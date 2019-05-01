St. Louis’ McKenzie LeDuff wins Division I individual golf championship

YOUNGSVILLE, LA (KPLC) - St. Louis golfer McKenzie LeDuff had a final day to remember. The junior rallied to shoot a 77 to win the 2019 Allstate Sugar Bowl LHSAA Division I individual golf championship. LeDuff finished day one in third place, but her two-day total of 157 would give her the two-stroke advantage over St. Scholastica’s Sarah Meral.
With three holes left, LeDuff was tied for the lead at nine-over with Meral and Zachary’s Kylie O’Brien. LeDuff would finish the round with a one-shot lead, and had to wait for the other groups to finish to learn of her state title.
In the team standings however, the Lady Saints would shoot a 369 overall— good for fifth place. The Sulphur Golden Tors on the other hand couldn’t make it five straight titles, as the team posted a 358 to finish fourth overall.
