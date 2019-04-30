Hathaway wins Division IV golf state championship

CARENCRO, LA (KPLC) - The Hathaway Hornets used a strong day one to take a commanding lead before holding off Episcopal of Acadiana on day two to win the 2019 Allstate Sugar Bowl LHSAA Division IV golf championship. The Hornets posted a two-day score of 748 which was eight shots ahead of ESA. The championship round was held Tuesday at The Farm d’Allie golf course in Carencro.