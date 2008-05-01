Monday, May 28 2018 6:20 AM EDT2018-05-28 10:20:58 GMT
While many riders may scoff at electric mountain bikes, brands like BMC Switzerland have no choice but to recognize their growing popularity. After testing BMC’s new Speedfox Amp, it’s clear there’s more to electric...More >>
If you're ready to kick-start your fitness regimen (or just take your current one to the next level), we've created a quick rundown of the best, most current Fitbit deals to help you decide which one is best for you.More >>
The Apple Watch has surged to prominence in recent years. If you're in the market for an iOS wearable, we've sniffed out the best Apple Watch deals available right now for all three models of this great smartwatch.More >>
The Finnish gear company Nokia began "a strategic review of its digital health business" in February, which includes recently acquired Withings, and may cut up to 400 jobs in its native Finland. Now, it's selling Withings...More >>