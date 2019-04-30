SWLA Arrest Report- April 29, 2019

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for April 29, 2019.
Demarion Alvin Jasmine, 22, Westlake: Simple burglary, attempted simple burglary, disturbing the peace.
Amanda Ann Mulkey, 29, Lake Charles: Simple burglary, theft less than $1,000, resisting a police officer with force or violence.
Patrick Bryan Hogan, 61, Lake Charles: Resisting an officer.
Darrell Lynn Burnworth, 40, Sulphur: Disturbing the peace, possession of a Schedule II drug, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jaylon Anthony Goodwin, 18, Vinton: Simple burglary, simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000, two counts possession of a Schedule II drug.
Cody James Aunkst, 28, Westlake: Instate detainer for Cameron Parish.
Aimee Rachelle Benoit, 25, Lake Charles: Simple burglary.
Sparkle Sheree Davis, 36, Lake Charles: Theft of a motor vehicle from $1,000 but less than $5,000.
Lori Patricia Alderson, 44, Sulphur: Theft of a motor vehicle from $5,000 but less than $25,000.
Craig Joseph Rodrigue Jr, 39, Iowa: Domestic abuse battery; child endangerment.
Houston Neil Kendall, 21, Sulphur: Theft less than $1,000.
Kendrick Anthony Lee Cooley, 32, Houston, Texas: Two counts possession of a Schedule II drug, contempt of court.
Stalin Santana-Sosa, 36, Sulphur: Domestic abuse battery; child endangerment.
Michael John Guillory, 28, Lake Charles: Out of state detainer.
Brent Joseph Miller, 41, Lake Charles: Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, possession of a Schedule II drug, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Sean Evan Pestridge, 29, Lake Charles: Disturbing the peace, simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000.
Austin Kaine Vincent, 20, Sulphur: Two counts of simple burglary, two counts of theft less than $1,000, resisting an officer, and theft from $1,000 but less than $5,000.
Christopher David Dowers, 34, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug.
Tracy Lynn Bramlett, 47, Lake Charles: Two counts of contempt of court, first offense marijuana possession (14 grams or less), simple battery, and sale, distribution, or possession of legend drug without prescription.
