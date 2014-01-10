The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury has announced that the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LiHEAP) will begin taking applications from Calcasieu residents for assistance with electricity and gas utilityMore >>
The boil advisory in Sulphur is over. Sulphur officials sent KPLC a news release at 10:45 a.m., lifting the advisory. The state Department of Health and Hospitals has verified that Sulphur is safe toMore >>
