“Kissing bug” warning for Louisiana residents

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Louisiana is no stranger when it comes to bugs. There is a warning by the Centers for Disease Control of a bug known as the “kissing bug”. Not to be confused with the “love bug”.
This kissing bug carries a parasite which if infected, Timothy Hamon, an infectious disease physician says humans can develop a disease.
Haman says the bug is nocturnal and comes out at night, normally biting people in the face. According to Haman, this is one kiss no one wants to receive.
“Those bugs host the parasite and can bite you and it can spread the parasite, that’s what causes the disease called Chagas disease,” Hamon Said. “They bite, then leave their feces and then most people will scratch it because it’s itchy and then end up infecting yourself.”
Haman says only a certain percentage of the bugs actually carry the parasite, but people infected with Chagas disease may not know it because it's normally asymptomatic.
"Ultimately in some people it may never cause a problem but in some people it can cause heart problems and in some people it can cause gastrointestinal problems," Haman said.
Haman says with the current reporting of the bug throughout the united states, you can never be too careful.
“Make sure you don’t have doors or windows that have cracks or seems open to where they can get in from the outside, make sure if you’ve got screen doors or screen windows, that those are prepared,” Haman said. “If you suspect you’ve been bitten or something like that, you can contact the department of health and they will instruct you on what to do if the thing needs to get tested.”
