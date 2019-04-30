POLICE: I-10 EB closed at PPG Drive following bomb threat to commercial bus

WESTLAKE, LA (KPLC) - A bomb threat to a commercial bus has shut down I-10 eastbound near PPG Drive, according to James Anderson with Louisiana State Police.
A suspect is in custody and Louisiana State Police technicians are en route to check the bus.
Anderson said the person who made the threat was on the bus, which is a Megabus. The bus was evacuated.
The eastbound lanes of I-10 are currently closed near PPG Drive, Anderson said.
State Police, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office, and Carlyss Fire Department are on the scene at this time. KPLC will update this article with information as it becomes available.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.