LCCP’s Young and Felton sign to play college basketball

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - LCCP had two players sign their letter of intent on Tuesday to play basketball at the next level. Kobe Young will head to Centenary and Rodney Felton to Baton Rouge Community College.
Young and Felton helped the Blazers win their first-ever district title this season and reach the quarterfinal round of the Class 3A playoffs. The two say they can’t wait to start the next chapter of their lives.
“It’s a good college. I think it’s best I start there so I can learn more and get better go to the next level," said Felton. "I’m ready to get out of town, play ball, and keep grinding.”
“I liked the players and the coaches. It was a quiet atmosphere and I liked the dorms,” Young said. “I can’t wait to play basketball and graduate college.”
