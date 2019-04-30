Blake Elliott named SLC Men’s Golfer of the Year

FRISCO, TX (KPLC) - McNeese senior golfer Blake Elliott has been named the 2018-19 Southland Conference Men’s Golf Player of the Year, the league announced on Tuesday.
In addition, Elliott was named to the All-Southland Conference first team for the second consecutive season and third straight year receiving postseason league honors (2017 honorable mention).
He’s also the second Cowboy golfer to be awarded the league’s top honor in the last four years (Martin Eriksson in 2016) and the third McNeese golfer overall (Sigmundur Masson in 2008).
Joining Elliott on the all-conference team is freshman Jack Hearn, who picked up third team honors while Sutton Farmer was named to the honorable mention squad.
Elliott, a native of Liberty Hill, Texas, led the Southland Conference in scoring this season with a 70.48 average score in 11 tournaments played.
He’s currently ranked No. 24 in the nation on the individual ranking list and is expected to receive an invitation to the NCAA Regionals when the field is announced on Wednesday night at 8 p.m. on The Golf Channel.
In 31 rounds played in the fall and spring seasons, Elliott shot part of better in 23 rounds with 12 of those rounds shooting in the 60s. In seven spring tournaments played, he finished in the top 4 in five tourneys and in the top 20 in all seven.
He posted two first place finishes on the year – the Warrior Princeville Makai Invitational (fall) and the Louisiana Classics (spring), and placed second overall at the Southland Conference Championships.
Elliott tied a school record with a round of 63 in the second round of the Warrior Princeville Makai. His 65 in the third round of the Lake Charles Toyota Invitational this season is ranked as the third-lowest round in school history.
Hearn began action in the spring season and compiled a 74.10 scoring average to rank him 21st in the Southland Conference.
He played in seven tournaments and 20 rounds and score par or better in four of those with a low score of 71, which he carded four different times.
His best finish was at ninth place at the Louisiana Classics to help the Cowboys win the team title.
Farmer ranked third on the team in scoring with a 74.84 average while playing in 11 tournaments and 31 rounds.
The senior shot par or better in eight rounds with a low of 68 in the first round of the Lake Charles Toyota Invitational to help him to a season-best 16thindividual finish.
Joining Elliott on the first were Sam Houston State’s Noah Steele, who won the league individual title, and William Holcomb’ Angelo Leyvani of Stephen F. Austin; and John Hill of Incarnate Word.
Second team honors went to Lamar’s Cody Banach and Hugo Hellman; Jake Hendrix of SFA; Luis Carrera of Sam Houston State; and Baker Stevenson of Lamar.
Voted onto the third team were Hearn of McNeese; Lamar’s Kevin Lee; Joris Etlin of Southeastern Louisiana; Alex Clouse of Abilene Christian; and UNO’s Max Hellstrom.
Joining Farmer with honorable mention honors were ACU’s Bryce Dooley, Jack Randle of SHSU, Jackson Smith of UNO, Ben Baker of Nicholls, and Daniel Dimaculangan of HBU.
