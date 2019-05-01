Lacassine’s Carly Whittington wins Division II individual golf championship

YOUNGSVILLE, LA (KPLC) - The Lacassine Lady Cardinals failed to make it three straight Division II state titles, however the school didn’t leave the state golf championships empty handed.
Alabama commit, Carly Whittington shot an incredible 148 to win the 2019 Allstate Sugar Bowl LHSAA Division II golf championship. The junior posted a 72 on day one to help her edge out Isidore Newman’s Liza Lepeyre by a pair of strokes.
Along with the 2017 and 2018 team championship, Whittington has now won a state title in all three of her high school seasons.
Click here for Division II girls final results.
