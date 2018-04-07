KPLC Livestream Channel 2 - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

  • Karey attorneys move ahead with justifiable homicide defense

    Saturday, April 7 2018 10:50 AM EDT2018-04-07 14:50:15 GMT
    The trial of Woodrow Karey is moving full speed ahead. The state has rested its case and the defense is moving ahead with its side: that Karey killed Ronald Harris in self defense and that it was justifiable homicide. 

  • 6th Avenue drainage project taking too long?

    Saturday, April 7 2018 9:12 AM EDT2018-04-07 13:12:56 GMT

    If you pass down 6th Avenue, you may have noticed large mounds of dirt and concrete blocking much of the roadway. Efforts to improve drainage issues on 6th avenue near Broad and 3rd street has taken a little over a year and the project has yet to be completed. 

  • FIRST ALERT UPDATE: Severe threat over; gusty north winds through the day

    Saturday, April 7 2018 6:14 AM EDT2018-04-07 10:14:21 GMT
    The severe weather threat has ended for Southwest Louisiana with a cold front now moving through the area bringing strong gusty winds throughout most of the day.

