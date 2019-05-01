Four teens recall being rescued after getting stuck off Cameron coast

CAMERON PARISH, LA (KPLC) - On April 25, Nathan Leonards, 18, Joseph Leonards, 14, Jazmin Murillo, 15, and Ariella Murillo, 13, say they went to Long Beach in Cameron Parish on Spring Break with their family.
They say a rip tide pulled them as well as Jazmin and Ariella’s younger sister farther out to sea.
“It was a current," Jazmin said. "We didn’t feel anything at first.”
“Because we were hanging on to a board, so you couldn’t feel the water underneath you.” Ariella said.
Before they knew it, they say they could no longer touch the bottom. They were able to get the youngest Murillo back to shore, but say they all were left hanging on to one surfboard.
“There was a moment where we all lost hope.” Jazmin said.
They say they relied on their faith to keep them calm.
“We started to panic and stuff," Jazmin said. "I had a panic attack but then I had to calm down because our parents had to know we were out there, so sooner or later they would have to get us help. So in that moment, we wanted to hug our moms so bad but we knew in that moment, the only person we could count on was God. So we started to pray and sing.”
According to Cameron Fire District 10, the teens were out at least 1,000 yards by the time they got to the scene. Two firefighters went in the water to rescue them and a Good Samaritan who tried to help but got caught in the current as well.
The Good Samaritan, a man named Mr. Roger, who the teens say didn’t give a second thought to jumping in to trying and rescue them.
The Coast Guard was then called in and arrived as the teens were still about 500 yards from shore. After they were rescued, they were taken to the Coast Guard’s Sabine Station and reunited with their families.
“I would like to say to the U.S. Coast Guard and to the firefighters, I really appreciate y’all," Ariella said. "Lord knows what would have happened if nobody came to save us.”
They say they are thankful for everyone who helped rescue them that day.
