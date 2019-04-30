FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warm and breezy; rainier by the second half of the week

Through the afternoon ahead, breezy southerly winds will return, at times gusting over 25 to 30 mph which will help cut the heat factor a bit but look for daytime highs to again warm into the lower to middle 80s with heat index values kicking up closer to 88 or 89 by afternoon. Make sure to stay hydrated if working outdoors today and don’t forget the sunscreen even though clouds will be around at times. This evening will again be a nice quiet one with only some added clouds as the night rolls around with lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s and no widespread fog issues.