Roman Lastrapes took the stand today to defend himself as his trial on a charge of First Degree Murder winds down. Lastrapes denies killing Linda Moore--though he admits giving her a rock of crack cocaine in exchange for sex the day before she died. Lastrapes started crying at one point, saying he had seen pictures of the victim and that it was sad. When police questioned Lastrapes about Moore he used extremely vulgar language which he says he now regrets. At last wo...

