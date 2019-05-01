TSA spokesperson shares travel tips for summer

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - With summer coming up and the travel season quickly approaching TSA agents want to ensure that everyone is updated on the latest regulations.
TSA spokesperson Sari Koshetz came to Lake Charles to share travel tips for area residents.
“We know terrorists are still interested in hitting commercial aviation and that is why we need to evolve and we need to have people processes and technology," Koshetz said.
As airports become busier due to summer travel Koshetz says she wants residents to avoid having items taken from them at the security checkpoint. For example, you can’t bring liquids that exceed 3.4 ounces, pepper spray, pocket knives, or any objects that could double as a weapon onto the plane.
“Just those basic things because they don’t even think about it being in there you just carry it around with you all the time," Shauna Sirayanone, a travelor at Lake Charles Regional Airport, said.
Koshetz says across the state of Louisiana 95 guns were stopped by TSA in 2018. Two of them were here in Lake Charles.
“It needs to be in a locked hard sided case," Koshetz said. "It needs to be unloaded and it must be declared to the airline at check in and only in your checked bag.”
If you bring a gun to a security checkpoint, you could face penalties that exceed $13,000 or go to jail.
TSA provides several outlets. If you’re unsure about an item go to ASK TSA on Facebook or Twitter and they’ll respond in real time.
You can also go straight to TSA’s website. Enter in what you want to bring and the website provides you with a “Yes” or “No” indicating what is acceptable to bring on the plane.
“Bad folks are out there that do want to do harm to this country and certainly we are grateful for the folks that are on the line everyday that try to prevent that from happening," Executive Director of the Lake Charles Regional Airport said.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.