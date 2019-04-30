91-year-old woman dies from injuries sustained in April 18 crash on La. 385

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - A 91-year-old woman has died from injuries sustained in a two-vehicle crash on La. 385 on April 18, 2019, authorities said.
Trooper Derek Senegal said that Louisiana State Police Troop D was notified on April 29 that Betty C. Milsted had died from injuries she received in the crash.
Milstead was a front-seat passenger in a 1997 GMC pickup truck driven by 92-year-old Edward W. Milsted Jr., of Lake Charles, Senegal said. The truck was traveling south on La. 385, about a quarter mile south of E. Friesen Road, when Edward Milsted failed to yield to oncoming traffic while turning left into a private driveway. He turned into the path of a northbound 2006 Dodge pickup truck driven by 38-year-old Lancey P. Conner, of Iowa. The GMC truck was struck on the passenger side.
All the occupants of the vehicles were wearing seatbelts.
Betty C. Milsted sustained moderate injuries and Edward Milsted sustained minor injuries, Senegal said. Both were transported to a Lake Charles area hospital for treatment. Edward Milsted Jr. was cited for failure to yield while turning.
Neither Conner nor her front seat passenger were injured. Conner was cited for driving under suspension.
The crash remains under investigation.
So far this year, Troop D has investigated 11 fatal crashes resulting in 13 deaths.
