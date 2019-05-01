FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warm sun and winds return; rain chances later this week

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - First thing out the door you’ll immediately feel the warm and humid air and likely be hit by an occasional gust of warm wind, so make sure to use some extra hairspray and prepare for a repeat of the past couple of days. Clouds this morning will give way to increased sunshine before and after the noon hour with temperatures again warming up into the middle 80s with heat index values closer to 90.
Our breezes are the result of a tightening pressure gradient between high pressure to our east, and a trough of low pressure moving toward the southern Plains states very slowly, with an overall largely unchanged weather pattern from the past 24 hours. This will mean our rain chances will again be near zero and we’ll have another day to dry out before rains arrive later this week and weekend.
The slow-moving trough will push a weak frontal boundary closer to the state Thursday and bring rain and storms from the Shreveport/ArkLaTex region closer to Southwest Louisiana by afternoon and evening, although most of the heavier storms and rains will stay to our north. It will be the first mentionable rain chances of the week though scattered showers and thunderstorm will again be possible on Friday with around a 40% chance.
Better rain chances for our area will actually come behind the front over the weekend with a series of upper level lows moving over the state and bringing more widespread rain and storms to the area on Saturday. Depending on the timing and track of these disturbances, we may see plenty of breaks between the rain and could even escape with some drier weather at times this weekend, especially on Sunday although no guarantees all your outdoor activities will be rain-free.
This pesky upper level pattern will continue to send disturbances over the area into the early to middle of next week, so there will be no big reduction in rain chances next Monday through Wednesday. Here’s to hoping this pattern calms a bit by next weekend in time for the Chennault Airshow, but it’s too far out to make any calls on that right now! With this pattern in place, it seems summer has arrived just a little bit too early. Stay tuned!
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
