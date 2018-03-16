Traffic - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

  • TrafficMore>>

  • Traffic tools for SWLA

    Traffic tools for SWLA

    Thursday, March 22 2018 6:24 PM EDT2018-03-22 22:24:07 GMT

    Here are some tools to help navigate southwest Louisiana traffic from the DOTD, Louisiana 511, and KPLC app - free downloads for Apple and Android.

    More >>

    Here are some tools to help navigate southwest Louisiana traffic from the DOTD, Louisiana 511, and KPLC app - free downloads for Apple and Android.

    More >>

  • Sulphur launches new effort to ease traffic issues in Maplewood

    Sulphur launches new effort to ease traffic issues in Maplewood

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 11:57 PM EDT2018-03-22 03:57:16 GMT
    (Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)(Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)

    Sulphur city officials on Wednesday announced a new effort to reduce the traffic problems in the Maplewood area associated with the I-10 construction according to a news release.  Beginning today employees of the Sulphur Police Department, Sulphur Fire Department, and Public Works Department will direct traffic in the Maplewood area. The following conditions will be in effect between the hours of 4:00 PM and 8:00 PM, or while traffic congestion persists: If you are traveling

    More >>

    Sulphur city officials on Wednesday announced a new effort to reduce the traffic problems in the Maplewood area associated with the I-10 construction according to a news release.  Beginning today employees of the Sulphur Police Department, Sulphur Fire Department, and Public Works Department will direct traffic in the Maplewood area. The following conditions will be in effect between the hours of 4:00 PM and 8:00 PM, or while traffic congestion persists: If you are traveling

    More >>

  • Sulphur city councilman requesting meeting with industry leaders and DOTD over traffic issues

    Sulphur city councilman requesting meeting with industry leaders and DOTD over traffic issues

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 11:44 AM EDT2018-03-21 15:44:55 GMT
    (Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)(Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)

    It's been over two weeks of traffic and congestion for those who live on Maplewood Drive in Sulphur, and they say things aren't getting any better.  One Sulphur city councilman lives on that street, and is trying to change things.  While Stuart Moss thought the traffic was easing up Tuesday afternoon, he spoke too soon.  He lives on Maplewood Drive, and says despite putting up signs and police writing tickets, traffic has only gotten worse.  "The traf...

    More >>

    It's been over two weeks of traffic and congestion for those who live on Maplewood Drive in Sulphur, and they say things aren't getting any better.  One Sulphur city councilman lives on that street, and is trying to change things.  While Stuart Moss thought the traffic was easing up Tuesday afternoon, he spoke too soon.  He lives on Maplewood Drive, and says despite putting up signs and police writing tickets, traffic has only gotten worse.  "The traf...

    More >>

  • Where are the I-10 construction workers?

    Where are the I-10 construction workers?

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 7:50 PM EDT2018-03-20 23:50:44 GMT
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)

    Construction on the I-10 bridge began March 3, but drivers are saying they aren't seeing any work getting done. According to Rodney Mallett with the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development, that's because workers are underneath the bridge. They are replacing bearing and joints, among other things, across a 5-mile stretch of the interstate. That is also the reason the eastbound inside lane is blocked off, for the safety of the workers underneath the bridge as w...

    More >>

    Construction on the I-10 bridge began March 3, but drivers are saying they aren't seeing any work getting done. According to Rodney Mallett with the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development, that's because workers are underneath the bridge. They are replacing bearing and joints, among other things, across a 5-mile stretch of the interstate. That is also the reason the eastbound inside lane is blocked off, for the safety of the workers underneath the bridge as w...

    More >>

  • Trash pickup may be delayed due to I-10 bridge project

    Trash pickup may be delayed due to I-10 bridge project

    Thursday, March 15 2018 3:42 PM EDT2018-03-15 19:42:34 GMT
    (Source KPLC)(Source KPLC)
    (Source KPLC)(Source KPLC)

    Trash pickup may be delayed due to traffic congestion associated with the I-10 bridge project.  According to a press release from the city of Sulphur, the city asks that while the project is underway residents bring cans and any excess trash to the road the night before their normal trash day and leave at the road until it is picked up. If your trash is not picked up on your scheduled day, the city asks that you report the issue by calling 337-527-4500 or by using the Acti...

    More >>

    Trash pickup may be delayed due to traffic congestion associated with the I-10 bridge project.  According to a press release from the city of Sulphur, the city asks that while the project is underway residents bring cans and any excess trash to the road the night before their normal trash day and leave at the road until it is picked up. If your trash is not picked up on your scheduled day, the city asks that you report the issue by calling 337-527-4500 or by using the Acti...

    More >>

  • City of Sulphur urges drivers to avoid Maplewood Drive as alternate route, says trash pickup may be delayed

    City of Sulphur urges drivers to avoid Maplewood Drive as alternate route, says trash pickup may be delayed

    Thursday, March 8 2018 4:11 PM EST2018-03-08 21:11:22 GMT
    (Source KPLC)(Source KPLC)
    (Source KPLC)(Source KPLC)

    Trash pickup in Sulphur by Republic Services may be delayed due to the congestion caused by I-10 bridge construction, according to Kaitlyn Gallegos, spokesperson for the City of Sulphur.  Sulphur residents are asked to bring their trash cans to the road the night before normal trash day. If your trash is not picked up on schedule you are asked to call 337-527-4500 or click HERE.  Mayor Chris Duncan is also asking motorists to use the main roads in Sulphur and avoid using M...

    More >>

    Trash pickup in Sulphur by Republic Services may be delayed due to the congestion caused by I-10 bridge construction, according to Kaitlyn Gallegos, spokesperson for the City of Sulphur.  Sulphur residents are asked to bring their trash cans to the road the night before normal trash day. If your trash is not picked up on schedule you are asked to call 337-527-4500 or click HERE.  Mayor Chris Duncan is also asking motorists to use the main roads in Sulphur and avoid using M...

    More >>

  • I-10 bridge construction causing major delays

    I-10 bridge construction causing major delays

    Tuesday, March 6 2018 12:50 PM EST2018-03-06 17:50:02 GMT
    Traffic on the I-10 bridgeTraffic on the I-10 bridge
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)

    All eyes are on I-10 as bridge work continues to slow things down. "it's bad, just bad," said Frederick Cummings. "That one lane, real bad, it takes 4 hours to just get across." Cummings drives over the I-10 bridge at least once a week, hauling from Florida to Lake Charles for work. It took him 45 minutes to get over the bridge around 3 p.m.  "When you're driving trucks, its a mess, with cars jumping in, cutting you off and you have to stay o...

    More >>

    All eyes are on I-10 as bridge work continues to slow things down. "it's bad, just bad," said Frederick Cummings. "That one lane, real bad, it takes 4 hours to just get across." Cummings drives over the I-10 bridge at least once a week, hauling from Florida to Lake Charles for work. It took him 45 minutes to get over the bridge around 3 p.m.  "When you're driving trucks, its a mess, with cars jumping in, cutting you off and you have to stay o...

    More >>

  • Rules for sharing the road with school buses

    Rules for sharing the road with school buses

    Friday, March 16 2018 5:04 PM EDT2018-03-16 21:04:51 GMT
    (Source: LA DOTD)(Source: LA DOTD)
    (Source: LA DOTD)(Source: LA DOTD)

    While school buses are one of the most common and safest modes of transportation for students, there are still accidents related to school buses that happen every year.

    More >>

    While school buses are one of the most common and safest modes of transportation for students, there are still accidents related to school buses that happen every year.

    More >>

  • Bayou Pipeline work affects local highways

    Bayou Pipeline work affects local highways

    Friday, March 16 2018 5:01 PM EDT2018-03-16 21:01:50 GMT
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)

    Expect to see intermittent road closures in both Calcasieu and Jeff Davis Parishes due to construction of the Bayou Bridge Pipeline.  Workers will be placing pipeline in those parishes between March 15th and August 31st, 2018. Work will proceed in a general west to east direction. It will impact the following routes in Calcasieu at isolated locations: LA 384, LA 3092, LA 385, LA 397, and LA 14.  In Jeff Davis Parish,   DOTD reports pipeline construction will ...

    More >>

    Expect to see intermittent road closures in both Calcasieu and Jeff Davis Parishes due to construction of the Bayou Bridge Pipeline.  Workers will be placing pipeline in those parishes between March 15th and August 31st, 2018. Work will proceed in a general west to east direction. It will impact the following routes in Calcasieu at isolated locations: LA 384, LA 3092, LA 385, LA 397, and LA 14.  In Jeff Davis Parish,   DOTD reports pipeline construction will ...

    More >>

  • Additional detour signs posted to alleviate Sulphur traffic

    Additional detour signs posted to alleviate Sulphur traffic

    Friday, March 16 2018 4:38 PM EDT2018-03-16 20:38:07 GMT
    New detour signage along Hwy. 90 in Sulphur. (Source: Mayor Chris Duncan)New detour signage along Hwy. 90 in Sulphur. (Source: Mayor Chris Duncan)
    New detour signage along Hwy. 90 in Sulphur. (Source: Mayor Chris Duncan)New detour signage along Hwy. 90 in Sulphur. (Source: Mayor Chris Duncan)

    In an effort to relieve some of the traffic headaches created by I-10 bridge work, Sulphur requested additional signage from the Department of Transportation and Development. Mayor Chris Duncan says the city asked for detour signs to clearly mark Highway 90 in Sulphur as a detour option for interstate traffic.  A day later, alternate routes signs were spotted along Cities Service Highway at Maplewood Drive and Cities Service Highway.   City of Sulphur Copy...

    More >>

    In an effort to relieve some of the traffic headaches created by I-10 bridge work, Sulphur requested additional signage from the Department of Transportation and Development. Mayor Chris Duncan says the city asked for detour signs to clearly mark Highway 90 in Sulphur as a detour option for interstate traffic.  A day later, alternate routes signs were spotted along Cities Service Highway at Maplewood Drive and Cities Service Highway.   City of Sulphur Copy...

    More >>

  • DOTD suggests truck traffic detour to I-210 in Lake Charles

    DOTD suggests truck traffic detour to I-210 in Lake Charles

    Tuesday, March 13 2018 5:43 PM EDT2018-03-13 21:43:51 GMT
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)

    The Department of Transportation is suggesting that eastbound truck traffic approaching Lake Charles re-route to I-210 eastbound. Passenger vehicles are not requested to detour.

    More >>

    The Department of Transportation is suggesting that eastbound truck traffic approaching Lake Charles re-route to I-210 eastbound. Passenger vehicles are not requested to detour.

    More >>

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Virginia beach man arrested for threatening a member of Congress

    Virginia beach man arrested for threatening a member of Congress

    Monday, March 26 2018 7:06 AM EDT2018-03-26 11:06:28 GMT
    (Source: justice.gov)(Source: justice.gov)
    (Source: justice.gov)(Source: justice.gov)
    A man in Virginia has been arrested for threatening to murder and assault a member of Congress, authorities say.  The United States Attorney's Office Eastern District of Virginia released that Wallace Grove Godwin, 69, made the threat to Congressman Scott Taylor during a marijuana policy discussion.  During the discussion, The USAO says that Godwin stated, "Scott is having an event this Saturday. I am going to get my shotgun and do something about this." God...More >>
    A man in Virginia has been arrested for threatening to murder and assault a member of Congress, authorities say.  The United States Attorney's Office Eastern District of Virginia released that Wallace Grove Godwin, 69, made the threat to Congressman Scott Taylor during a marijuana policy discussion.  During the discussion, The USAO says that Godwin stated, "Scott is having an event this Saturday. I am going to get my shotgun and do something about this." God...More >>

  • Calcasieu Workforce Center holding youth job fair

    Calcasieu Workforce Center holding youth job fair

    Monday, March 26 2018 5:26 AM EDT2018-03-26 09:26:59 GMT
    (Source: CPPJ)(Source: CPPJ)
    (Source: CPPJ)(Source: CPPJ)

    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    More >>

    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    More >>

  • breaking

    Southbound lanes of U.S. 171 closed due to multiple-vehicle accident

    Southbound lanes of U.S. 171 closed due to multiple-vehicle accident

    Sunday, March 25 2018 12:53 PM EDT2018-03-25 16:53:06 GMT
    (Source: KPLC viewer)(Source: KPLC viewer)

    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly