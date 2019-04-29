West Calcasieu Job Fair to be held May 15 in Westlake

WESTLAKE, LA (KPLC) - Job seekers and employers are invited to participate in the American Job Center and West Calcasieu Chamber of Commerce’s West Calcasieu Job Fair, from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m., Wednesday, May 15.
The fair will take place at the Managan Center, at 1000 McKinley Street in Westlake.
Veterans, who will be given priority services, are asked to arrive at 10 a.m. in order to have exclusive access to employers until 10:30 a.m.
Job seekers are required to wear business attire and to bring a picture ID and several copies of their current resume. Pre-registration is not required for job seekers.
Employers may register to take part in the job fair through Friday, May 10, by contacting the American Job Center at 721-4010. There is no cost for employers to participate.
For more information, contact the American Job Center at 721-4010.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.