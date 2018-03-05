Diamond Durrell's - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana
Diamond Durrell's
More>>
Bridal Sets
Bridal Sets
It's a special moment
... our Bridal Sets symbolize unconditional love and promise of togetherness for life with your loved one. Let this be a most treasure able moment to cherish.
More >>
Engagement Rings
Engagement Rings
Commitment of love is treasured with our collection of Engagement Rings. Get a unique combination of everlasting style and splendid rings of that she can treasure forever.
More >>
Semi-Mount Rings
Semi-Mount Rings
Capture the heart of your loved ones and express the love you feel for them with our eloquent Diamond Semi Mount Rings and showcase center stone of your choice.
More >>
Wedding Bands
Wedding Bands
Our sparkling Wedding Bands signify love and devotion to your loved ones that will last forever. Browse through our large dazzling collection.
More >>
Wraps & Inserts
Wraps & Inserts
Love always comes with care for your beloved. Our Wraps and Inserts symbolize love encompassing care. Same as you do for your loved ones.
More >>
Diamond Solitaire
Diamond Solitaire
Take your loved ones to the world of our gorgeous and brilliant Diamond Solitaire Rings collection a symbol of simplicity and intimacy of your love.
More >>
Diamond Durrell's
224 West Prien Lake Road, Lake Charles, LA 70601
Telephone: (337) 477-7105
www.diamonddurrellsjewelry.com
320 Division Street
Lake Charles, LA 70601/70602
(337) 439-9071
