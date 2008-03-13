Sports Videos - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana
Sports Videos
Sam Houston holds off Ouachita, 2-1
(Source: KPLC)
RECAP: Pitkin falls short in Class B semifinals
Barbe alum Gunner Leger will return to UL Lafayette for senior season
(Source: UL Lafayette Sports Information)
U.K coaches come to Moss Bluff for Challenger British Soccer Camp
Featured Videos
Late runs doom McNeese in 9-2 loss to Louisiana Tech
McNeese struggles on first day of Lake Charles Invitational
Westlake uses six-run sixth in comeback win over Iowa
Cowboys spring season is over, not having a spring game
McNeese freshman Reid Bourque providing spark atop the lineup
Fountain outduels Fisher in St. Louis' extra inning win over South Beauregard
Drost throws no-hitter, but Sulphur beats Barbe, 1-0
Barbe downs Lafayette, 13-3
Kinder holds off late Welsh rally, 4-3
Iowa shuts out Jennings, 19-0
Cowboys come up short in 5-2 loss to Cajuns
McNeese 2018 Pro Day Results
McNeese baseball coach Justin Hill: Every game has 'felt like a tournament game'
St. Louis rallies past South Beauregard to open district play, 7-5
Sam Houston baseball ranked top five by MaxPreps and Baseball America
VIDEO: Cowboy coach Heath Schroyer on changing the culture at McNeese
McNeese introduces Heath Schroyer as head men's basketball coach
McNeese O-Line going through growing pains
SOURCE: Ledoux twins to transfer out of McNeese
MCNEESE SPRING FOOTBALL: DWA has work to do
Evangel downs Westlake, 7-5
Sulphur picks up 16th win downing Parkway 2-1
Welsh falls to West Ouachita, 5-4
Kinder run-rules Iowa, 14-4
South Beauregard shuts out Merryville, 10-0
Sulphur comes up short against Airline, 4-3
Sam Houston remains undefeated with 10-0 win over Parkway
Parkway downs Welsh, 7-3
C.E. Byrd powers past Sulphur with five-run third inning
Thompson throws a shutout as Sam Houston wallops West Ouachita
McNeese softball snaps losing streak as Piancastelli breaks another Cowgirl record
Lady Broncos down Lady Bucs, 11-5
Broncos remain undefeated with 10-3 win over New Iberia
Cowboys rally past Houston to pick up third straight win
'No finger-pointing' following UCA's three-game sweep of McNeese
Cowboys riding high after SLC series win over Central Arkansas
Barbe holds off St. Louis' rally to win, 11-7
Competition is brewing at McNeese spring football
McNeese to rely on young receiving corps in 2018
Sports Person of the Week - Jake Greene
McNeese coach Justin Hill compares 2018 résumé to 2016 team
Barbe Update -7News at Noon - Mar. 7, 2018
Cowboys aiming to not be defined by 2-9 record
Pitkin, Greene excited for Tigers' first trip to Marsh Madness since 2004
Cournoyer named to 2018 LHSAA Girls’ Marsh Madness All-Tournament Team
RECAP: Singer comes up short in class C semifinals
St. Mary's overcomes 12-point deficit to down Hamilton Christian in semifinals
Singer falls to Simpson in semifinal round, 49-34
McNeese drops regular season finale to Lamar, seeded eighth in SLC tourney
McNeese beats Lamar, awaits Southland Conference Tournament fate
Lake Arthur comes up short in the 2A state title game
Sports Person of the Week - Jamara Levy
Merryville falls to top seed Delhi in the 1A state title game
Cournoyer breaks 1A scoring record as Merryville falls in title game
Pitkin upsets undermanned Hathaway to make first semifinal appearance since 2004
Singer buzzes past Ebarb, makes first semifinal appearance in 45 years
Hamilton Christian downs St. Martin's to reach Marsh Madness for the second year straight
Grand Lake falls to Arcadia in heartbreaker, 45-44
McNeese clinches Southland Conference Tournament spot with win over Texas A&M-CC
Flores throws shutout as McNeese downs ULM, 2-0
Cowboys upset No. 21 Mississippi State at the Jeaux, 6-3
Grand Lake rallies to down Vinton in extras, 3-2
#SWLApreps boys’ basketball second round playoff recap
Andrea Cournoyer drops 40 in Semifinal win over Jonesboro-Hodge
#SWLApreps boys’ basketball first round playoff recap
#SWLApreps girls’ basketball Quarterfinal round playoff recap February 22
VIDEO: Girls' second round playoff recap
SWLA Knights fall in ACEL State Championship, 78-68
SWLA Lady Knights win ACEL State Championship
Fog halts McNeese-Wichita State game in 9th with Cowboys trailing 10-6
#SWLAprep round up for February 16
HIGHLIGHTS: Lady Saints fall in Semifinal round, 3-1
Sports Person of the Week - Kevin Anderson
FIRST ROUND HIGHLIGHTS: #SWLApreps basketball round up for February 15
Baudin's 30 allows UCA to sink Cowgirls at home, 51-45
No. 24 McNeese upset by Louisiana Tech, 8-7
St. Louis upsets Loyola to advance to the Division III semifinals, 6-5
Aidan Anderson to start opening day for McNeese
McNeese softball cracks Top 25 poll for first time ever
Lady Saints advance to semifinals with 7-1 win over Hannan
McNeese picks up ranked win over #20 Tulsa, 6-3
#SWLApreps basketball roundup for February 9
Gray Plantation names Kevin Gillette new tennis director
Sports Person of the Week - Joanna Hardin
Cowboys ink 18 on National Signing Day
#SWLApreps basketball roundup for February 6
2018 SPE Elite Camp at Sulphur High School
#SWLApreps playoff soccer roundup for February 2
Sam Houston drops playoff match with South Terrebonne
St. Louis wrestling rolls Barbe
Big runs doom McNeese vs. Sam Houston St., 67-57
Special teams a "building block" for Washington's DeShazor Everett
