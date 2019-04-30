Hathaway wins Division IV golf state championship

CARENCRO, LA (KPLC) - The Hathaway Hornets used a strong day one to take a commanding lead before holding off Episcopal of Acadiana on day two to win the 2019 Allstate Sugar Bowl LHSAA Division IV golf championship. The Hornets posted a two-day score of 748 which was eight shots ahead of ESA. The championship round was held Tuesday at The Farm d’Allie golf course in Carencro.
Sophomore Jace LeJeune paced Hathaway with a two-day total of 158— good for third in the individual standings. ESA’s Oliver Nickel won the Division IV state championship with a 143, followed by St. Edmund’s Harry West (152).
The Hornets were led by LeJeune, Justin Duhon (182), Tyler Demary (196) and Nic Rasberry (212).
