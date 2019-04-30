First Alert Forecast: Scattered showers and storms by the end of this week

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Through the rest of the day, there will be a lot of clouds around. I do not expect much rain today. I only have a 10% chance of rain. There is the possibility of some of these clouds breaking apart. That’s what we saw yesterday and could very well happy again today. The humidity is still in place and the temperatures are still warm. It will warm up to the mid 80s this afternoon. It will also be another windy day.