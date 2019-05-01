SWLA Arrest Report - April 30, 2019

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for April 29, 2019.
James Lee Bartie, 34, Lake Charles: Possession of stolen things between $5,000 and $25,000.
Shanika Nicole Nelson, 36, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (2 charges); contraband in a penal institution; possession of a Schedule II drug.
Larry James Walker, 56, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; first offense possession of synthetic marijuana.
Kevin Patrick Stains, 33, Lake Charles: Theft under $750; unauthorized use of an access card for theft.
Robert L Mier III, 32, Winnsboro: Instate detainer; pornography involving juveniles.
Leon Moses Francis Jr., 51, Houston TX: Violations of protective orders.
Terrance Lamont St. Julien, 36, Lake Charles: Failure to register or notify as a sex offender.
Bryan Dawayne Kibodeaux, 42, Abbeyville: Instate detainer (3 charges).
Darrius Montreal Winston, 37, Lake Charles: Trespassing; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Eric Jones Richard, 41, Ville Platte: Federal detainer.
Brendon James Boudreaux, 24, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.
Kathero Okang Baldwin, 38, Lake Charles: Violations of protective orders (2 charges); speeding; resisting and officer.
Francisco Diaz Arteaga, 62, Stanford CT: Armed robbery; federal detainer.
Mark Anthony Adams, 43, Sulphur: Contempt of court (2 charges); instate detainer.
Darren Dale Foster Jr., 35, Starks: Contempt of court.
Kendra Lashawn Johnson, 32, Port Arthur, TX: Contempt of court; possession of a Schedule II drug.
Bryan Dale Green, 51, Westlake: Theft under $1,000.
Patrick Dylan Drawl, 32, Lake Charles: Theft between $1,000 and $5,000; contempt of court (2 charges).
Deidre Rae Smith, 34, Sulphur: First degree rape; indecent behavior with juveniles.
Jay Benton McGee, 37, Sulphur: Domestic abuse.
Dylan Markus Wood-West, 22, Sulphur: First offense DWI; resisting an officer; possession of a Schedule II drug; carrying a weapon during a crime.
Christopher Owen Amrine, 32, Iowa: Instate detainer.
Natalie Ann Northcutt, 50, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug.
Albert Williams, 29, New Orleans: Possession of four hundred grams or more of cocaine; obstruction of justice; resisting an officer.
Raquel Rodriguez Runus, 26, Lafayette: Possession of fraudulent identification documents; injuring public records.
Jaylen Michelle Marie Broussard, 31, Lake Charles: Aggravated assault; partial reimbursement by indigents; contempt of court.
George Anthony Pottinger, 32, Peachtree Cor, GA: First offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); possession of drug paraphernalia; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule V drug; contraband in a penal institution; obstruction of justice.
James Anthony Lyons, 31, Houma: Probation detainer.
Stephen Houston Reynolds, 50, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse (2 charges).
Denman Eli Goodwin, 47, DeQuincy: Disturbing the peace.
Gabrielle Sunshine Harris, 32, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; domestic abuse.
Rusty Demoan Guillory Jr., 24, Lake Charles: Probation violation.
