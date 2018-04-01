Get Social with KPLC - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

  • Bayou Rum hosts Easter egg hunt for adults

    Sunday, April 1 2018 2:37 PM EDT2018-04-01 18:37:24 GMT

    Think Easter egg hunts are just for the kids? Think again! Bayou Rum decided to host an Easter egg hunt with a twist: only those 21 and older could participate. "Basically, we just wanted to give adults something to do." says Bayou Rum Visitor Center Manager Adam Carter. "All the kids get all the fun, so we just wanted to give everyone else a chance." The local distillery in Lacassine posted the event on social media and the response was much larger than anticip...

    Precautionary boil advisory issued for south Lake Charles

    Saturday, March 31 2018 5:43 PM EDT2018-03-31 21:43:19 GMT
    A precautionary boil advisory has been issued for some of south Lake Charles near Lake Charles Regional Airport. City spokesman Matt Young said impacted areas include streets south of Gauthier Street that are located off Common Street/Gulf Highway. The advisory is being issued due to a break in a water line near the intersection of Common and Gauthier Streets. "It is recommended that all consumers disinfect their water before consuming it, including making ice, brushing teeth,...More >>
  • Boil advisory lifted for all of District 12, south of Lake Charles

    Friday, March 30 2018 11:47 AM EDT2018-03-30 15:47:24 GMT
    A boil advisory has been lifted for most of the customers in Waterworks District 12 in Ward Three.

