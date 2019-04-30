Louisiana House passes Calcasieu Parish tolling authority legislation

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Legislation to create a Calcasieu Parish tolling authority that would work with the Department of Transportation and Development on the I-10 bridge, passed the House 93-1 and will head to the Senate.
House Bill 561, authored by Lake Charles Rep. Mark Abraham, would create a toll authority in Calcasieu Parish.
Earlier this year, a task force suggested building an entirely new bridge to replace the aging Interstate 10 bridge over the Calcasieu River. While they suggest a private-public funding mechanism, part of the project could be paid for by a toll.
The amount of the toll is still up in the air, though. Abraham said the amount will be the telling factor if this project will succeed.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.