  • Letters from WWII soldier in Lake Charles being donated to museum

    Letters from WWII soldier in Lake Charles being donated to museum

    Thursday, May 24 2018 7:18 AM EDT2018-05-24 11:18:54 GMT

    Letters sent by a soldier serving in the Pacific to his mother back home in Lake Charles will soon be donated to the World War II Museum in New Orleans. From 1942 to 1945, 

    Letters sent by a soldier serving in the Pacific to his mother back home in Lake Charles will soon be donated to the World War II Museum in New Orleans. From 1942 to 1945, 

  • SWLA man starts WWII aviation museum

    SWLA man starts WWII aviation museum

    Thursday, May 17 2018 6:59 AM EDT2018-05-17 10:59:18 GMT
    Harry Tanner loves to talk about flying. It started when he was a little boy.

    Harry Tanner loves to talk about flying. It started when he was a little boy.

  • Hometown Hero: John Ramoin

    Hometown Hero: John Ramoin

    Thursday, May 10 2018 7:33 AM EDT2018-05-10 11:33:38 GMT
    Following World War II, many U.S. soldiers remained in Europe to help with rebuilding after the war. John Ramoin left his Church Point home in 1948 to join the Air Force. World war 2 was over, but the U.S. soldiers were still being used to help rebuild Europe. He vividly remembers the rough ship ride over seas. He said bathrooms were not great places to be.  "And when the boat started shaking, it would throw that all over us. That's one of the reasons we would go stay on t...

  • Army veteran helps other vets and families with VA benefits

    Army veteran helps other vets and families with VA benefits

    Thursday, May 3 2018 7:23 AM EDT2018-05-03 11:23:31 GMT
    Houston Fruge of Vinton spends a lot of his time these days helping veterans and their families get the benefits they are due. He's an unpaid volunteer with the Disabled American Veterans. "I feel like it's kind of a payback. When I went into the military, I didn't go to Vietnam. I've got some good friends that got drafted and came back in body bags. I feel like this is part of my payback."  Fruge is a Vietnam era veteran, having served in the Army from 1962 to 1965. ...More >>
  • Sulphur woman celebrates 105th birthday

    Sulphur woman celebrates 105th birthday

    Thursday, April 26 2018 5:07 AM EDT2018-04-26 09:07:44 GMT
    When Evalise "Tiny" Rentrop celebrated her 103rd birthday two years ago, everyone there had a certain feeling that they'd be back to celebrate again.  "I'm not hard to please. I just like it my way." April 25 is Tiny's 105th birthday.  Mayor Chris Duncan was on hand for a special proclamation.  "We want to make it your day in the city of Sulphur," said Duncan. "We want everybody to recognize that it's your day in the city of Sulphur...More >>
  • Shorty gets a new ride

    Shorty gets a new ride

    Thursday, April 19 2018 7:29 AM EDT2018-04-19 11:29:37 GMT
    Shorty Breaux is showing off his new three-wheeler and thanking those involved.  

  • Jr. Beta Club heads to nationals

    Jr. Beta Club heads to nationals

    Thursday, April 5 2018 5:04 AM EDT2018-04-05 09:04:31 GMT
    A student organization from Calcasieu Parish is making a name for itself with its public service projects. Members of the Moss Bluff Middle School Jr. Beta club are busy preparing for their national convention. In February, the club took first place in several categories including Living Literature. "Living literature is where the students are allowed to take a book or a passage from a book and they are to interpret it into a form of a set," Ashley Taylor, sponsor. "So...

  • Hometown Hero: Dr. Buck Halley

    Hometown Hero: Dr. Buck Halley

    Friday, March 30 2018 4:59 AM EDT2018-03-30 08:59:45 GMT
    Not too many people can claim they retired from three careers. But Buck Halley did. He signed up for the U.S. Navy during the Korean War before he even finished at Sulphur High. "I went in two weeks before I graduated high school. I still got my diploma. I got there and I went into the medical field. I became a hospital corpsman. I went to hospital corps school."  After his medical career in the Navy, Halley went to work for Cities Service. But then he decided that de...More >>
  • Owner of old U.S. flag being sought

    Owner of old U.S. flag being sought

    Friday, March 23 2018 5:10 AM EDT2018-03-23 09:10:58 GMT
    McNeese library archives director Pati Threatt is looking over an old U.S. flag that currently has no owner.  The 48 star flag was brought in by Vietnam veteran Greg Foreman.  "You want to share it with others," said Threatt. "We want to spread our knowledge to the community. We don't want to just keep things to ourselves. You have to let your knowledge shine. What you know." Foreman got the flag from a friend, who found it in a house he was demolishing...

  • Lake Charles man was part of the Normandy Invasion in WWII

    Lake Charles man was part of the Normandy Invasion in WWII

    Thursday, March 15 2018 5:14 AM EDT2018-03-15 09:14:13 GMT
    It was known as Operation Overlord, the invasion of Normandy during World War 2.  Philip Krausman arrived a few days after the initial invasion, helping to unload trucks and tanks onto the beach.   "We took off the vehicles off the barges in about six feet of water," said Krausman. "I had to stand on the seat and reach down and drive with the gas turned up." There wasn't air support in the first few days. Krausman says he looked up a few days late...

  • New additions to Veteran's Memorial in Lake Charles

    New additions to Veteran's Memorial in Lake Charles

    Thursday, March 1 2018 7:33 AM EST2018-03-01 12:33:37 GMT
    Improvements to the Veteran's Memorial on Lakeshore Drive in Lake Charles should be completed by late March. The memorial has seen plenty of changes over the years, but not as drastic as the ones added over the winter. "We are trying to commemorate the different conflicts and wars," said Lori Marinovich, with the City of Lake Charles. "This edition is celebrating all the different branches of the service. So we're trying to make it a very holistic, world-class plaza an...

  • WWII vets being sought for Heroes flight to Washington, DC

    WWII vets being sought for Heroes flight to Washington, DC

    Thursday, February 22 2018 9:27 AM EST2018-02-22 14:27:20 GMT
    Since the opening of the World War 2 Monument in Washington DC, many groups have sponsored free Hero Flights for veterans who normally would not get a chance to visit. We've spoken with several World War 2 veterans who made the trip. "I've been to Washington many times, but I had not see the WWII one," said Erbon Wise. "So I was more impressed with seeing it for the first time and how they had placed it there in the mall." Brookshire Grocery Co. is curr...More >>
  • SWLA native to go for hiking Triple Crown

    SWLA native to go for hiking Triple Crown

    Thursday, February 8 2018 7:34 AM EST2018-02-08 12:34:37 GMT
    A Southwest Louisiana native is continuing his quest to hike the three most challenging trails in the U.S. We first met Michael Winkle in the fall of 2016, when he completed hiking the 2100 mile Appalachian Trail. In 2017, he hiked the 2600 mile Pacific Coast Trail. "114 to 120 degree days in the Mojave desert," recalled Winkle. "I ran out of water. I was injured in the Sierras in the snow, which was melting. 11 people died on the trail this year. It was very difficult...More >>
  • Mapping AEDs in Calcasieu Parish

    Mapping AEDs in Calcasieu Parish

    Thursday, February 1 2018 6:22 AM EST2018-02-01 11:22:54 GMT
    A Moss Bluff teenager is raising awareness about a proven life-saving device. Dylan Burleigh wanted to make a difference when he chose his project to achieve the rank of Eagle Scout.  After talking with Paramedic/EMT Billy Vincent about the need for AEDs in buildings like gymnasiums, auditoriums and churches, he got to work.   "The AED makes the largest difference combined with early and effective CPR in the survivability of the individual that suffers cardia...

  • World War II vet has #1 fan in great-grandson

    World War II vet has #1 fan in great-grandson

    Friday, January 12 2018 6:07 AM EST2018-01-12 11:07:18 GMT
    A World War two veteran and his great grandson have developed a special relationship the past few months, and it's all due to a classroom project. When Prien Lake Elementary third grader Henry Hoffpauir was choosing a theme for his shoe box Mardi gras float entry, he knew just what to do. He would honor his great grandfather, Delbert Pearce, who served in the U.S. Navy in World War 2.    #6   He like remembers a lot of stuff. He's super intelligent, should I say....

  • Hometown Hero: Al Cochran

    Hometown Hero: Al Cochran

    Thursday, January 4 2018 7:33 AM EST2018-01-04 12:33:01 GMT
    When Al Cochran went to Vietnam in 1967, he had completed the ROTC program at McNeese. He was an Army engineer. "The first thing I built was an airstrip for Caribou and C-123 for Special Forces at Bin Ton." Al went on to maintain roads and other structures for the army. "As we were told, we were stopping Communism and basically we did that. There was a job that needed to be done and I was picked to do that and I did it." Once he got back, he experienced the ant...More >>
  • Friends come through for boy who needed Braille typewriter

    Friends come through for boy who needed Braille typewriter

    Thursday, December 21 2017 8:35 AM EST2017-12-21 13:35:49 GMT
    A 7-year-old Lake Charles boy who was born blind, got an early holiday present from friends and family. Christmas came  early for Trey Bennett the third this year. The Lake Charles resident is a student at the Louisiana School for the Visually Impaired in Baton Rouge.  "He was born with Optic Nerve Hyperplasia and it means that the nerves connecting the brain and the eye were underdeveloped during my pregnancy," said Trey's mom, D'awndra Kirkwood.  At school...

  • Lake Charles veteran to attend service for Korean War MIA

    Lake Charles veteran to attend service for Korean War MIA

    Sunday, December 10 2017 3:37 PM EST2017-12-10 20:37:11 GMT
    An Army veteran of the 35th Infantry division in Vietnam, Raymond Maylen didn't just sit back in his rocking chair when he retired from the Lake Charles Fire Department. 

  • SWLA teen going to Carnegie Hall - again

    SWLA teen going to Carnegie Hall - again

    Thursday, November 23 2017 9:38 AM EST2017-11-23 14:38:31 GMT
    Ethyn Evans is going to be getting plenty of air miles on his tuba next year.  He starts the new year off marching in the U.S. Army's All-American Bowl in San Antonio. Later trips in 2018 include Carnegie Hall and Sydney Australia. For him , it's the second trip to Carnegie. "It was absolutely amazing," remembers Evans. "It's been one of my dreams since I was a little kid. Ever since I began playing tuba, to play at a nice concert hall like that. So it was really ...More >>
  • Local DJ to be inducted into Cajun French Music Hall of Fame

    Local DJ to be inducted into Cajun French Music Hall of Fame

    Thursday, November 2 2017 5:14 AM EDT2017-11-02 09:14:12 GMT
    A Lake Charles radio DJ is being inducted into the Cajun French Music Hall of Fame this month. The fruit certainly doesn't fall far from the tree when it comes to Mike Soileau. He grew up watching his dad, the late David Soileau, playing french music on the radio.  "When I was growing up 8 or 9 years old, I would go up to the radio station and see him. Growing up, I saw him the entire time, doing what he did. One day he was sick and asked if I could do his show for him. I t...

  • Gillis High School reunion planned for this weekend

    Gillis High School reunion planned for this weekend

    Thursday, October 26 2017 8:33 AM EDT2017-10-26 12:33:09 GMT
    Before there was a Sam Houston High School, Gillis High School served students in the northern part of Calcasieu Parish. This weekend, students will gather to remember their alma mater, and an event that almost wiped out their campus. This group of now-retired adults were some of the last students of the old Gillis High School.  In 1961, the school had it's last graduating class and students moved to the new Sam Houston High School in Moss Bluff. "You start off going to col...More >>
  • Hometown Hero: Dr. Elwyn Cavin served in WWII

    Hometown Hero: Dr. Elwyn Cavin served in WWII

    Thursday, October 12 2017 5:51 AM EDT2017-10-12 09:51:34 GMT
    Elwyn Cavin had just graduated from LSU when he was called up to serve in the Army shortly after Pearl Harbor.  

  • Westlake couple honored by Kiwanis for community service

    Westlake couple honored by Kiwanis for community service

    Thursday, October 5 2017 2:17 PM EDT2017-10-05 18:17:11 GMT
    Mention the names Skeeter and Mimi Hayes in Westlake, and you'll hear words like public service, volunteerism and giving.  

  • NYFD volunteers help in Harvey flooding cleanup

    NYFD volunteers help in Harvey flooding cleanup

    Thursday, September 21 2017 7:39 AM EDT2017-09-21 11:39:35 GMT
    The recovery process continues for residents flooded out by Hurricane Harvey in southwest louisiana and southeast Texas. 

  • Navy Reservist serves patients in Lake Charles

    Navy Reservist serves patients in Lake Charles

    Sunday, September 10 2017 12:40 PM EDT2017-09-10 16:40:42 GMT
    When Tammy Mitchell graduated from LSU Medical School in Shreveport, serving in the United States Navy was not on her radar. "After I finished medical school I winded up joining the military because I went to a medical conference in New Orleans," said Mitchell. "The Navy was there recruiting. They said, 'We saw where you were a doctor and we need doctors to come in. So would you consider coming into the Navy?'" She did and eventually found herself in the Naval Re...

  • VFW post honored as All-American Post

    VFW post honored as All-American Post

    Thursday, August 24 2017 4:58 AM EDT2017-08-24 08:58:04 GMT
    Moss Bluff VFW Post 7321 is being honored for its service to the community. The post was recently honored by the National VFW as an All State All American Post.  "It's all due to our members getting out and working in the community for community service," said Charlie Woolridge, Post Commander. "That's a big part of being recognized by the state and by national." Many of the projects include promoting patriotism in schools, food distribution and helping othe...

  • Music collector remembers the day Elvis died 40 years ago

    Music collector remembers the day Elvis died 40 years ago

    Thursday, August 17 2017 8:16 PM EDT2017-08-18 00:16:26 GMT

    It may not be the largest collection of Elvis recordings in the world, but it's certainly one Gary Doucet is proud of. 

  • Doll maker donates her work to Oasis Women's Shelter

    Doll maker donates her work to Oasis Women's Shelter

    Thursday, August 17 2017 8:17 AM EDT2017-08-17 12:17:10 GMT

    Children staying at the Oasis Women's Shelter will be getting a gift from a former Sweetlake resident in the coming days. Jeanne LaVergne is putting the final touches on some 50 dolls she's made at her new home at Tower Oaks Apartments. The 75-year-old Sweetlake native wanted to do something for children at the local women's shelter. "When my husband died in September of 2015, his check was cut off and I didn't have financial help," said LaVergne. She didn't know how she w...

  • Cold War veteran served at White Sands during missile testing

    Cold War veteran served at White Sands during missile testing

    Thursday, August 10 2017 4:25 AM EDT2017-08-10 08:25:51 GMT
    Donald Faulk was drafted during the days of the Cold War in the late 1950s. He found himself in White Sands, New Mexico testing missiles.   "We were assigned to review the repair equipment that repaired the missiles to make sure that they accepted the radar signals," said Faulk. "They fired missiles on a continuous basis. In fact, they had Von Braun, the engineer from Germany, they came down and were shooting V2 missiles there at the White Sands range."  ...More >>
  • Hometown Heroes - Kappa Sigma fraternity at McNeese

    Hometown Heroes - Kappa Sigma fraternity at McNeese

    Saturday, July 29 2017 5:39 PM EDT2017-07-29 21:39:30 GMT
    A Greek organization at McNeese State University is being recognized locally and nationally for its community service work. Members of the Theta Rho chapter of Kappa Sigma fraternity are already planning next year's events here at McNeese State University. That's after having one of their busiest years in recent history.  "We have four pillars: leadership, fellowship, service and scholarship," said Austin Pottorff, Kappa Sigma president. "Those are what we l...

  • Hometown Hero - Edward Wilcox

    Sunday, July 23 2017 11:42 AM EDT2017-07-23 15:42:03 GMT
    A DeQuincy businessman has the distinction of being one of the first National Guard members to represent his town. It had been five years since World War II and Ed Wilcox found himself serving his country in the National Guard. Wilcox was too young to serve in the war, but felt the guard could keep him trained.

  • Hometown Heroes - TeamCITGO

    Hometown Heroes - TeamCITGO

    Friday, July 14 2017 8:05 PM EDT2017-07-15 00:05:30 GMT
    In 1987, a group of employees from the CITGO refinery decided they wanted to start giving back to the community through non-profit organizations.  They formed "TeamCITGO" and got right to it. "We feel it is our duty to help give back to the community that we operate in," said Dennis Thibodeaux, longtime TeamCITGO volunteer. "I love what we do for the community," said Petula Glaspie, a TeamCITGO volunteer. "But It's also a great opportunit...

  • Navy veteran now serving at LC Memorial Hospital

    Navy veteran now serving at LC Memorial Hospital

    Friday, June 23 2017 11:37 AM EDT2017-06-23 15:37:55 GMT
    A DeRidder native is now using the skills she learned in the military to help others here in Lake Charles.    

  • Hometown Hero: Michelle Hagerich served in Army Reserve for 31 years

    Hometown Hero: Michelle Hagerich served in Army Reserve for 31 years

    Thursday, June 15 2017 7:17 AM EDT2017-06-15 11:17:10 GMT
    After 31 years of a career that involved serving during the wars in Iraq, a Moss Bluff Army reservist is retiring. 

  • Hometown Hero - Caretakers

    Hometown Hero - Caretakers

    Thursday, December 24 2015 5:13 AM EST2015-12-24 10:13:28 GMT
    John Singleton has been helping his wife Mary cope with Alzheimer's for a few years now. 

