Here are some tools to help navigate southwest Louisiana traffic from the DOTD, Louisiana 511, and KPLC app - free downloads for Apple and Android.More >>
Sulphur city officials on Wednesday announced a new effort to reduce the traffic problems in the Maplewood area associated with the I-10 construction according to a news release. Beginning today employees of the Sulphur Police Department, Sulphur Fire Department, and Public Works Department will direct traffic in the Maplewood area. The following conditions will be in effect between the hours of 4:00 PM and 8:00 PM, or while traffic congestion persists: If you are travelingMore >>
It's been over two weeks of traffic and congestion for those who live on Maplewood Drive in Sulphur, and they say things aren't getting any better. One Sulphur city councilman lives on that street, and is trying to change things. While Stuart Moss thought the traffic was easing up Tuesday afternoon, he spoke too soon. He lives on Maplewood Drive, and says despite putting up signs and police writing tickets, traffic has only gotten worse. "The traf...More >>
Construction on the I-10 bridge began March 3, but drivers are saying they aren't seeing any work getting done. According to Rodney Mallett with the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development, that's because workers are underneath the bridge. They are replacing bearing and joints, among other things, across a 5-mile stretch of the interstate. That is also the reason the eastbound inside lane is blocked off, for the safety of the workers underneath the bridge as w...More >>
Trash pickup may be delayed due to traffic congestion associated with the I-10 bridge project. According to a press release from the city of Sulphur, the city asks that while the project is underway residents bring cans and any excess trash to the road the night before their normal trash day and leave at the road until it is picked up. If your trash is not picked up on your scheduled day, the city asks that you report the issue by calling 337-527-4500 or by using the Acti...More >>
Trash pickup in Sulphur by Republic Services may be delayed due to the congestion caused by I-10 bridge construction, according to Kaitlyn Gallegos, spokesperson for the City of Sulphur. Sulphur residents are asked to bring their trash cans to the road the night before normal trash day. If your trash is not picked up on schedule you are asked to call 337-527-4500 or click HERE. Mayor Chris Duncan is also asking motorists to use the main roads in Sulphur and avoid using M...More >>
All eyes are on I-10 as bridge work continues to slow things down. "it's bad, just bad," said Frederick Cummings. "That one lane, real bad, it takes 4 hours to just get across." Cummings drives over the I-10 bridge at least once a week, hauling from Florida to Lake Charles for work. It took him 45 minutes to get over the bridge around 3 p.m. "When you're driving trucks, its a mess, with cars jumping in, cutting you off and you have to stay o...More >>
While school buses are one of the most common and safest modes of transportation for students, there are still accidents related to school buses that happen every year.More >>
Expect to see intermittent road closures in both Calcasieu and Jeff Davis Parishes due to construction of the Bayou Bridge Pipeline. Workers will be placing pipeline in those parishes between March 15th and August 31st, 2018. Work will proceed in a general west to east direction. It will impact the following routes in Calcasieu at isolated locations: LA 384, LA 3092, LA 385, LA 397, and LA 14. In Jeff Davis Parish, DOTD reports pipeline construction will ...More >>
In an effort to relieve some of the traffic headaches created by I-10 bridge work, Sulphur requested additional signage from the Department of Transportation and Development. Mayor Chris Duncan says the city asked for detour signs to clearly mark Highway 90 in Sulphur as a detour option for interstate traffic. A day later, alternate routes signs were spotted along Cities Service Highway at Maplewood Drive and Cities Service Highway. City of Sulphur Copy...More >>
The Department of Transportation is suggesting that eastbound truck traffic approaching Lake Charles re-route to I-210 eastbound. Passenger vehicles are not requested to detour.More >>
The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.More >>
There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
The 2018 Egg Drop Eggstravaganza was held Saturday in Jennings with their largest turnout ever. Our Savior's Church held their fifth annual event and those who attended were "egg-static", some traveling hours to be there. Bubba McCann, senior pastor at the church, says, "We have people as far away, as from Texas to Shreveport that comes, and we're just blown away at where they're coming from." The egg drop is the largest in Louisiana with over 50,000 eggs stuffe...More >>
