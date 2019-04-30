First Alert Forecast: Scattered showers and storms by the end of this week

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Through the rest of the day, there will be a lot of clouds around. I do not expect much rain today. I only have a 10% chance of rain. There is the possibility of some of these clouds breaking apart. That’s what we saw yesterday and could very well happy again today. The humidity is still in place and the temperatures are still warm. It will warm up to the mid 80s this afternoon. It will also be another windy day.
This evening, we could have a beautiful sunset. It comes down to what the clouds decide to do. If they break apart, then it should be a beautiful sunset. If the clouds stick together and make more of an overcast look, then it will be a bland sunset. Temperatures will still be warm and will only fall to the mid 70s after sunset. There is also a slight chance of a pop-up shower.
Overnight, it will be cloudy and there will be a slight breeze. These two combined will keep the temperatures up overnight. Lows will only be in the lower 70s, and upper 60s in a few areas. This is also because of the amount of humidity in the air. So, it will be a muggy night. I do not expect any rain, but I am keeping a 10% chance since there is a lot of moisture in the air, and a quick shower is possible.
Wednesday should have more clouds around. It should be mostly cloudy with less sunshine throughout the day. No surprise, the winds will still come up out of the south-southeast around 10-15 mph. This will keep the humidity up. Temperatures will reach the lower to mid 80s in the afternoon. I also have a 10% chance of rain, so a couple showers are possible.
By Thursday, there will be a cold front on its way. Since it will be the beginning of May, the temperatures will not be affected much at all. There will be a few showers that pop up ahead of the cold front. Therefore, I have the rain chances up to 40%.
Friday will continue to have more rain likely. The cold front will be arriving some time in the morning. This will keep the rain chances in place throughout the day. I am keeping a 40% chance of rain. It should be scattered, and not a complete washout. I would still keep an umbrella with you.
This weekend will also have more rain. Even after the cold front has passed through, there will be more pop up showers. This will be mostly due to the high amount of moisture in the air, along with the warm temperatures. So, this is shaping up to be a summer-like weather pattern. Whereas, the rain is possible just about every day.
The good news is that Sunday still has a good chance of rain, but I don’t think there will be as much rain as what Saturday will have. So, we may be able to have some time to get outside on Sunday to enjoy. Fingers crossed this is what the forecast turns out to be! Right now, I have a 30% chance of rain for Sunday.
A quick look ahead to next week keeps the rain chances possible. It will still not be a washout. There will just be a couple showers possible to pop up in the afternoon. Temperatures will still be warm and will reach the mid 80s in the afternoon. Depending on how high the humidity is and how much sunshine we get, will determine if there will be a heat index, where it feels hotter than the actual temperature.
