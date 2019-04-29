Two killed over weekend in single-vehicle crash on I-10 near Roanoke

ROANOKE, LA (KPLC) - Two people were killed in a single-vehicle crash on I-10 in Jeff Davis Parish Saturday, state police officials said.
Hattie K. Minor, 76, of Houston, and Earnestine B. Bell, 79, of Angie, Louisiana, were killed in the crash, which happened shortly after 3:45 p.m. on Saturday, April 27, 2019, near Roanoke, about five miles west of Jennings, according to Trooper Derek Senegal, spokesperson for Louisiana State Police Troop D.
Senegal said Minor was driving a 2001 Chevrolet Suburban SUV east on I-10, when she ran off the left side of the roadway. The vehicle rolled over several times, causing Bell to be ejected.
Minor and Bell were pronounced dead at the scene by the Jeff Davis Parish Coroner’s Office.
Minor was wearing a seatbelt, Senegal said. Bell was not.
A rear seat passenger, R.S. Burnell, 78, of Houston Texas, was was transported to a Jennings area hospital with minor injuries, Senegal said. He was wearing a seatbelt.
A toxicology sample was obtained and will be submitted for analysis. The crash remains under investigation.=
