FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Quickly warming up with a few afternoon showers today

Out the door this morning you might need a jacket with temperatures in the 40s under clear skies to start the morning. Temperatures will warm up steadily through the morning with middle to upper 60s by the noon hour with afternoon highs in the lower 70s. A slight chance of showers will also return this afternoon as winds shift back to out of the south. By the evening, rain chances will end but clouds will remain thick with temperatures only dropping into the 60s overnight, much warme... More >>