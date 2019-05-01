Murder trial continues in death of Gary Obrien

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - A 26-year-old man is standing trial in the July 2017 death of 31-year-old Gary Obrien.
Devin Jahmal Holefield, 26, allegedly shot and killed Obrien during an attempted robbery on Simmons Street.
The first day of testimony began with Calcasieu Parish Coroner Terry Welke telling members of the jury that Obrien died of a gunshot wound to the head. Devin Holefield allegedly fires that shot during an attempted robbery.
In his opening statement, prosecutor Charles Robinson told jurors Obrien was known as “G-money” and was targeted because he sold drugs.
The family of Obrien was outraged by his death. “All I know is my cousin David called me said somebody kicked down the door to the house and killed my little cousin," Eric Obrien said.
A close friend of Holefield’s testified tearfully about her contact with the suspect leading up to the killing, saying he said they were going to “go hit a lick,” an expression that means robbery.
The state began presenting evidence including photos of the scene of Obrien’s killing on Simmons Street.
Jurors also heard from a man who found a designer backpack in a dumpster with a pistol inside. The prosecutor says three others who were arrested after the killing have pleaded guilty to attempted armed robbery in the case. They are Devonta Orphey, Jermyre Bowers and Justin Ned -- all three of whom are expected to testify.
The trial resumes at 9 a.m., May 1, before Judge Clayton Davis.
