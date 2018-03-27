Detectives with the Jeff Davis Sheriff’s Office made another arrest in the ongoing investigations of Burglaries and Thefts in the parish. Brandon Taylor Charpentier, 25, was booked into the parish jail today on charges of Obstruction of Justice, 4 counts of Theft, Simple Burglary and Monetary instrument abuse. Charpentier is associated with two other individuals, Aden Greek and Nicole Ortego, previously arrested by detectives in December 2017 for committ...More >>
Monday night 7News began its series on the opioid crisis here in Southwest Louisiana with a mother who lost her son to the deadly drug Fentanyl. It's clear that these drugs are here in our area, but what's being done to combat the problem. "Calcasieu Parish is in the middle of two big cities, New Orleans and Houston," said Calcasieu Parish Sheriff, Tony Mancuso. "We have major waterways, which give access. We have a major interstate with a l...More >>
DNA is a big part of the case against Roman Lastrapes the man accused of the first degree murder of Linda Moore in January 2010. Lastrapes' attorney says the evidence the state is presenting, doesn't prove murder at all.More >>
It was a not-so-pleasant surprise for criminals who have violated their probation or parole. The Department of Public Safety and Corrections, Probation and Parole Officers, along with local law enforcement, arrested 38 people out of 82, as part of a massive warrant sweep in Calcasieu, Cameron and Jefferson Davis parishes. The people they were searching for were on probation or parole for various crimes like armed robbery, battery, distribution and possession of drugs, as well as bur...More >>
Drivers are being reminded to yield to school buses after the Jeff Davis Sheriff's Office received 4 complaints in the parish. The law states: The driver of a vehicle upon a highway meeting or overtaking from any direction any school bus that has stopped for the purpose of receiving or discharging any school children shall stop the vehicle not less than thirty feet from the school bus before reaching such school bus when there are in operation on said school bus visual signal...More >>
