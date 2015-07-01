The trial of Woodrow Karey is moving full speed ahead. The state has rested its case and the defense is moving ahead with its side: that Karey killed Ronald Harris in self defense and that it was justifiable homicide.More >>
If you pass down 6th Avenue, you may have noticed large mounds of dirt and concrete blocking much of the roadway. Efforts to improve drainage issues on 6th avenue near Broad and 3rd street has taken a little over a year and the project has yet to be completed.More >>
The severe weather threat has ended for Southwest Louisiana with a cold front now moving through the area bringing strong gusty winds throughout most of the day.More >>
McNeese State University has announced its 2018 Spring School Recruitment Fair.More >>
