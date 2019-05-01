St. Louis finishes as runner-up in Division II boys golf state championship

CARENCRO, LA (KPLC) - The St. Louis Saints improved on a third-place finish in 2018 to finish as the runner-up in the 2019 Allstate Sugar Bowl LHSAA Division II golf championship. St. Thomas More won the state championship over SLC by 13 strokes. The Saints wrapped up the tournament shooting a two-round total of 653.
St. Louis had four golfers finish in the top 10 individually, led by Connor Welsh (5th, 162), Brett Ardoin (6th, 163), Collin Darby (8th, 164), and Andrew Castle (10th, 165). Matt Houston finished a stroke behind in 11th place.
DeRidder’s Coy Taylor also posted a top-10 finish after posting a two-day total of 164. The Dragons team finished fifth overall.
Click here for Division II Boys final results.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.