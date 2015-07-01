A strong cold front impacted southwest Louisiana early Saturday morning. Thousands of residents are reported without power. According to the Beauregard Electric outage map, a power outage affected over 6,950 residents. According to the Entergy outage map, about 64 residents are without power. This line of thunderstorms impacting the area has the potential for strong damaging winds and large hail. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

