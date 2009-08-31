GenSet Enterprises is Louisiana’s #1 emergency automatic standby generator dealer. Yes, we sell the number one stand-by generator in the world, GENERAC, but along with every unit comes good old fashion customer service. GenSet was founded by its president, Bob Trost when he discovered need for a full service power generation company in Southwest Louisiana. While researching a stand-by generator for his own home, he chose Generac based on the companies reputation, because they do one thing, manufacture generators. Remembering something his grandfather told him, “Son, one thing people want is to be served by people they trust.” Based on that philosophy, GenSet was born. Not only a company that sells Generac generators, but offers installation, warranty, maintenance, but also customer service by certified factory trained technicians.