bourque, 56, Lake Charles: Cruelty to juveniles. David Fife, 49, Lake Charles: Violations of protective orders, possession of marijuana, direct contempt of court. Dominick Gioia, 57, Vinton: Domestic abuse battery, violations of protective orders. Hugh Collette, 48, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery, strangulation. Lee Citizen, 22, Lake Charles: Two counts of direct contempt of court. Victor Hernandez, 28, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery. Alejandra Garci...More >>
  • Beauregard man accused of killing farm-raised deer

    Friday, March 2 2018 6:42 PM EST2018-03-02 23:42:54 GMT
    (Source: Raycom)(Source: Raycom)

    A 20-year-old Beauregard man is accused of killing and stealing a farm-raised deer valued at $3,000.

  • Guilty verdict in deadly crash involving pedestrians

    Monday, March 26 2018 9:03 AM EDT2018-03-26 13:03:47 GMT

    A guilty verdict in the case of a deadly crash involving two pedestrians in Iowa last year. 53 year old Ralph LeBleu was found guilty of negligent homicide in relation to the death of Christol Doucett, Jr. On February 9, 2017, LeBleu was the driver of a vehicle heading northbound on I-10 Mobile Village road. LeBleu crossed the center line striking Kemon Brown and Christol Doucett who were walking in the southbound lane. Doucett was pronounced dead at a local hospital. LeBleu w...

  • Burglary investigations arrest

    Tuesday, March 27 2018 10:34 PM EDT2018-03-28 02:34:30 GMT
    Image Courtesy of Jeff Davis Sheriff’s OfficeImage Courtesy of Jeff Davis Sheriff’s Office

    Detectives with the Jeff Davis Sheriff’s Office made another arrest in the ongoing investigations of Burglaries and Thefts in the parish.  Brandon Taylor Charpentier, 25,  was booked into the parish jail today on charges of Obstruction of Justice, 4 counts of Theft, Simple Burglary and Monetary instrument abuse.  Charpentier is associated with two other individuals, Aden Greek and Nicole Ortego,  previously arrested by detectives in December 2017 for committ...

  • SPECIAL REPORT: Fighting the opioid crisis in SWLA

    Tuesday, March 27 2018 10:11 PM EDT2018-03-28 02:11:12 GMT
    (Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)(Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)

    Monday night 7News began its series on the opioid crisis here in Southwest Louisiana with a mother who lost her son to the deadly drug Fentanyl.  It's clear that these drugs are here in our area, but what's being done to combat the problem.  "Calcasieu Parish is in the middle of two big cities, New Orleans and Houston," said Calcasieu Parish Sheriff, Tony Mancuso. "We have major waterways, which give access. We have a major interstate with a l...

  • Lastrapes defense attorney says DNA evidence doesn't prove murder

    Tuesday, March 27 2018 8:06 PM EDT2018-03-28 00:06:07 GMT
    DNA is a big part of the case against Roman Lastrapes the man accused of the first degree murder of Linda Moore in January 2010. Lastrapes' attorney says the evidence the state is presenting, doesn't prove murder at all.

