FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warm and breezy; rainier by the second half of the week

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - As was the case on Monday, the warm breezy weather will again dominate with a mixture of clouds and sunshine through the day ahead. Fog won’t be too much of an issue this morning as winds overnight have again kept visibilities in check with only some patchy areas of fog to begin the morning. Temperatures near 70 as you head out the door today will make no need for any jacket and with rain out of forecast you can also leave your umbrella home as well.
Through the afternoon ahead, breezy southerly winds will return, at times gusting over 25 to 30 mph which will help cut the heat factor a bit but look for daytime highs to again warm into the lower to middle 80s with heat index values kicking up closer to 88 or 89 by afternoon. Make sure to stay hydrated if working outdoors today and don’t forget the sunscreen even though clouds will be around at times. This evening will again be a nice quiet one with only some added clouds as the night rolls around with lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s and no widespread fog issues.
A storm system out west will move through Texas on Wednesday and bring a slow-moving front closer to the area, but the heavy rain and storms look to remain an issue for Texas but not Louisiana as this system won’t push into our neck of the woods until Thursday and Friday. A couple isolated afternoon storms may return though by Wednesday with a 20% chance after the noon hour.
As the front moves into the state Thursday, rain chances go up a bit higher with scattered showers and thunderstorms expected by afternoon and that will be the case again Friday and Saturday. The unfortunate thing about our pattern ahead is that even after the front moves through Friday, rain chances will continue as a series of upper level disturbances keeps scattered showers and thunderstorms around each day through the upcoming weekend, although no day will be a total washout.
It’s not looking like any severe weather will accompany the storms this week, but some heavy downpours with frequent lightning and gusty winds will be possible. We certainly don’t need any more rain this month though with April going down with 8.5 inches of rain above normal with so far 11.73” of rain for the month!
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.