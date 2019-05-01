Local leader and Citgo 6 family react to Venezuelan crisis

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - A major blow to Nicolás Maduro’s regime Tuesday after the head of Venezuela’s secret police issued a public letter criticizing Maduro, saying it’s time to rebuild the country. Also on Tuesday, President Donald Trump took to Twitter to threaten an embargo on Cuba if they didn’t cease military operations in Venezuela.
The ongoing violence raises uncertainty for those in Southwest Louisiana area whose families are a part of the Citgo 6, incarcerated in the country’s capital for 525 days now.
“In essence, whenever we see an uprising, or a lot of unrest, you can imagine we’re highly concerned for our father’s safety. Considering he’s in Caracas, where a lot of it is happening," Cristina Vadell, whose dad, Tomeu, is one of the Citgo 6, said.
Her father, along with 5 other Citgo employees, has been held in Venezuela on embezzlement or corruption charges and have yet to see a hearing— almost a year and a half after being imprisoned.
Just last week, another hearing was postponed.
“We’ve reached 15 preliminary audiences, or hearings, I guess you could say, that have been, just deferred and that is absolutely unacceptable. At this point, what I would expect, from any judicial system from any government is to set my father free because he’s an innocent man. Him and his colleagues are innocent,” Vadell said. “You know that if they were to go to that hearing, there would be no proof presented and they would be let free.”
While the crisis continues, Senator Bill Cassidy said so does the United States’ fight to free the six executives.
“We’ve been working through a variety of mechanisms to get them released, but they’re considered high-value prisoners by the Maduro administration because of their ties to the United States. So, that said, we continue to work on this, once more we’re in constant communication with the state department. We’re not forgetting our fellow Americans during this Venezuelan crisis,” Cassidy said.
This issue, to Cristina and her family, runs much deeper than the politics surrounding it.
“It’s the first thing I think about when I wake up and the last thing I think about before I go to sleep,” Vadell said.
She said she and her family have high hopes for a positive resolution.
