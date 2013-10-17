UL Lafayette beat No. 21 LSU, 3-1, Tuesday night in the Wally Pontiff Jr. Classic to sweep the perennial college baseball power in a regular season series for the first time since 2002. The Ragin' Cajuns (11-13) defeated the Tigers (16-10), 4-3, in 10 innings at the "Tigue" in Lafayette on March 7. In the '02 season, UL Lafayette defeated the Tigers, 2-1, in Baton Rouge and, 7-0, in Lafayette. Cajun left-hander Hogan Harris, who was starting for the first time si...

Sutton Farmer shot a 5-under 67 on the final day of the Lake Charles Invitational here Tuesday morning to lead McNeese who shot the day's second-lowest round as a team at 4-under par to finish the event in a tie for seventh in the 11-team field. Louisiana-Lafayette ran away with the team title with a three round total of 7-under par with scores of 286-283-281, beating out No. 39 Marquette by seven strokes. Stephen F. Austin finished third with a score of 870. Lamar follo...

Joe Provenzano reached a rare milestone on Tuesday night against Louisiana Tech when his first inning single through the third base and shortstop hole gave him his 200th career base hit, something only seven other Cowboys in school history have been able to do. Unfortunately for the senior second baseman, McNeese (9-15) was unable to hold off a charging Bulldog team who put up six runs in the ninth inning to prevail 9-2 over the Cowboys. "It's a testament ...

A rough beginning ended with a little light at the end of the tunnel for the McNeese Cowboys golf team on Monday on the first day of the Lake Charles Invitational hosted by McNeese and played at the Country Club at the Golden Nugget. A swirling wind seemed to play havoc with most of the teams on the day, including the Cowboys who finished the first two rounds in a tie for eighth place in the 11-team field with a two-round score of 597 after posting rounds of 302 and 295. The tournam...

Top Astros prospect Kyle Tucker hit a grand slam in his first-ever at-bat at Minute Maid Park to lift Houston over the Milwaukee Brewers 5-2 in an exhibition game Monday night.

LSU coach Paul Mainieri says second baseman Brandt Broussard has a broken thumb on his left hand and is expected to be sidelined three to five weeks.

THIBODAUX – Shane Selman’s two-strike, two-out double in the top of the ninth inning capped scored two runs to give McNeese a 5-4 lead and capping a four-run frame while Aidan Anderson closed the door on Nicholls in the bottom of the inning as the Cowboys rallied for the one-run win over the Colonels on Sunday afternoon and snapping a 14-game losing streak on the Nicholls home field. The win snapped the Cowboys three-game overall losing streak as they improved to 6-3 in S...

THIBODAUX – McNeese was the victim of an unfortunate situation to end the game in a 1-0 loss to Nicholls on Friday night to open a three-game Southland Conference baseball series. With a runner on first base one one out in the top of the ninth, Dustin Duhon hit a line drive to the Nicholls shortstop who appeared to have intentionally dropped the ball to turn a double play and end the game. The double play was turned but after a few minutes of meeting among the umpires, it was ...

THIBODAUX – Nicholls scored a first inning run then plated four runs in the fourth inning off of a bases loaded, base clearing double by Lee Clark as the Colonels beat McNeese 7-2 to capture the Southland Conference baseball series with their second win in as many days here Saturday night. McNeese (8-14, 5-3) will look to snap a 14-game losing streak to Nicholls in Thibodaux while attempting to avoid a sweep in the series finale at 1 on Sunday. The Colonels (8-14, 4-4) captured...

LAKE CHARLES—McNeese softball has relied on timely hitting and there wasn’t any hit more timed than senior Morgan Catron’s walk off home run in the second game of Saturday’s doubleheader against Incarnate Word (6-17, 2-7) that gave the Cowgirls a 6-5 win to complete the series sweep over the Cardinals. The Cowgirls took the first game of the doubleheader by a 5-4 score. “Our kids are resilient and they compete hard in the box,” said head coach Jame...

LAKE CHARLES—McNeese softball began its home opening Southland Conference series with an 8-0, six inning run rule victory over Incarnate Word here Friday night behind 13 hits and a solid pitching performance from sophomore Alexsandra Flores. The series will conclude with a doubleheader Saturday beginning at noon in its Military/First Responder’s Day. All military personnel will be admitted free with an ID. “I thought our kids did a good thing at swinging at s...

It hasn't taken long for Chance Clark to make his mark at LSU Eunice. The South Beauregard product helped lead the Golden Knight to a state title in 2017, and now he's found a way into the LSUE rotation and is the starter at left field for the Bengals. “I think the biggest thing is knowing how to succeed,” Chance Clark said. “We had so much success in my high school career at South Beauregard, I just knew how to win. Coming to this environment ...

McNeese's Pro Day kicked off early Wednesday morning with 11 former Cowboys aiming to impress scouts from the Bears, Raiders, Redskins, Saints and Seahawks. Wide receiver Kent Shelby was the standout from the day thanks to his measurements and on-field workout. Shelby was measured at 6'2" and 205 pounds, which is a few pounds lighter than his playing weight. Shelby didn't wow scouts with any of his drill results, but they were on par with many NFL hopefuls at the combine. As a ...

LAKE CHARLES – UL Lafayette took advantage of four infield singles and a wild pitch in the first two innings to grab a 4-0 lead, then was able to hold off a couple of McNeese rallies later in the game to beat the Cowboys 5-2 in front of 1,952 fans – the fifth-largest crowd in school history. The loss dropped the Cowboys to 8-12 overall and snapped a six-game winning streak as they head into a three-game Southland Conference road series at Nicholls beginning Fri...

Zach Watson was 3-for-3 with three runs scored and three runs batted in and Daniel Cabrera added a 4-for-5 night, scoring three more runs as No. 15 LSU beat Tulane 10-4.

Jrue Holiday returned to the Pelicans' lineup Wednesday against the Pacers but was outshone by fellow guard E'Twaun Moore whose 23 points came on 10-of-15 shooting.

The South Cameron High School varsity football team isn't going anywhere despite rumors the school would play junior varsity only this upcoming season. Tarpon coach Darryl Lee has confirmed to KPLC that the Tarpons will field a varsity team in 2018. "We’re glad that we’ll able to keep the football tradition and program going despite the low numbers and small enrollment," said Lee. "The kids want to play, so if we can stay healthy we wil...

Sam Houston High School is off to a terrific start on the diamond. The Broncos hold No. 1 power rating in Class 5A (select and non-select) with a perfect, 19-0 record. They also now have a pair of national top-five rankings to boot. Last week, MaxPreps ranked Sam Houston as the sixth best team in the nation. This week, the Broncos have climbed up to fourth in the 'MaxPreps Top 25 National High School Baseball Rankings.' A strong showing in the 8th annual SPO...

New McNeese basketball head coach Heath Schroyer has announced his first addition to his staff, that being John Aiken who will hold the title as associate head coach. Aiken comes to McNeese after spending the previous two seasons as the top assistant at Nicholls where he helped lead the Colonels to a share of the Southland Conference regular season title this past year. In his two years with the Colonels, he was responsible for recruiting three SLC All-Conference selections, t...

It's a new day for Cowboy basketball as McNeese formally introduced BYU assistant Heath Schroyer as its next head men's basketball coach. It didn't take long for Schroyer to make bold proclamations about the future of the program. "I really believe that we can turn this into a mid-major powerhouse," Schroyer said. "I think we have the best facility and the best city in this area." Schroyer has head coaching experience at the Division I level. In nine s...

NACOGDOCHES, Texas – Reid Bourque and Shane Selman came up with a couple of late-inning clutch base-hits in Sunday’s Southland Conference baseball series finale against Stephen F. Austin while starting pitcher Tyler Wesley and reliever Aidan Anderson stalled the Lumberjacks’ offense as the Cowboys completed their first three-game sweep on the season after a 5-1 win. The victory was the sixth consecutive for McNeese who improved to 8-11 overall and 5-1 in conference ...

HUNTSVILLE, Texas—McNeese softball picked up its first two Southland Conference wins of the season here Saturday with a doubleheader victory, taking game one 7-4 and then a 10-1, five inning win in the final game of the series to win the series 2-1. After giving up an early 3-0 lead in the first game of the series on Friday, it was the Cowgirls who jumped out to an early lead in the second game of the series and the first of a doubleheader on Saturday. Senior Hailey Drew...

NACOGDOCHES – Starting pitcher Bryan King made his return a solid one and Dustin Duhon kept swinging the hot bat as McNeese erupted for a 12-3 Southland Conference baseball win over Stephen F. Austin on Saturday afternoon while capturing the league series for the second consecutive weekend. McNeese (7-11, 4-1 SLC) has won five straight games and will now go for its first sweep of the season when the two teams play the final game of the series at 11 a.m. on Sunday morning. SFA f...

“I just want to have a good time this year, it being my last year and going off to college and not playing in college," Lexie Heisser said. “They aren’t just the girls on my team. They’re my sisters, I love each one of them. I want them to do great and I want to do great. I think we’ll have a great season. “ and that’s exactly what the Barbe lady Bucs are having, a great season. The girls are sitting at a 9-8 overall and 4-2 in dist...

HUNTSVILLE, Texas—McNeese softball was looking for its first Southland Conference win of the season against Sam Houston State (11-14, 4-0 SLC) here Friday, instead they came away with a 5-0 loss to fall to 17-10 overall and 0-4 in league play. The 0-4 conference start for McNeese is the first time the Cowgirls begin conference play winless since 2011, when they began the SLC 0-5. The series will conclude with a doubleheader Saturday at noon. The Cowgirls struggled at the ...

McNeese’s 3-4-5 hitters combined to collect six hits with two of those doubles and one home run while scoring four runs of their own and Cayne Ueckert closed the door in the final 1.1 innings as the Cowboys downed Stephen F. Austin, 7-5, in the first game of a three-game Southland Conference baseball series. The win was the fourth straight for McNeese as it improved to 6-11 overall and moved to 3-1 in league play. SFA fell to 5-12 and 0-1 in its first conference game of the sea...

Doyle Carter's second stint as head football coach at Elton High School will come to an end after six seasons. Carter will finish out the school year at Elton before moving on to an assistant coaching job in Calcasieu Parish. Carter's departure from Elton is to better set himself up for retirement. Carter returned to the sidelines of Elton after a 16-year absence. As coach of the Indians from 2012-17, Elton went 39-29 and won five playoff games. Carter previously coached th...

LAKE CHARLES – A Mitchell Rogers solo home run and Joe Provenzano’s three-run blast later that inning, fueled a four-run sixth inning to lead McNeese to a 7-6 mid-week baseball win over Houston here Tuesday night. The win was the third-straight for the Cowboys as they improve to 5-11 overall. Houston, who defeated McNeese 13-9 last Wednesday in Houston, fell to 8-8 on the year. “This was a good win for us,” said head coach Justin Hill. “They (Houston) s...

Last week Sulphur made a national ranking and now district-rival Sam Houston is following suit. The Sam Houston Broncos have surpassed Sulphur for the No. 1 power rating in Class 5A (select and non-select). To add to the early season accomplishments, MaxPreps named Sam Houston to its 'MaxPreps Top 25 National High School Baseball Rankings' this week. The Broncos are ranked sixth overall with a 14-0 record. Zachary joins SHHS as the only teams from Louisiana to crack the lis...

McNeese State will hire BYU assistant Heath Schroyer as its next head basketball coach. ??An introductory press conference will be held at noon on Monday in the End Zone Room, located on the second floor of the Jack V. Doland Field House. The public is invited to attend. Schroyer has a connection with McNeese AD Bruce Hemphill. Schroyer was an assistant coach at Wyoming from 2001-02, while Hemphill was serving as the associate athletics director. Schroyer has head coachin...

LSU’s basketball program took another step forward under first year Coach Will Wade with an 84-76 win over the University of Louisiana at Lafayette Wednesday night at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

McNeese softball snapped its five game losing streak with a 9-5 win over Florida International and senior Erika Piancastelli added to her long list of accolades by becoming the McNeese career doubles leader. The career record is her eighth overall and fifth McNeese career record. “We found a way to pick up a win against a good team tonight,” said head coach James Landreneau. “We put together some good at bats and Flores came in and did a good job of settling the gam...

McNeese's search for a men’s basketball coach is nearing a close.After sorting through over 100 applicants, the Cowboys have narrowed down the list to five names, according to sources. Wichita State's Isaac Brown, LSU-Alexandria's Larry Cordaro, St. Louis Catholic's Rick LeBato, Northwestern State's Jeff Moore and BYU's Heath Schroyer are the final five left in the coaching search.

St. Louis Catholic wanted to make sure the fit was right. After three months with a coaching vacancy, the Saints have hired Grand Lake's Chad Lavergne to be its next head football coach. The school confirmed the hire in a written statement, "St. Louis Catholic High School is very pleased to announce after a long search, Chad Lavergne has been named as our new head football coach. Coach Lavergne will begin assuming his new duties in the spring to start preparing for the upco...

LAKE CHARLES—McNeese softball suffered its fifth straight loss and second straight extra inning loss here Tuesday night in a 5-4, nine inning setback to Houston to fall to 16-9 overall. The Cowgirls will return to the Diamond Wednesday to host Florida International at 6 p.m. A crawfish boil will be given for McNeese students prior to the game and they must have a valid ID in order to enter the game. McNeese trailed 3-0 in the second inning after Savannah Heebner singled ...

Packers intend to sign TE Jimmy Graham to a three-year deal according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Earlier today it was reported Graham and the Saints had been seriously discussing a reunion, but talks stalled over the last several hours according to a tweet by ESPN's Dianna Russini. Both sides are still hoping to reach agreement according to the tweet. Other teams including the Packers were in the hunt. Saints quarterback Drew Brees told ESPN's Mike Triplett he wanted Graham back in th...

Drew Brees took to Twitter to express how he felt following the contract agreement reached between him and The New Orleans Saints Brees met with Saints management while in the building for Zach Strief's retirement.

The LSU women’s basketball team will face Central Michigan Saturday at St. John Arena in Columbus, Ohio, in the First Round of the 2018 NCAA Women’s Basketball Championships.

The Saints will not tender an offer to cornerback Delvin Breaux according to Josh Katzenstein of Nola.com/Times Picayune. The team hasn't ruled out bringing him back Katzenstein went on to report. Breaux has been plagued by injuries the last two seasons. Breaux is a restricted free agent. Free agency begins Wednesday at 3 p.m. Breaux played his high school ball at McDonogh 35. Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.

St. Louis watched the game slip away early and couldn't recover in an 11-7 loss to Barbe on Monday. Barbe would out-hit the Saints 14 to five in the high-scoring affair. The Bucs would open up to a 10-run lead thanks to RBI doubles from Bailey Juneau, Brennan Bonsall and Brody Drost. St. Louis would rally and notch three runs in the fifth inning. The Saints' bats were led by Blake Granger, Logan Gray, and Damon Fountain, all sending runners across...

The Saints and Packers are the two teams in the running for tight end Jimmy Graham, according to Greg Bell of the Seattle Times.

The Vikings have "reached out " to Drew Brees' agent, Tom Condon, according to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network.

Drew Brees needs to sign a new contract by March 14th, or he becomes a free agent. Source:Photo by David Grunfeld, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune

CONWAY, Ar.—The 25th ranked McNeese softball team suffered its first Southland Conference series road sweep since 2011 with a 7-6, nine inning loss at Central Arkansas in the series finale here Saturday. McNeese (16-8, 0-3 SLC) took an early 5-0 lead after the second inning after scoring two runs in the first and three in the second. UCA (10-9, 3-0) scored a run in the fourth then two in the sixth and two more in the bottom of the seventh to tie the game at five apiece to send...

LAKE CHARLES – The bats came alive for McNeese baseball, and in crucial times at that, as the Cowboys swept a Southland Conference baseball double header against Central Arkansas by scores of 6-5 and 8-3 and taking the league-opening weekend series two games to one. The DH sweep improved McNeese’s record to 4-11 overall and 2-1 in conference play while UCA dropped to 7-8 and 1-2. McNeese will be back home on Tuesday when it hosts the University of Houston with the first ...

One of the burning questions regarding the 2018 McNeese football team is what will the Pokes do at receiver? The Cowboys lost Kent Shelby, Darious Crawley and Tavarious Battiste to graduation. Parker Orgeron is the lone returning starter from the wide receiving corps. While the talent is there, the in-game experience is not. "They are so young and you just have to teach them, they aren't used to game speed yet and you can only teach so much running around against air. What is a...

LAKE CHARLES – Big innings by its opponents has been a sharp thorn in the McNeese Cowboys’ side as of late and that didn’t change in Friday night’s Southland Conference baseball opener against Central Arkansas when the Bears needed just one inning, the second to be exact, to score all six of their runs in a 6-1 win over the Cowboys. The series will continue on Saturday at 3 p.m. in what has been changed to a double header due to the impending weather on Sunday...

CONWAY, Ar.—The 25th ranked McNeese softball team opened the 2018 Southland Conference season with a doubleheader loss to Central Arkansas here Friday night dropping the opening game 8-6 and the nightcap 2-1 to fall to 16-7 overall and 0-2 in league play. The series will conclude with a single game at 1 p.m. Saturday. In the opening game, UCA (9-9, 2-0 SLC) scored seven runs on five Cowgirl errors in the second inning to jump out to a 7-0 lead, chasing Cowgirl starter Caroline ...

LaGrange High School didn't have to search far to find its next head football coach as the Gators elected to promote assistant coach Marrico Wilson. While he's held head coaching positions at Oakdale High School (basketball) and LaGrange (track and field), this is Wilson's first time at the helm of a football program. "The guys that interviewed against me all had head coaching experience. With me having no experience, I prayed about it and I put it in God's...

Between Roy Greene, Larry Greene, Mike Greene and Chris Greene, the Greene family has accounted for over 2,000 wins. Pitkin coach Jake Greene, has continued in their footsteps. "Great grandpa, grandpa, dad and my uncle, it's part of the family tradition" said Greene. "I am really excited to be a part of carrying on the family tradition." Every family has some type of tradition. For the Greene's, it's coaching basketball. Greene is the latest in th...

LSU's comeback needed one more stop and one more made basket. They'd get neither and their season is over as they lost to Mississippi St. 80-77.

Former LSU running back Derrius Guice said he was asked questions about his sexuality and whether his mother was a prostitute during interviews at the NFL Scouting Combine last week.

It's looks to be another strong year from Southwest Louisiana on the baseball front. The Sulphur Golden Tors are already off to the No. 1 power rating in Class 5A (select and non-select). To add to the early season accomplishments, Baseball America named Sulphur to its 'High School Top 25' rankings this week. The Tors are ranked fifth overall with a 11-0 record. Sulphur is the only team from Louisiana to make the list. Sulphur is led at the plate by seniors Will Dion and Scott Jones....

Eight days after losing at McNeese in the final regular season week, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi emphatically settled matters. Second team all-conference guard Brittney Mbamalu scored 22 points as the fifth-seeded Islanders used a 19-6 run in the second quarter to eliminate the No. 8 Cowgirls 75-52 in the opening round of the Southland Women’s Basketball Tournament at the Merrell Center on Thursday afternoon. Mbamalu hit five of A&M-Corpus Christi’s seven three...

HOUSTON – McNeese scored the game’s first two runs here against Houston before the Cougars rolled off 13 unanswered, eight of those in the fourth inning, but the Cowboys failed to throw in the towel and rallied for seven runs in the eighth and ninth innings to come up just short by a 13-9 score. The loss was the fourth straight suffered by Cowboys (2-10) who will next open up Southland Conference play at home against Central Arkansas on Friday at 6 to begin a three-game l...

It was new territory for Pitkin, but the Tigers looked the part in their 48-41 semifinal loss to Zwolle. It was Pitkin's first Marsh Madness appearance since the school's Class B title in 2004. While the Tigers never led, Zwolle coach Bradley McLaren said the game didn't feel like that. Pitkin was never out of it. Jake Greene's game plan was to limit turnovers, but in the first quarter alone, Pitkin gave the ball to the Hawks five times as Zwolle rushed out to a 15-7 lead....

The Washington Redskins announced Tuesday that they have re-signed DeRidder native Deshazor Everett to a multi-year contract. Full terms of the deal were not disclosed. Everett originally entered the NFL as a college free agent with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on May 4, 2015. Since joining the Redskins on Aug. 1, 2015, he has appeared in 41 career games with eight starts, recording 61 tackles, six passes defensed, one forced fumble and one ...

The LHSAA announced the 2018 Girls’ Marsh Madness All-Tournament Team on Tuesday and once again, Southwest Louisiana had a presence. Class 1A runner-up Merryville had guard Andrea Cournoyer was one of 15 players to make the team. Cournoyer once again was money in the semifinal and championship round as she broke the 1A scoring record for the second time in three years. Her 73-point output bested her record breaking 69-point performance in 2016. In her four trips to t...

LSU basketball head coach Will Wade admitted Monday afternoon that some of the basketball facilities at the university need renovating and added there is a feasibility study underway for the PMAC to determine whether any construction is needed going forward.

LAKE CHARLES – McNeese had a golden opportunity for a big fourth inning when trailing 1-0 against UTSA in Sunday’s series finale, but like it has for the entire weekend, the offense couldn’t get the timely hits when the Cowboys loaded the bases with no outs and only got one run out of it. UTSA followed with 13 runs in the last five innings to capture a 14-3 win over McNeese and sweep the weekend series from the Cowboys. The loss dropped McNeese to 2-9 on the season...

LAKE CHARLES - McNeese State University will begin a national search for its next men’s basketball coach following the announcement by McNeese Director of Athletics Bruce Hemphill that the University will not renew the contract of Coach Dave Simmons. Assistant Athletic Director, Tanner Stines, will chair the search. “We would like to thank Coach Simmons for his commitment to McNeese and to his student-athletes,” Hemphill said in a statement. “Following a compr...

Kalob Ledoux scored 17 points, Stephen Ugochukwu and Jacob Ledoux added 12 apiece, and McNeese rallied to beat Lamar 69-60 in Saturday's regular-season finale. McNeese (11-17, 8-10), which entered tied for eighth with Abilene Christian and Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, needed to beat Lamar and for either the Wildcats or Islanders to lose, but Abilene Christian beat Incarnate Word on Saturday. TAMU-CC plays Houston Baptist at 7:00 P.M. If the Islanders win, Mc...

McNeese women’s basketball dropped its final regular season game and final game that will be played in Burton Coliseum to Lamar here Saturday by a 81-72 score on senior day. Lamar clinched the regular season title with the win. “We played really well and our seniors gave everything they had. I’m really proud of their effort they are a great group that have been through a lot of ups and downs in their career,” said head coach Kacie Cryer. McNeese (12-17,...

McNeese pitching was on point for the second straight day, but also for the second consecutive outing, the bats were silent when needed the most as the Cowboys dropped a 5-2 decision to UTSA to lose the weekend series. McNeese (2-8) will look to win Sunday’s series finale while the Roadrunners (4-5) will be going for their first weekend sweep of the season. The Cowboys got a solid outing from starting pitcher Bryan King through two innings, but after the final out of the secon...

Tremont Waters scored 14 points and handed out 10 assists, and LSU closed out its regular season with a 78-57 victory over Mississippi State on Saturday.

Six points separated Lake Arthur and the 2A state championship trophy on Saturday. The Lady Tigers came out strong, leading by three heading into the second quarter. No. 1 North Caddo went on to outscore Lake Arthur in both the second and third period, giving the Lady Rebs an eleven point cushion heading into the fourth. In the fourth, Lake Arthur fought back to cut that lead to six, but couldn't get ahead. Lake Arthur fell, 47-41. Diamond Brister led the te...

The Saints have reportedly signed former Carolina Panthers safety Kurt Coleman, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The deal is reportedly for three years. Coleman joins the Saints as it appears safety Kenny Vaccaro is leaving. Reports surfaced earlier in the week that the Saints were not going to offer Vaccaro a contract. Coleman joins A.J. Klein and Ted Ginn, Jr. as f

The quarterfinal round of the boys’ basketball playoffs is in the books. Out of 5 Southwest Louisiana teams in play, three are advancing to play at Burton Coliseum. Marsh Madness begins March 5. Hamilton Christian downed St. Martin's, 50-44 to reach Marsh Madness for the second straight season (the only other appearance in school history). In 2017, the Warriors were a senior-laden group, but this season HCS has only two upperclassmen starters. The third-seeded Wa...

Any questions surrounding Zach Hess as a Friday starter were answered against Toledo. Hess was on fire and struck out 13 in route to an 8-1 win for the Tigers. Hess pitched seven innings and even struck three straight batters in the fourth inning. Offensively, Hunter Feduccia put the game away with a grand slam in the seventh inning. LSU will host Sacred Heart Saturday at Alex Box Stadium. Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.

No. 2 Merryville fell in the 1A state championship to No. 1 Delhi, 69-53 on Friday. The Lady Panthers kept this one close, only trailing by four heading into the break. It was the third quarter that did Merryville in. Delhi came out of the locker room and put up 26 points to Merryville's 11, giving the Lady Bears a 19 point lead heading into the fourth quarter. Merryville senior Andrea Cournoyer led the Lady Panthers with 33 points. The Lady Panthers fi...

Former LSU running back Derrius Guice ran a 4.49, 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine Friday. The time was one of the top numbers for running backs. Guice did run an unimpressive 4.60 on his second attempt. For his sake, hopefully the 4.49 carries more weight. .@dhasickest 1st 40: 4.49 #NFLSU Watch live: @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/NHeCVO4pWe — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) March 2, 2018 Guice is projected as a late first-round, or early second-round pick in the NFL Draft. The ...

“I give everything I have,” Jamara Levy said. “This is my last year and i don’t want to have any regrets.” Lake Arthur’s Jamara Levy leaves everything out there every time she steps on the court. And with that attitude game after game.. The senior point guard has successfully lead her team back to a state title game after 42 years. “I’m really excited and I’m just happy to be here,” Levy added. “I'm ready.” Get...

No. 2 seed Lake Arthur continued its strong season with a victory over the 14th-seeded Rosepine Lady Eagles in the girls' Class 2A semifinals on Thursday. The Lady Tigers advanced to the title game with a 62-41 win. The Lady Tigers proved they were a better team early on as Lake Arthur jumped out to a 36-15 halftime lead. The Lady Tigers were led by Jamara Levy (21 points) and Alexis Hornsby, who put up a double-double with 22 points and 10 rebounds. Lake A...

There will be no repeat. The top-seeded South Beauregard Lady K's fell in the Class 3A semifinals to No. 5 Madison Prep, 57-44 on Wednesday. Despite most the contest being within one possession, South Beau never ended a quarter with the lead. Madison Prep led at halftime, 19-18. Last year's 3A title game MVP Ashlynn DeRouen, scored a team-high 21 points in her final game as a Lady K. The Lady K's finished the season with a 30-7 record.

McNeese women’s basketball did its part here Wednesday night in picking up a 70-64 win over Texas A&M-Corpus Christi to move one step closer to clinching a spot in next weeks Southland Conference Tournament then had to wait about 30 minutes to find out that New Orleans defeated Southeastern Louisiana that confirmed the Cowgirls would be in the eight team tournament field. “It feels good to clinch a tournament spot but we knew we had to get this win first,”...

McNeese softball needed one swing of the bat from sophomore Brenique Wright and got a complete game shutout from sophomore Alexsandra Flores to pick up a 2-0 win over Louisiana-Monroe (8-5) here Wednesday night to extend its winning streak to nine games. “Flores (Alexsandra) pitched a gem tonight. She was aggressive in the zone and was able to produce some quick innings for us. Shortstop Hailey Drew and second baseman Carleigh Chaumont were busy tonight and were up for the chal...

The McNeese Cowboys were outrebounded 28 to 45 in a devastating 82-70 loss to Texas A&M – Corpus Christi on Wednesday night (Feb.28). League leading rebounder Quatarrius Wilson was allowed only one rebound and two points in McNeese’s loss to AMCC. Before tonight, Wilson was averaging 11.4 rebounds per game against conference opponents. In an attempt to make up the lack of coverage on the board, senior forward Stephen Ugochukwu stepped up, pulling down seven rebounds....

Before Southeastern hosted 16th-ranked LSU Wednesday, Lions coach Matt Riser told FOX 8, "It's not really hanging with them, it's beating them. We've got to finish some games off."

McNeese’s success against SEC baseball teams at Joe Miller Ballpark continued on Wednesday night when four pitchers combined to strike out 12 Mississippi State batters while getting home runs from Jake Cochran and Carson Maxwell to lead the Cowboys to a 6-3 win over the 21st-ranked Bulldogs. It’s the third win over a SEC team at home in the Justin Hill era. The Cowboys defeated Missouri back in 2014 at the start of the season, and downed sixth-rank LSU 5-4 last year. The...

The chance for a break even season in the SEC slipped away in overtime for LSU, as South Carolina held on for a 83-74 win in Columbia.

Rosepine girls basketball coach Taylor Maricle is no longer with the team, one day before the Lady Eagles play in the semifinals of the Class 2A state playoffs, school officials confirm. Maricle acted as the team's head coach, although she is listed as an assistant coach on the Louisiana High School Athletic Association website. Maricle was a non-faculty assistant coach who also worked as a substitute teacher, Vernon Parish Schools assistant Superintendent Mike Kay and Rosepine Prin...

The second round of the boys’ basketball playoffs started Tuesday night. Out of 16 Southwest Louisiana teams in play, only four have advanced to the quarterfinal round so far.

The Merryville Lady Panthers have advanced to the 1A state title game for the second time in the past three years after defeating Jonesboro-Hodge on Tuesday, 80-49. Three lady panthers scored in double digits - Jania Williams with 15, Madisen Mahfouz recorded a double-double with 18 points and 15 rebounds and the UL-Lafayette commit, Andrea Cournoyer had 40 points. Merryville will play top-seeded Delhi on Friday at 2 P.M. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

SAN MARCOS, Texas – McNeese baseball picked up its first win in a historic fashion on Sunday in the series finale against Texas State. Freshman starting pitcher Adam Goree and junior transfer Cayne Ueckert combined to pitch a no-hitter and a 1-0 win over the Bobcats. It’s the first combined no-hitter in school history and the fifth no-no overall. The last one came in 2001 by Chris Howay against Sam Houston State. Goree started the game and threw the first two innings bef...

MADEIRA BEACH, Fla.—McNeese softball erased a 5-2 deficit in the fifth inning against Arkansas here Sunday at the Eastern Michigan Madeira Beach Invitational, scoring four runs in the bottom of the seventh to pull out a 6-5 win over the Razorbacks to complete tournament play undefeated at 5-0 and improved to 13-3 overall. Senior Carleigh Chaumont had herself a career day picking up three of the seven McNeese hits. Chaumont went 3 for 3 with three RBI. One of Chaumont’s hi...

MADEIRA BEACH, Fla.—Madeira Beach has been a good place for McNeese softball this week as the Cowgirls picked up two more wins on Saturday at the Eastern Michigan Madeira Beach Invitational behind freshmen pitchers Amber Coons and Ashley Koncir to improve to 12-3 on the year and 4-0 in tournament play. The two wins also extended McNeese’s winning streak to seven games including wins over #9 Florida State and North Florida earlier in the week and a win over Southern Miss to...

LAKE CHARLES – Quatarrius Wilson earned his thirteenth double-double in McNeese’s 88-79 win over Houston Baptist on Saturday. The Cowboys defeated the Huskies for the second time this season, sweeping HBU on the year. Wilson ran away with 13 points and 10 rebounds in the win, his 13th double-double is the most amongst the Southland Conference. The 13-rebounds pulled down by Wilson are good for his 15th game with more than ten, another SLC player high. The Cowbo...

LAKE CHARLES—McNeese women’s basketball was outscored 15-9 in overtime here Saturday, falling 67-61 to Houston Baptist. McNeese 11-16 (7-9 SLC) suffered its fourth straight loss in a game where the Cowgirls were playing without Caitlin Davis, their leading scorer and Mercedes Rogers, their leading rebounder. Rogers has missed the last two games due to an injury and Davis was ruled out prior to Saturday’s game due to an illness. Freshman Bre’Ashlee Jones...

The opening round of the boys’ basketball playoffs wrapped up Friday night. Out of 29 Southwest Louisiana teams in play, only 11 advanced to the second round.

SAN MARCOS, Texas – The big inning was the thorn in the McNeese Cowboys side once again, this time on Friday night when Texas State scored five runs in each of the fifth and seventh innings to post a 12-1 win over the Cowboys in game one of a three-game baseball series. But the big frame in the seventh inning was aided by a fielding error and two wild pitches as the Bobcats (2-3) were able to put the game away over McNeese (0-5). Game two will carry a 4 p.m. first pitch ...

MADEIRA BEACH, Fla.— McNeese softball swung the hot bat in its wins over Villanova and Middle Tennessee here Friday on the opening day of the Eastern Michigan Madeira Beach Invitational. Senior Erika Piancastelli broke the McNeese and Southland Conference runs scored record against Villanova, scoring three runs in the game to give her 178 career runs scored. The previous record was held by former Cowgirl standout Alanna DiVittorio. “Erika had a great day with ...

The Quarterfinal round in the girls’ basketball playoffs wrapped up Thursday night. Out of 16 Quarterfinal teams, Southwest Louisiana has 4 advancing to Alexandria, LA for Marsh Madness. A full list of teams advancing below. CLASS 1A Merryville CLASS 2A Rosepine Lake Arthur CLASS 3A South Beauregard Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

"This year has been a phenomenal year,” Terry Gage said. “The boys have worked hard, the parents have worked hard. The schools been supportive and the community has been supportive. We came home with the state championship, the first one for Calcasieu Parish, that was pretty amazing." The Saint Louis Saints wrestling team made history this past weekend when they won the Division III state championship title. But behind every state championship team is an even be...

LAKE CHARLES – The McNeese men’s basketball team (9-16, 6-9) could not put a stop to the firing squad that is Nicholl’s Lafayette Rutledge and Roddy Peters, who combined for a total 58 Colonels points in their 96-79 win over the Cowboys on Wednesday. Rutledge posted a game-high 34 points, the most achieved by an individual player against the Cowboys this season, as is his 11 buckets from long range. The loss is McNeese’s second-straight with only three games ...

Sophomore Alexsandra Flores threw a five hit shutout to lead McNeese softball in a 6-0 win over North Florida (6-6) here Wednesday. The shutout is Flores’ first of the season and the second shutout win for the Cowgirls this season. “It all started in the circle,” said head coach James Landreneau. “Flores commanded both sides of the plate, she worked ahead of the hitters and let her defense work behind her. We were able to grind out at bats and took advantage o...

McNeese women’s basketball couldn’t overcome a third quarter lull here Wednesday night in its 63-51 Southland Conference loss to Nicholls in its final regular season road game. Sophomore Caitlin Davis and senior Keara Hudnall led the Cowgirls (11-15, 7-8 SLC) in scoring with 17 and 11 points, respectively. Hudnall was held scoreless in the second half after scoring all 11 in the first half. The third quarter is where the Cowgirls struggled as they were 1-14 from the fiel...

The LHSAA released its 2018 boys' basketball playoff brackets Monday. The final four for each class will be held March 5-10 at Burton Coliseum in Lake Charles. Southwest Louisiana had a pair of number one seeds in this years bracket. Both Barbe and South Beauregard earned respected number one overall seeds. Yo

Louisiana Tech needed just one inning of scoring to down McNeese by a 5-1 score on Tuesday night in college baseball action, but after a 5-run second inning, the Bulldogs were shut down by the Cowboys’ bullpen. McNeese (0-4) got a first-inning run after Shane Selman scored on a wild pitch following him reaching after being hit by a pitch, advancing to third on a Joe Provenzano single, then scoring on the wild pitch. Freshman Adam Goree, making his first collegiate start on the...

McNeese softball used the long ball here Tuesday night to stun 9th ranked Florida State, 6-1 in the first of seven games for the Cowgirls that will be played in the state of Florida in the next five days. The win is the first McNeese win over a Top 10 ranked team since defeating 8th ranked Texas A&M in 2014. “The lineup battled in the box and extended some at bats and we were able to capitalize on some big swings,” said head coach James Landreneau. McNeese (7-3) got ...

Two former LSU football stars who wore the legendary No. 7 exchanged jerseys after their first pro football faceoff.

Former LSU Tigers who wore the legendary No. 7, Leonard Fournette and Tyrann Mathieu, exchanged jerseys after their first NFL face off. (Source: Twitter/AZCardinals)

The Tigers have dropped from No. 12 to No. 25 in The Associated Press college football poll after losing to the Mississippi State Bulldogs 37-7 Saturday night in Starkville, Miss.

NFL rookie and former LSU running back Leonard Fournette went on social media to announce he will be making a donation to the victims of Tropical Storm Harvey. In a tweet post Wednesday afternoon, Fournette said he would donate $50,000 to victims of the storm in Houston. Fournette, who is a native of New Orleans, said he knows how the victims feel in a time like this having gone through Hurricane Katrina in 2005. "Y'all are in my prayers, we went throu...

After 9 seasons at his alma mater, Jules Sullen said it was time to test his talents outside of Lake Charles. Sullen is leaving LaGrange to accept the head coaching job at Scotlandville Magnet. "I had an opportunity to embark on a new adventure. Scotlandville was able to provide that for me," said Sullen. "It’s not me really saying that I need to leave LaGrange, it’s just an opportunity that has come through. Being in a larger area and a lar...

-BY RICEOWLS.COM Rice sophomore sprinter Hannah Jackson had a run for the ages Sunday afternoon, shattering her own school record to win the 200m dash at Birmingham CrossPlex. The Sulphur native bested her previous record of 23.59 set earlier this season with a time of 23.25 on Sunday to win her first career C-USA individual title and moved into the top 20 in the nation. In addition, Jackson garnered another five points for the Owls with a fourth place finish of 7.43 in th...

LAKE CHARLES – It has been 1,827 days since the McNeese Cowboys dropped a 1-8 decision to Towson University, falling to the Tigers in an opening weekend sweep. It’s an oddity in McNeese baseball history, but today it happened again, when the 2017-18 Cowboys fell to Wichita State 11-10 in Game 3 of the series. With left-handed pitcher Bryan King on the mound, the McNeese Cowboys were ready to get their final shot at the Wichita State Shockers on Sunday morning. Off to a p...

HATTIESBURG, Miss.—McNeese softball completed play at the Southern Miss Black and Gold Invitational here Sunday with a 5-2 win over the host Golden Eagles to end the tournament with a 2-2 record. The Cowgirl losses came against #11 Baylor and #9 Alabama. McNeese (6-3) collected 10 hits in the game the second game in the tournament where the Cowgirls picked up 10 or more hits. McNeese had a season high 11 hits in the win over Miss. Valley State on Friday night. Sophomore Breniq...

NEW ORLEANS – The McNeese Cowboys are doing their best to keep the tournament hopes alive, but their efforts fell short tonight in a 90-76 loss at New Orleans. The Cowboys were forced to make do without shining sophomore guard Kalob Ledoux, who was out due to a foot injury. Ledoux is averaging over 15 points per game, which could very well have been a deciding factor in today’s loss. Transfer Quatarrius Wilson continued to be a dominating force for McNeese, pulling down ...

NEW ORLEANS—Sophomore Caitlin Davis scored a career high 23 points and senior Dede Sheppard chipped in 14 here Saturday in an 84-62 McNeese women’s basketball Southland Conference loss at New Orleans. The loss drops McNeese to 11-14 overall and evened its conference record to 7-7. UNO improved to 13-13 and 9-6 in the SLC. McNeese trailed by as many as 10 points in the first quarter before going on a 9-2 run to cut the Privateer lead to three (17-14) two minutes into the s...

HATTIESBURG, MS.—McNeese softball suffered an 11-1, five inning loss to 9th ranked Alabama (5-0) here Saturday at the Southern Miss Black and Gold Invitational to fall to 5-3 on the season. The run-rule loss is the first for McNeese since the 2015 season. After two scoreless innings, the Tide plated six runs in the third with single runs coming on a sacrifice fly by Hemphill and a double by Gabby Callaway for a 2-0 lead. Back-to-back home runs by Claire Jenkins and Peyton Grant...

LAKE CHARLES – The McNeese Cowboy baseball team dropped Saturday's game against Wichita State 11-2. Junior Shane Selman was the only Cowboy to earn an RBI in the loss, batting in both of McNeese's runs in the fourth inning with his second homerun of the season. McNeese managed only six hits, two of which came off the bat of Jake Cochran, the others coming during at bats from Selman, Carson Maxwell, and Welles Cooley. Head coach Justin Hill mentions the...

Winter in the south is never dull. That was proven on Friday night when McNeese baseball's season opening game against Wichita State was halted in the ninth inning due to fog… yes, fog. The game will be resumed at 1 p.m. on Saturday and game two will follow 40-45 minutes at the conclusion of game one. Trailing 10-5 heading to the bottom of the ninth, McNeese got one out triple from Jake Cochran whose deep fly to right-centerfield might have been...

McNeese softball came from behind to defeat Mississippi Valley State 12-6 in the nightcap here Friday to finish day one of the Southern Miss Invitational with a 1-1 record. The Cowgirls opened tournament play with a 7-1 loss to 11th ranked Baylor. McNeese (5-2) will face 9th ranked Alabama at at 1 p.m. Saturday and Southern Miss at 10 a.m. Sunday morning to conclude tournament action. McNeese scored the first run of the game but gave up five runs over the next two innings to t...

Vinton's Kevin Anderson Jr. is like a lot of small town kids coming up. Sports is their life. "I always grew up playing basketball. It gets me away from things," said Anderson. "Vinton is a small town and we really don’t have anything else to do, but play basketball." Since he was a young boy, Anderson dreamed of one day following in his father's footsteps as a star play for the Vinton Lions. What he didn't realize, is they'd share the same ...

The 24th ranked McNeese Cowgirls couldn’t get the timely hitting it needed here Wednesday night as Louisiana Tech handed the Cowgirls their first blemish of the season with an 8-7 loss. “I thought we did a good job extending some innings and got people on base, we just couldn’t get the timely hitting we needed. We needed to put together good at bats and look for good pitches to hit, unfortunately we let the lead slip away from us,” said head coach James Landre...

Try as the Lakers might, but they couldn't stop Anthony Davis Wednesday night. His 41 points and 15 rebounds paced the New Orleans Pelicans to a 139-117 win over the Los Angeles Lakers at home.

McNeese scored the game’s first seven points but Central Arkansas put together a 16-0 run at the end of the second quarter and beginning of the third, then held off a late Cowgirl rally to pull out a 51-45 Southland Conference win on Wednesday night in Burton Coliseum. UCA’s Taylor Baudin scored a career-high 30 points and came within one board with 12 for the game as the Sugar Bears (17-7, 10-3) dominated the glass with 47 total rebounds, 21 of those on the offensive end...

Senior LaBarrius Hill would pull down an offensive rebound, send it back out to Jarren Greenwood, who would pass to Kalob Ledoux, eventually sending it in for a long three, giving the McNeese Cowboys the leverage needed to put Central Arkansas away 76-72 in Conway on Wednesday night. Head coach Dave Simmons was able to prepare his Cowboys for tonight's predicted shootout, "We talked before about games you just have to win, tonight wa...

The LSU men’s basketball team could not find the answers to sustain a drive that got them back to within one point of the Alabama Crimson Tide early in the second half before Alabama was able to put together an 80-65 decision Tuesday night here at Coleman Coliseum.

After opening the season with a 4-0 start with wins over Virginia and preseason 20th ranked Tulsa last weekend at the Cowgirl Classic, McNeese softball cracked the first USA Today/NFCA Division I Top 25 Coaches Poll of the season, coming in at no. 24. This marks the first time in program history the Cowgirls are ranked in a major poll. The Cowgirls picked up 80 votes in the poll. The poll is voted on by 32 NCAA Division I head coaches with one vote representing each of the NCAA’...

The LHSAA released its 2018 girls' basketball playoff brackets Monday. The final four for each class will be held February 26 through March 3 at Rapides Coliseum in Alexandria. Southwest Louisiana had a pair of number one seeds in this years bracket. Both Barbe and South Beauregard earned respected number one overall seeds. You can find the seedings and first round matchups down below. Class 5A- (32) Acadiana at (1) Barbe - 2/15, 6:00 PM @ Barbe (24) Dutchtown ...

LAKE CHARLES—For the second straight day, McNeese softball picked up a win over 20th ranked Tulsa with a come from behind 8-6 win over the Hurricane here Saturday night on Day 3 of the Cowgirl Classic. McNeese remains undefeated on the season at 4-0 while the Hurricane fall to 1-2. “We learned a lot about our team tonight, having being down and then coming back to get the win against a good Tulsa team,” said head coach James Landreneau. “I thought we st...

LAKE CHARLES – Sophomore Caitlin Davis flirted with a triple-double on Saturday with 13 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds as she helped guide the McNeese Cowgirls to a 69-47 Southland Conference win over Southeastern Louisiana and sweeping the regular season series. It was the first game back in Burton Coliseum for the Cowgirls since January 10. The win as the third in the last four games for McNeese as it improved to 11-12 overall and 7-5 in league play while ...

Wilson Earns 10th Double-Double in 74-67 Loss to Southeastern LAKE CHARLES – Junior transfer Qutarrius Wilson finished with his third consecutive double-double on Saturday with 20 points and 14 rebounds, as the McNeese Cowboys fell 74-67 in a Southland Conference loss to Southeastern Louisiana, splitting the regular season series. After starting the season 6-0 at home, it was the fourth straight loss in Burton for the Cowboys. The loss was McNeese's second in a row...

McNeese softball picked up a 6-3 win over 20th ranked Tulsa here Friday night on Day 2 of the Cowgirl Classic to remain undefeated at 3-0 while the Hurricane fell to 1-1 on the season. “Anytime you play a Tulsa team, you know they are going to play you hard, be well coached and they have a great tradition, said head coach James Landreneau. “Tonight was about us focusing on doing the best job we could do and compete hard.” The Cowgirls picked up a season high 10 hit...

The defending Southland Conference baseball champion McNeese Cowboys have been projected for a third place finish in this year's league standings according to the head coaches and baseball sports information directors, the conference released on Thursday. The Cowboys, who tied a school record with 22 league victories in 2017, won the Southland by two games for their first conference title since 2006. McNeese tallied 246 points in the poll with one first place vote. Sam H...

High school athletes are putting their college commitments in writing today. Today is National Signing Day, the day when recruits around the country sign letters of intent to play college athletics. Locally, several athletes have already signed letters of intent, although more are expected to do so.

There's always something special about your first-- anything. For Virginia coach Joanna Hardin, McNeese was her first head coaching job. During her two seasons with McNeese (2015-16), she led the Pokes to a conference title and a NCAA tournament appearance. For the first time in two years, Hardin returned to Cowgirl Diamond on Thursday. I have such a heart for Lake Charles and McNeese and it is just been a blessing to come back and see so many faces and see the work in pro...

Morgan Catron's bloop single over second base in the bottom of the seventh inning gave McNeese (2-0) a 4-3 win over Virginia(0-2) in the second game of a doubleheader to preserve the sweep over the Cavaliers here Thursday night on the opening day of the Cowgirl Classic. The Cowgirls defeated Virginia 7-0 in their season opener. The Cowgirl Classic will continue Friday with Virginia taking on Houston Baptist at 1 p.m. and #20 Tulsa at 3:30 p.m. McNeese will face Tulsa at 6 p.m. ...

McNeese would trail 56-32 at the half, but outscore Stephen F Austin 63-43 in the second half for a comeback that would fall only four-points short in a 99-95 loss on Thursday. The Cowboys fall to 8-13 on the season and 5-6 in Southland Conference play. Head coach Dave Simmons is confident in the team’s effort, “I’m proud of our guys tonight, we picked up our energy. A game like this, and an effort like this- pays dividends in the long run.” Junior James ...

LSU has been picked to finish fourth in the West and the Florida Gators are the popular pick to win the 2018 SEC baseball championship as voted by the league’s head coaches.

McNeese women’s basketball tried to do something here Wednesday night no other team has been able to do all season in Nacogdoches, Texas and that was to win. Stephen F. Austin continued its dominance at home with a 73-58 Southland Conference victory over the Cowgirls to improve to 12-0 at home. Freshman Bre’Ashlee Jones recorded her second consecutive double double with 13 points and 12 rebounds. Jones was 4 of 11 from the field and 5 of 6 from the free throw line. Seven ...

The start to Wednesday night's Pelicans home game against the Indiana Pacers has been delayed due to a leak in the roof of the Smoothie King Center, according to the Smoothie King Center Twitter account.

LSU picked up one of the top receivers in the country when Ja'Marr Chase signed with the Tigers on National Signing Day. Chase picked LSU over Auburn. Chase told FOX 8 Sports in our sitdown interview he went to sleep with Auburn on his mind, but woke up and decided on LSU. Being close to home with family also weighed heavily in the decision. Also, a lack of workhouse running back means a lot more passing in 2018 for the Tigers. Myles Brennan is the presumed starter at quarterba...

LAKE CHARLES – 2018 National Signing Day is upon us and the fax machine at Hodges Fieldhouse is burning up with faxes from nine new Cowgirls. Head coach Drew Fitzgerald and his staff have matched last year's class as one of the largest to come through the McNeese women's soccer program. Fitzgerald, in his second year at the helm- managed to turn the program around for its first winning season since 2008, and first 12-win season since 2007, producing the Southlan...

LSU picked up one of the top receivers in the country when Ja'Marr Chase signed with the Tigers on National Signing Day. Chase picked LSU over Auburn. Chase told FOX 8 Sports he went to sleep with Auburn on his mind, but woke up and decided on LSU. Being close to home with family also weighed heavy in the decision. Chase verbally committed to Kansas, then decommitted. Verbally committed to Florida, but decommitted after the head coach got fired.

LAKE CHARLES – McNeese football head coach Lance Guidry announced the Cowboys 2018 signing class on Wednesday, National Signing Day, as the Cowboys targeted wide receivers and offensive linemen. Of the 18 signees on the day, nearly half play those two positions. “We really wanted to go after wide receivers,” said Guidry. “We lost a lot last year so we felt that was an area we needed to focus on. Along with offensive linemen.” McNeese inked a few local ...

Defending Southland Conference Hitter of the Year and first team all-league outfielder Shane Selman, first team second baseman Joe Provenzano and relief pitcher Grant Anderson have been voted to represent McNeese 2018 All-Southland Conference Preseason Baseball Teams, the league announced on Tuesday. Preseason polls will be released on Thursday. In 2017, Selman hit .333 with 14 home runs and 59 runs batted in, leading the team in both homers and RBI. A starter in all 53 games, the j...

Louis Bonnette Field at Cowboy Stadium will undergo a face lift in the coming weeks. A transformation to be exact as a new surface by Hellas Construction will be in place for the 2018 football season. Lake Charles businessman and McNeese alum Robert Noland, who provided the funds for the first turf field, presented McNeese $935,000 with $650,000 of those funds to be used for the new Louis Bonnette Field. The remaining $285,000 has been used to purchase a second McNeese State Univers...

Sulphur, LA - St. Louis Catholic Wrestling Team won first place in the 2018 Jesse James Southwest Shootout held Saturday at Sulphur High School’s Freshman Campus. The Saints Wrestling Team final score was 175.5 points with 23 wins by fall. Of the 16 registered wrestlers, 7 wrestlers earned first place awards 4 earned second place awards and 1 third place award. This is the third tournament of the 2017-18 the team has won overall honors. · First place-106 lbs Cameron With...

LSU still showed that it is a team that can get dominated down low, as Arkansas outscored the Tigers 48-24 in the paint, but LSU was able to shoot its way to a victory 94-86 Saturday.

NATCHITOCHES – The Cowboys revived themselves with a lively performance by sophomore Kalob Ledoux, who finished with a career-high 34 points, hitting seven of eight attempts from the arc. McNeese’s 74-62 win over Northwestern State completes the season sweep against the Demons. “We needed that tonight, every bit of it, and it feels good to get back in the win column and build back some confidence,” head coach Dave Simmons is now 11-13 against Northwestern Stat...

NATCHITOCHES—Freshman Bre’Ashlee Jones recorded her second career double-double here Saturday by leading all players with 14 points and 14 rebounds in a 60-44 McNeese win over Northwestern State. The victory is the second win over Northwestern State (7-15, 2-9 SLC) this season that improved McNeese to 10-11 overall and 6-4 in the SLC. The win also gave McNeese a 5-1 conference road record. “I loved our defensive intensity today, that’s what set the tone,&rdquo...

Josh Gray will get his first taste of NBA basketball as the Phoenix Suns will sign him to a 10-day contract, according to Arizona’s Sports' John Gambadoro. Gray was playing for Suns' G-League affiliate the NAZ Suns, where he averaged 17.9 points (42% from three), 6 assists, 4 rebounds, & 2.3 steals per game. In seven of his last 10 games, Gray has scored 20-plus points for Northern Arizona. His signing follows the injury to Isaiah Canaan Wedne...

“I was lucky, McNeese found me. I was really lucky,” Grace McKenzie said. “I was just a little back kicking runner from Ireland and the fact that they spotted some talent, I was very lucky.” The Pokes are the lucky ones. Junior multi-event performer Grace McKenzie has been phenomenal for McNeese over the last three years. McKenzie continued her stellar career by making school history last weekend. She set a new school record in the pantheon with 3,880 points t...

HUNTSVILLE, Texas—McNeese women’s basketball outscored Sam Houston State 6-3 in the final two minutes here Wednesday night and came away with a 66-63 Southland Conference win. With the Cowgirls trailing 63-62 with 21 second remaining, senior Dede Sheppard drained a three-pointer from the top of the key to put McNeese up 65-63. Sam Houston State called a timeout to advance the ball but missed a layup with 6 seconds that would have tied the game McNeese got the rebound and ...

McNeese is the unanimous favorite to win the 2018 Southland Conference softball regular season, according to the league’s head coaches and sports information directors. The conference announced the preseason poll Wednesday. The Cowgirls swept all possible first-place votes for the second consecutive season. The preseason poll is voted on by head coaches and SIDs from each Southland softball school. Voting for one’s own team is not permitted. After winning back-to-b...

Josh Delaney drained five from long range to finish with 15 points and lead Sam Houston State to a 67-57 victory over McNeese in Southland Conference play on Tuesday night.

The LHSAA released its 2018 girls soccer tournament brackets Tuesday. The championship matches will be held February 21-23 at UL Lafayette Ragin' Cajun Soccer Field in Lafayette. Local teams that made the cut and their first round match up are listed below. Division I- (22) Zachary at (11) Barbe (17) Sulphur at (16) Dutchtown Division II- (18) South Terrebonne at (15) Sam Houston Division III- (21) Erath at (12) DeRidder (2) St. Louis - 1ST ROUND BYE&nb...

McNeese softball is well represented on the 2018 Southland Conference preseason team that was released by the conference office Tuesday. McNeese along with Nicholls, Abilene Christian placed five on the team with the Cowgirls leading the way with four named to the first team. Three-time Southland Conference player and hitter of the year, Erika Piancastelli heads the list as a first team utility. The senior from Carlsbad, CA. is coming off a junior season where she became the McNeese ...

Sophomore Kalob Ledoux led the Cowboys with his fourth 20-point performance of the season on Saturday, as the Cowboys fell to Lamar 86-80. Head coach Dave Simmons is now 11-8 all time against the Cardinals, "It was a hard- fought game, and we knew coming in it would be a battle. Two school, sixty miles apart, and the guys played hard and played a full forty minutes tonight," Simmons said. Transfer junior Quatarrius Wilson followed ...

BEAUMONT, Texas— Mercedes Rogers led McNeese women’s basketball with her fourth double-double of the year with 14 points and 10 rebounds but it wasn’t good enough in the Cowgirls’ 83-58 loss to preseason favorite Lamar here Saturday. Rogers was joined in double figures by fellow senior Jasmyn Carswell who scored 10 points on 5 of 5 from the field. The Cowgirls (8-11, 4-4 SLC) were pressured all day and were forced into 29 turnovers which resulted in 37 Lamar ...

LSU baseball head coach Paul Mainieri will preview the 2018 Tigers around noon Friday at Champion’s Club in Alex Box Stadium. We will stream the news conference live when it begins.

Sean Ochinko will serve as LSU’s volunteer coach/hitting coach in 2018, taking the place of Micah Gibbs, who suffered a severe knee injury earlier this month while playing in a pickup basketball game.

The entire landscape of the NFL can change in no time at all. Just look at 2017, where only one NFC team that made the playoffs in 2016 made it back.

As the week of practice continues in Mobile, Ala. at the Senior Bowl, the status of Drew Brees and new contract with the Saints remain just as big of a topic as the college players being evaluated.

LSU looked to be recovering from their Saturday home loss to Alabama nicely with a 12-point lead over Georgia in the early goings Tuesday in Baton Rouge but the Bulldogs stormed back to take the lead for good with five seconds left.

The LSU men's basketball team put on a show in Bud Walton Arena, limiting the Arkansas Razorbacks to 33 percent shooting from the field as it took a 75-54 win Wednesday night.

Every Saints fan knows how to stand up and get crunk in the Dome, but Sunday The Saints got a throwback treat from a handful of players from the Superbowl Championship team.

Who Dats celebrated all night, but how did the players react to the win?

The Saints outscored Carolina 65-34 in a two-game sweep. But that was the regular season, and now it's the postseason.

Welcome to 2018! And for the Saints, after three years away, there’s postseason life after the New Year.

The LSU men’s basketball team used a strong four-plus minute period early in the second half to break open a tight game and then kept the host Memphis Tigers at bay to score a solid, 71-61, victory Thursday night at the Fed Ex Forum in LSU’s first true road game of the season.

For the first time since 2013, the Saints will be in the playoffs after beating Atlanta, 23-13. Two weeks ago, the Falcons beat New Orleans, 20-17. So revenge was on the menu for the Black and Gold in the Superdome today. Right before half, Drew Brees found Ted Ginn for a 54-yard touchdown, blowing the game wide-open in the Saints favor. Brees finished the game 21-of-28 passing, 239 yards and a touchdown pass. Brees hit some huge passing numbers in the contest. He became the third -...

The selections for the 2018 Pro Bowl were announced Tuesday night and the list of NFC participants includes six New Orleans Saints.

The Saints placed linebacker A.J. Klein on injured reserve Tuesday with a groin injury. The injury occurred in week 14 against the Falcons. He didn't suit up against the Jets in week 15. Manti Te'o assumed Klein's role in the Jets contest. Klein ends 2017 with 54 tackles, six for loss, and two sacks. Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Saints do-all running back Alvin Kamara was at practice today after sustaining a concussion against the Falcons. Kamara confirmed today he's ready for the Jets. "I'm good to go," said Kamara. Players missing today's workout included linebacker A.J. Klein (groin), wide receiver Ted Ginn (rib), and defensive end Trey Hendrickson (ankle). Limited at practice today: Safety Kenny Vaccaro (groin), offensive lineman Andrus Peat (groin), and tight end Josh Hill (shoulder). Copyr...

Derrius Guice should be avaliable for Notre Dame game.

LSU went back to work this week in preparation for the Citrus Bowl against Notre Dame. A win would be nice, but this is also a chance to get some freshman playing time to get ready for 2018. Well it'll come in practice only. "Those guys will get more reps. So I'll give them a couple of more reps at the end of a team period. It's sending the wrong message to our football team. It's all focus on winning the game. Exactly what we did last year," said LSU Head Coach Ed Org... More >>