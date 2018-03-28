Habit 1 – Nutrition: Energize your body and refuel your life.

Healthy habits start in the kitchen. The best scenario calls for light meals every 3-4 hours that include a complex carbohydrate and lean protein. If you have a problem overeating, try to stop once hunger pains desist instead of eating until you’re full. Skipping meals isn’t much better as it can cause unstable blood sugar levels which lead to fatigue or restlessness. Sugar, salt and alcohol should be consumed in moderation, and consumption of water should never be overlooked. Drinking water can make you more alert and less tired. It’s been known to better your skin and even aid in fat loss. Eat smart and you’ll feel healthy. It’s as simple as that.



Habit 2 – Exercise Regularly: Stay active and stay healthy.

If you’re finding it hard to exercise, get active by participating in a fitness program. By learning to combine stretching, cardio and strength training you create a balanced approach toward your health. Regular exercise lends itself to a multitude of benefits including a better mood and sleep patterns, a stronger heart and lungs, decreased risk of disease, and the most obvious: fat loss. Once you make exercise a routine habit, you’ll begin to notice an increase in confidence and discipline, not to mention how fun it can be!



Habit 3 – Do Not Smoke or Use Tobacco: Live longer and feel stronger.

Not one positive fact exists on the effects of smoking cigarettes. If you want to improve your health, a drastic step in the right direction would be to stop smoking. When cigarettes suppress your appetite, the weight you lose comes from your deteriorating muscles, not from fat loss. The harmful toxins and chemicals added to the tobacco cause the human body to break down at ridiculous levels, leading to a number of possibly fatal conditions. Exposure to secondhand smoke is not much better and should be avoided at all costs. Kicking this habit will add dollars to your wallet and years to your life.



Habit 4 – Safety: Strap in for the long haul.

It's unfortunate that the healthy habit of wearing a seat belt is one that often gets overlooked. Statistics show that more than 5000 U.S lives could be saved every year if seat belt use reached 90% rather than its current state of 68%. It's a simple habit to get into – buckle up before you start the engine, and make sure everyone else does the same. Preparing a safety plan for other emergencies such as fire, hurricanes or unplanned incidents can also make all the difference when you have a few precious moments to react.



Habit 5 – Invest In a Sure Thing: Yourself.

Women often spend so much time helping others that they forget the importance of taking time out for themselves. A great start is to catch up on your sleep. 7 to 9 hours a night of deep, peaceful sleep rejuvenates the body and relaxes the mind. During the day, try to avoid stress and focus more on laughter. Ongoing stress can break down your immune system and may even contribute to certain illnesses, while laughter can actually reduce your risk for heart disease and works your core muscles to burn calories. Never underestimate the importance of your health; these small steps could have tremendous results in the long run.



Habit 6 – Listen to Your Body, Know the Warning Signs: Treat yourself to a tune-up.

Nationwide, women tend to ignore preventive care like screenings, mammograms, colonoscopies, and other such testing, even if they have good health insurance. They do it for a variety of reasons: not enough time, not enough money, not enough interest, not enough knowledge. But the fact is, taking advantage of these services dramatically decreases your chances of developing cancer. The number of lives that have been saved by early detection is astounding. Stop what you’re doing and make a note to call your physician. It could save your life.



Habit 7 – Consult With the Professionals: Take hold of a helping hand.

Tackling each of the above habits can be a nightmare. That is why habit seven is the most important habit of all. Consulting with a nutritionist, personal trainer or primary care physician can be motivating as well as insightful. The best way to trim the fat and get in shape is to follow the advice of industry professionals. You’re not alone; they’ve helped countless people in your same situation and can give you the tools to turn your life around. Getting healthy can be a tough fight; don’t go into it alone.