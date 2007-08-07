Calcasieu Oaks Behavioral Center

In a finding that might bring older Dads some peace of mind about their sons' future job prospects, a new study shows these kids are more likely to be "geeks."More >>
Will that be eggs or cereal? The decisions people make might be partly based on what they had for breakfast that morning, a preliminary study suggests.More >>
Nearly 10 million American adults have a serious mental illness, and a similar number have considered suicide during the past year, according to a new government report on the nation's behavioral ills.More >>
People who drink at even moderate levels may see some of their mental skills slip faster as they age, a new study suggests.More >>
Many barriers can keep people from psychotherapy, such as cost or the availability of a qualified health provider.More >>
