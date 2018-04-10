By Paul Braun and Devon Sanders LSU Manship School News Service BATON ROUGE--A Senate judiciary committee on Tuesday approved a bill that would eliminate the death penalty in Louisiana effective August 1. Sen. J.P. Morrell, D-New Orleans, authored the bill, reasoning that the death penalty is an outdated and costly means of punishment. "The death penalty is an archaic holdover from a time where we were not as civilized as we are today," Morrell said. Sen. Bodi Whi...More >>
There have been some tense moments in court as the trial of Woodrow Karey continues. The defense has been trying to bring in evidence that Judge Clayton Davis ruled would not be allowed. The 3rd Circuit has ruled some of that evidence will be allowed and some won't. Defense attorneys have appealed to the State Supreme Court on the evidence that the 3rd Circuit didn't allow. The defense has put on a number of witnesses who testified about Woodrow Karey the week of the shooting and ...More >>
A police chase on Ryan Street is related to a stolen vehicle, Cpl. Larry Moss, with the Lake Charles Police Department, said. Moss said the driver has been detained and there is no danger to the public. Viewers reported the accident traveled east on Sale Road, then north on Ryan Street, where it crashed. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
Roadways in DeRidder are still being cleared after a log truck and a vehicle crashed, according to Deputy Chief Christoper Rudy with the DeRidder Police Department. The log truck was heading westbound on Shirley Street when the vehicle failed to yield at a stop sign. The truck attempted to avoid hitting the vehicle, but ended up striking the front of the vehicle, said Rudy. There were no injuries in the crash, but several logs are in the roadway. The roadway is still being cle...More >>
The search continues for a man with a lengthy criminal history after he disappears into a wildlife refuge. The Evangeline Parish Sheriff's Office says deputies were attempting to stop a vehicle on Saturday, driven by Samuel Lee in Ville Platte. After a pursuit, Lee and a woman got out of the car and ran into a wildlife refuge. EPSO says Lee has several felony warrants, an extensive criminal history, and is known to carry a firearm. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
