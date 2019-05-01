Lake Charles Charter Academy teacher under investigation

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - A Lake Charles Charter Academy teacher is under investigation after allegations of misconduct were lodged against the teacher, according to Lake Charles Charter Academy President, Judge Ulysses Gene Thibodeaux. He provided KPLC 7 News with the following statement:
"An allegation of staff misconduct was received by Lake Charles Charter Academy. We take any allegations of staff misconduct very seriously. The allegation is being investigated. The allegation has not been verified to be true. If verified that teacher will be subject to termination. The safety and security of our students and staff are our top priority.
The incident was an isolated, off-campus, incident involving only one student.
Once the allegation was reported the school promptly took steps to contact authorities who are now conducting the investigation. The investigation is incomplete and ongoing."
7 News has reached out to law enforcement for more information. This story will be updated when more details are available.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.