Think Easter egg hunts are just for the kids? Think again! Bayou Rum decided to host an Easter egg hunt with a twist: only those 21 and older could participate. "Basically, we just wanted to give adults something to do." says Bayou Rum Visitor Center Manager Adam Carter. "All the kids get all the fun, so we just wanted to give everyone else a chance." The local distillery in Lacassine posted the event on social media and the response was much larger than anticip...