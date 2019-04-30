Minneapolis officer convicted of murder in 911 caller death

But the case still came down to jurors' assessment of whether Noor was justified in shooting, and they had only the officers' testimony for a picture of the key moments. During his closing argument Monday, defense attorney Thomas Plunkett told jurors all that mattered was the "precise moment" in which Noor fired his gun and that they needed to consider whether Noor acted as a reasonable officer would act in the same circumstances. Prosecutor Amy Sweasy argued the shooting was not justified.