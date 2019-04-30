Murder trial underway in death of Gary Obrien

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - A 26-year-old man is standing trial in the July 2017 death of 31-year-old Gary Obrien.
Devin Jahmal Holefield, 26, allegedly shot and killed Obrien during an attempted robbery on Simmons Street. Click HERE for more.
In his opening statement, prosecutor Charles Robinson told jurors Obrien was known as “G-money” and was targeted because he sold drugs.
Robinson told jurors Holefield is the one who pulled the trigger.
The prosecutor says three others have pleaded guilty to attempted armed robbery charges in the case.
The defense did not give an opening statement.
The state has begun presenting evidence, including photos of the scene of Obrien’s killing on Simmons street.
